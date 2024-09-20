I have Govee smart lights all over my home. I have some in my office, in my humidor, and across various places, even some on my patio. One of the main reasons why I prefer Govee and why I like the brand so much is the sheer variety of lighting effects that are available through the mobile app. But with its latest release, the second generation of the smart Curtain Lights — Curtain Lights 2 — Govee is changing things up a little. With them, you’ll get refined lighting displays, improved DIY effects, full Matter support, as well as Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home support. Most of all, they’ll take advantage of a unique AI lighting bot that simplifies the dynamic effects process.

The AI lighting bot allows you to control and create lighting effects, on the fly, using merely your voice or text commands. Not only is it effective but it simplifies the process remarkably so. Couple that with the fact that there are hundreds of preset effects available through the app, along with the option to fully customize each scene in your own way, and it means the possibilities are endless.

What’s new with the Govee Curtain Lights 2?

Let’s break it down a little better. We’ll also explore how and where the Curtain Lights 2 have evolved from previous Govee products:

Powerful DIY capabilities: Access hundreds of lighting patterns, color variations, and animations to suit your tastes. They can match any mood, any occasion. You can even upload your own images and designs to turn the lights into a creative canvas.

AI-driven lighting effects: Use the new AIGC (AI-generated content) to instantly tailor effects through simple voice or text commands. There’s no manual input required other than asking the system to change the lighting.

Full Matter compatibility: Curtain Lights 2 work seamlessly with the universal smart home standard. They also connect with Apple HomeKit, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Home. Use the platform you’re already heavily invested in.

Express yourself: Thanks to the sheer variety of customization you can use the lights to fully express your personality. Whether using them as a visual canvas, as an interactive element in storytelling, or as a medium for emotional connection, you have the full flexibility to make it happen.

What are the Curtain Lights 2?

Rather than a thin strip of lights, in bulb form, or in a traditional design, the Curtain Lights 2 are as the name implies. It’s a veritable sheet or curtain of lights with full creative customization available. Along the sheet, or individual strips, are LEDs that can illuminate in various colors — up to 16 million color variations. You can then tell or configure the sheet to display imagery, interactive elements, or pretty much whatever your heart desires.

Available in three packs, Govee Curtain Lights 2 can match nearly any environment, indoors or out.

Single Pack — $150

Double Pack — $260

Triple Pack — $400

Animation collaboration: DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot

Teaming up with DreamWorks’ studios, Govee has also released The Wild Robot-themed lighting kits. The Wild Robot will open in theaters on September 27. The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 and TV Backlight 3 Lite are designed to enhance both your abode and your living room home entertainment setup. Three exclusive and custom lighting effects tailored to scenes in the movie are available in these themed kits.

It’s certainly a neat idea. If you’re curious, those effects are named “Beginning,” “Baby Brightbill,” and “Bonding.” They reflect the film’s theme of “More than Programmed,” or learning to adapt through a sense of discovery and self.