You might recognize the name COSORI if you’ve ever had any interest in small but capable kitchen appliances. The brand specializes in intuitive smart home products that are built expressly to improve your home cooking experiences. However, with one of its latest products, COSORI has outdone itself, and here’s why: The COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer is the first on the market to use DC motor technology which allows for much faster, more efficient cooks.

Ultimately, it’s a 9-in-1 system that replaces many comparable appliances, including an oven, toaster, yogurt maker, and more. That frees up space on your counter, so there’s less clutter. But it also means you have full access to whatever cooking equipment you need in this single, manageable product. You can use it to air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate food, proof, reheat, keep food warm, and cook from frozen. Moreover, the six-quart capacity cooks enough food for an entire family and then some — it can prepare enough for three to five people at a time. Of course, there’s a lot more to love about it, so let’s take a closer look. While we’re at it we can also explore the new DC motor technology.

Why is the DC motor technology relevant?

We don’t like to throw around numbers especially when they’re not verified. However, COSORI claims that with the DC motor technology, the TurboBlaze air fryer can cook up to 46% faster compared to other air fryers with AC motors. It’s a smaller motor, despite being more powerful. Yet, it creates deliciously crispy meals and snacks with less fatty oils. That means healthier food for you and your family without giving up the crunchy flavorful fried variety. That said, we still don’t recommend eating fried food for three meals a day every day.

Working alongside the nine functions, and with five fan speeds, the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer can prep your food in no time. An automatic shutoff ensures it doesn’t overheat or continue cooking when the timer has reached the end, either.

Easy to use, easy to clean

In terms of design, the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer doesn’t look all that different from the brand’s other products, and other air fryers like it. You’ll notice the controls are located on top of the device instead of the front. The six-quart basket is in a pretty standard place, though.

But what is really nice to see is that it’s dishwasher-safe, or at least the nonstick basket and the crisper plate are. You can toss those in your dishwasher for a quick hands-free cleaning after you serve the food. Compare that to working with a super messy deep fried, that would get slimy oil everywhere, and you’re in a much better position overall. There’s a lot less cleaning and care to do even if you’re cooking a big meal and have some company over.

Grab a COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer now

If you’re interested, the TurboBlaze air fryer is available to order right now. You can do that on either Amazon or COSORI’s website. However, on Amazon, it’s discounted to $90, usually $120, saving you about $30. That’s a heck of a deal for this feature-packed air fryer.