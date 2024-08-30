If you’re running a small business, your time is pretty much spoken for. You spend most of it, well, running the business and handling administrative and employee-related duties. For example, checking on and maintaining payroll, screening for and hiring new talent, generating income and profit reports, reviewing those reports, inventory, and much more. Needless to say, you need all the help you can get, and any kind of time saver that you can take advantage of — especially with automation — is going to be a game changer. Cue ADP Workforce Now, an excellent HR and payroll platform for . It doesn’t matter whether you have 50 employees or 1,000, ADP Workforce Now is a big help.

If you’ve never heard of it before, or have heard of it but aren’t familiar with its capabilities, here’s just some of what ADP Workforce Now has to offer: Easier HR management with automation features, faster, more convenient payroll management, accurate timekeeping, talent acquisition tools, employee management support, benefits administration simplification, and much, much more. All you need to know is that it makes your job easier — and HR’s, too. But most importantly, and perhaps the best benefit, it saves you lots of time so you can focus on more essential tasks.

ADP Workforce Now: Learning the capabilities

Payroll and HR tools are just the start. Workforce Now capabilities include time and attendance tracking, benefits administration, talent acquisition, talent management, reporting and analytics support, and professional services. Moreover, the gives you another avenue to improve the experience. It’s a digital storefront that provides access to hundreds of add-ons or custom integrations that you can deploy quickly and easily. Discover, sync, and connect with services like Health Equity, DailyPay, Synerio, Flexspring, and more. You can build your own integrations, too, thanks to an API, or work with your own developers to build those add-ons, to customize your ADP experience fully. In short, WorkForce Now should integrate with nearly anything you love and use already.

You can look at it as an all-in-one HR suite for small to mid-sized businesses, but really, it’s so much more than that, as you’ve no doubt surmised by now. It creates value at all levels of your business and helps put you on an even playing field with some of the biggest competition out there.

Talent acquisition, for instance, isn’t necessarily a feature you’d expect from a tool like this, , and super helpful. Find stellar candidates and attract top talent — through places like ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, and others — all within the confines of the ADP Workforce Now platform. Reduce time to fill by simplifying onboarding and more. Imagine bringing some of the best in the industry to work for you.

So, what can you do? Build and maintain an exceptional employee experience to attract top talent. Access scalable and flexible architecture that can keep up with the speed, or growth, of your business. At any time, dig into relevant, actionable insights about your operation to achieve better outcomes and drive better profits. Get the data you need to make more confident business decisions. Understand and control costs, balance payroll, time, and attendance, and tap into industry-related insights and market data to make decisions about the future of your business — it’s all here.

Try a self-guided demo today

No matter what you read here, the best demonstration for you and your business is always going to be a test run. You can launch a self-guided demo at any time, for free, through ADP Workforce Now’s website. The no-obligation demo allows you to get a first-hand look, and you’re always free to walk away if you don’t think it will make a difference. The reality is it most likely will. Just the sheer capabilities of the platform and the value it can provide are worth the experience.

Before you walk away, let’s explore one question: Do you want to give your employees a better experience while working for you? If the answer is yes, ADP Workforce Now is a great way to do it. But you’ll also be able to grow and help your business thrive, thanks to everything else you gain access to.

If you’re interested, ADP Workforce Now offers three separate plans, including Select, Plus, and Premium. We highly recommend giving them some consideration if you’re looking for help. It will make a world of difference for you, your time, your business, and even your employees.