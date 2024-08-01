Pools get dirty pretty quickly. Even if they’re covered by a screen or patio roofing, debris still makes its way in. I know that for a fact because I have a pool. It’s a saltwater pool, and in addition to maintaining the pump, filter, salt, and, by proxy, chlorine, I have to clean the patio deck, the pool surface, and much more. It’s a neverending task. However, smart pool cleaners make that process both a little simpler and more effective. Like robot vacuums, they clean the pool for you autonomously. Of course, at the top of the smart pool vacuum market is Beatbot with its exceptional and innovative products. Until now, those products have primarily been designed to clean the bottom or floor of the pool.

Beatbot has a new product that specifically focuses on the water’s surface. It’s called the iSkim Ultra and it’s the “world’s first intelligent robotic pool skimmer with ultra cleaning and control performance.” Equipped with smart features via an app, the iSkim Ultra offers responsive remote access, a one-click return option, and scheduling for both cleaning sessions and clarifier dispensing. In addition, the natural and automatic water clarification system helps keep the water clean and clear. It automatically and evenly dispenses an eco-friendly and natural clarifier — made from recycled crab shells — to remove dirt, oils, and metal residues in the water and prevent scum buildup. But that, pun intended, is merely scratching the surface in regards to what the iSkim Ultra can do. Let’s take a closer look.

Comprehensive and automatic cleaning means less work for you

Highlighting some of its best features, the iSkim Ultra offers:

An automatic and natural water clarification system

Precise surface and edge cleaning powered by 20 sensors

Superior debris removal with dual-side brushes for effective cleaning

App-based remote controls with scheduling and voice broadcast options

The app controls provide real-time remote access to the iSkim Ultra and even enhance your cleaning experience with voice broadcast support which gives you real-time updates on the robot’s status, progress, and alerts. Easily activate features like the water clarification in one tap or monitor the water temperatures before your family is ready to dive in.

Advanced path optimization technology ensures the robot knows where to go and what to clean without any prompts from you — precise scanning and efficient planning is supported by the 20 built-in sensors, tri-ultrasonic technology, and high-performance six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit).

Besides the water clarification, the iSkim Ultra is the industry’s first to adopt a dual-side brush design with an extra-long front roller brush. They work together to enhance cleaning efficiency and cover more area with each pass. The dual-side brushes guide water flow inward, gathering debris from both sides around the robot. Meanwhile, the extra-long front roller brush collects debris and deposits it into the ultra-large filter basket. This unique feature, combined with its advanced path optimization technology, extends the robot’s cleaning efficiency and coverage to an unmatched level. It outperforms comparable devices especially while cleaning the edges and corners of pools.

Powered by solar for an all-day runtime

With its integrated high-power 24-watt solar panel, combined with the large-capacity battery, the iSkim Ultra can continue cleaning tirelessly day or night, for hours on end. There are no exposed charging ports, a wireless contact charging dock, and a completely closed system with overheating and short-circuit protection. It’s much safer than the alternatives.

Through solar and magnetic charging, a quick 5-hour charge time gets it powered up and back in the water as needed. Plus, the massive 9L large capacity filter offers long-lasting filtration, able to weed out more leaves and debris that would otherwise float around the water’s surface. Dual-side and front roller brushes extend the performance and cleaning area of the iSkim Ultra, ensuring that nothing will be missed as it skims across the top of the water.

The iSkim Ultra is already acclaimed

Having been awarded 14 certifications for extreme safety and reliability, and with Beatbot’s industry-leading two-year warranty, the iSkim Ultra is already a household name and well-received device. It boasts an IP68 waterproof rating, scratch resistance, and UV protection, along with jam-resistant roller brushes, easy maintenance, smooth operation, and remote control features.

Moreover, Beatbot has put it through its paces. iSkim Ultra has undergone rigorous testing and quality control procedures, completing well over 200 related tests to ensure durable performance, environmental and personal safety and added assurances.

With many industry-first features and advanced technologies, the Beatbot iSkim Ultra may take pool surface cleaning to the next level, making it one of the most impressive pool cleaning robots of the year. The Beatbot iSkim Ultra is available now, with a decent early bird discount for early buyers.