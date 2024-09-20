In a world where business success is increasingly intertwined with social impact, a new documentary series explores the stories behind the innovators shaping the communities of tomorrow. Culture Capital, is a three-part docuseries that dives into the journeys of ten visionary entrepreneurs of color, each of whom is breaking new ground in their industries while uplifting their communities. Streaming now, this series offers an essential look at the intersection of business, culture, and purpose.

More than just a documentary, Culture Capital is a lens through which we can realize the future of entrepreneurship. The series features a diverse group of founders at various stages in their careers, providing an in-depth exploration of what it takes to succeed in today’s competitive market. Across three episodes—focused on innovation, branding, and purpose—viewers will hear firsthand from these leaders in a unique roundtable format that fosters open discussion and shared insights.

One of the standout entrepreneurs featured in the series is Chekesha Kidd, Founder and CEO of Kinumi, a groundbreaking tech company focused on supporting people the company calls “active agers,” or “older adults” at a unique, often-overlooked stage of their lives: aging yet still active and independent,” Kidd tells Digital Trends. “Active aging emphasizes maintaining physical, mental, and social well-being as people age.” Through services like monthly wellness coaching and a personal concierge service, Kinumi helps older adults achieve their health and lifestyle goals, empowering them to age on their own terms.

Kidd’s journey from Wall Street investment banker to health tech entrepreneur is as compelling as it is inspiring. After the loss of her father, she took time off from her corporate career to care for her mother, who was grieving her partner of 53 years. Despite her mother’s independence, she needed support with care coordination. Struggling to find a solution that could help her mother from afar, Kidd realized there was a significant gap in the market for services that cater to active older adults. That’s when the idea for Kinumi was born—a service designed to meet the needs of a rapidly growing population of older adults who want to maintain their independence while staying socially engaged.

Kinumi wants to reimagine what aging looks like—not only for older adults, but also for the people who care for them. “Research shows that active aging improves longevity and reduces the need for high-cost medical interventions,” says Kidd. Kinumi’s life-coaching and goal-setting services “center the individual member and their desired lifestyle.” Crucially, by giving seniors agency over their life and care—as opposed to elder-care services that impose limitations on patients’ activity—Kidd says Kimumi “affirms older adults can still form and act on a renewed vision for their future.”

“We believe aging doesn’t diminish one’s ability to dream or achieve new goals,” she continues. “By centering on who they are and what they value, we offer services that enhance identity and purpose.”

With her extensive experience in the healthcare industry—including leadership roles at Aetna and Delta Dental—Kidd has brought a wealth of knowledge and passion to Kinumi, which she brings to bear in Culture Capital’s roundtables. Under her leadership, the company is pioneering a tech-enabled platform that offers holistic support, all while fostering authentic social connections.

Kinumi’s mission goes beyond providing services; it’s about fostering a sense of community and belonging among older adults. Its goal is to empower our elders not just to live longer, but to live better—surrounded by a network that supports their independence while also connecting them with others who share their values and interests. By merging care and community, Kinumi is creating a new model for aging that emphasizes joy, ease, and empowerment. “Building community is essential for healthy aging,” Kidd says, citing research that shows social isolation can increase the risk of death by 50%. “By keeping older adults engaged, we promote their well-being and enrich society through intergenerational connections. When seniors share their wisdom and experiences, younger generations gain valuable insights, fostering a more compassionate and informed society. A connected aging population also helps improve community cohesion and drive positive societal change.”

Kidd’s vision for Kinumi extends beyond individual success; she sees it as a way to reshape the aging experience in America. As the number of older adults continues to rise, Kinumi is poised to become a critical partner for both families and employers. The company recently launched a health benefit practice aimed at supporting employee-caregivers, a growing segment of the American workforce. This initiative not only helps employees balance their work and caregiving responsibilities but also addresses broader issues like talent retention and healthcare costs.

Kidd’s journey, like those of the other entrepreneurs featured in Culture Capital, underscores the series’ central message: that with passion, purpose, and innovation, anything is possible. “Participating in the documentary was an eye-opening experience,” she says. “Hearing other founders’ journeys reaffirmed that we share many struggles, but it also sparked inspiration.” The message of her work at Kinumi is well-received: it’s important to address societal needs through entrepreneurial innovation, a theme that resonates deeply throughout the series.

Culture Capital is not just a documentary—it’s part of a movement. Produced by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and Comcast RISE, it seeks to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs by showcasing the stories that need to be told—stories that open doors, break barriers, and lay the foundation for future success. Throughout, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of what it takes to turn a dream into reality, and the legacy that can be built through hard work, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Learn More