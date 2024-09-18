In a rapidly evolving world, where innovation and perseverance are the cornerstones of success, a new documentary series is set to shine a light on the entrepreneurs who are redefining the business landscape—and growing their communities in the process. Culture Capital, a three-part docuseries that delves into the journeys of nine visionary entrepreneurs of color, each making waves in their respective industries. Currently available on Black Experience on Xfinity, Peacock, and Xumo, this series promises to be a must-watch for anyone interested in the intersection of business, culture, and the indomitable human spirit.

Culture Capital is more than just a documentary—it is a reconsideration of what it means to be an entrepreneur, featuring the next generation of business leaders at every stage of their career and offering an in-depth exploration of what it takes to build a business in a world where community, equity, and opportunity are more than mere buzzwords. Intriguingly, across three episodes—focused on innovation, branding, and purpose—the founders will convene for a roundtable to share their thoughts on the impact and progress they’ve made.

Take Cody Coleman, for instance. The CEO and co-founder of Coactive AI, a search and analytics platform for visual content, Coleman embodies innovation, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. A graduate of MIT in computer science and electrical engineering and Stanford (PhD) in computer science, Coleman has been instrumental in driving innovation in machine learning through his work with MLCommons and MLPerf.

All of which led to $10.4 million Series A and $30 million Series B funding rounds for Coactive AI, led by Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, Emerson Collective, Cherryrock Capital, and Greycroft, who recognized the technology’s value in sectors like media and retail, where managing and analyzing video and image content is critical to creators, consumers, and the broader community. AI image generators are prolific these days, but that wealth of creative content is difficult to parse, search, and analyze, making it cumbersome for users and difficult to implement at scale. Coactive AI is one of the most promising companies working toward solving this problem. For example, the company recently helped Fandom—a wiki site that ranks among the top 50 most-visited sites in the world and sees approximately 2.2 million images uploaded each month—streamline its content moderation by 74% and cost savings by 50%.

Coleman’s success is a testament to the power of determination and the importance of representation in the tech industry, and his journey to leading a cutting-edge AI startup is nothing short of inspirational. His story, like those of the other entrepreneurs featured in Culture Capital, underscores the series’ central message: that with passion, purpose, and innovation, anything is possible. “When I first thought about starting Coactive, I was scared,” he tells Digital Trends. “I was afraid there was no way an introvert like me could be a CEO.” Participating in the documentary gave him a sense of community and possibility. “Surprisingly, entrepreneurship is more like a trust fall than a leap of faith. People will often lend a helping hand if they see you fall and help you back up, especially if they have gone through the journey too.”

Culture Capital is not just a documentary—it’s part of a movement. Produced by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and Comcast RISE, it seeks to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs by showcasing the stories that need to be told—stories that open doors, break barriers, and lay the foundation for future success. Throughout, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of what it takes to turn a dream into reality, and the legacy that can be built through hard work, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Culture Capital Series streaming now on Black Experience on Xfinity, Peacock, and Xumo Play. Tune-in now and visit www.CultureCapitalSeries.com to learn more about Cody’s inspiring career journey and the nine game-changing entrepreneurs blazing new trails.

