With Google’s Pixel event officially behind us, the unveiling of its excellent lineup of devices, and lots of pre-order news and deals floating around, it’s time to start making some decisions. Where do you start? Should you opt for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or versatile Pixel 9 Pro Fold? More importantly, there are a ton of pre-order bonuses and deals available that can make your decision even more challenging. For example, you can get a $100, $200, or $350 credit for the Google Store when purchasing select models of the Pixel 9. Or, you can enjoy up to $1,199 in savings . Yes, it’s always good to have a lot of Pixel 9 pre-order deals available because then you have a decent variety of choices, but that in and of itself can be crippling.

This should be a minor guide for choosing your deals wisely. It’s a lot to navigate so let’s get started.

Where do I start?

First, start by choosing the Pixel 9 model that you want.

Besides the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which has a foldable design, the rest are largely differentiated by the size and hardware included in the phone. Depending on the model you choose, there are different deals available to select.

It may seem like a daunting decision, but the best way to approach it is what you’ll be using the phone for, primarily. Consider that, consider what each model offers, and go from there.

What next?

Next, decide whether you’re going with an Unlocked phone, which can essentially be used with most carriers, or a specific wireless carrier like AT&T versus Verizon or Google Fi. Why does that matter? Because that also helps decide what deals you can take advantage of, based on where you’ll be ordering your new Pixel 9. We recommend going with the official Google Store because it has some of the best deals right now with in-store credit offered for future purchases.

Do you have a trade-in?

Several deals are tied to trade-ins of old devices like an older Pixel phone. For instance, you can buy a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Unlocked or through AT&T, Verizon, and Google Fi — and with an eligible trade-in, you’ll receive up to $760 off. But that’s not the only deal that offers some big discounts for an eligible trade-in. That same offer is available for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Verizon has even upped the ante by offering up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in and purchase of a Google Pixel 9.

By now, you’ve likely decided on your carrier and model, so it’s simply about finding the value of your trade-in if you have one. All of that can be explored through the Google Store.

What about extras? Are there any other pre-order bonuses or offers?

Yes, actually, there are quite a few additional offers available at the Google Store. For example, when you buy a Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold you can unlock Gemini Advanced access for a full year, free. That’s Google’s AI subscription which allows you to unlock better productivity and creativity opportunities on your new Pixel device. You can also get $500 back on a new Pixel 9 phone when you join Google Fi Wireless, and that offer stacks on top of other Google Store deals.

The best Pixel 9 deals to shop

Some of the deals stack so it’s best to review the terms of the offer before choosing one. All of that information is available at the Google Store, of course.

Google Store credit offers

Buy a Google Pixel 9 and get $100 in Google Store credit

Buy a Google Pixel 9 Pro and get $200 in Google Store credit

Buy a Google Pixel 9 XL and get $200 in Google Store credit

Buy a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and get $350 in Google Store credit

Trade-in Deals

Buy a Google Pixel 9 with Verizon, get up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in

Buy a Google Pixel 9 and get up to $760 off with eligible trade-in (Unlocked, AT&T, Verizon, Google Fi)

Buy a Google Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL and get up to $760 off with eligible trade-in (Unlocked, AT&T, Verizon, Google Fi)

Buy a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and get up to $760 off with eligible trade-in (Unlocked, AT&T, Verizon, Google Fi)

If you’re having trouble deciding, you do have a little time as most of these offers expire on August 28. That saves you a little time to dig up your trade-in if you don’t already have it handy, too.