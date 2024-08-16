Let’s briefly assess the hassle of owning a traditional printer. You buy one, take it home, set it up, connect it to your home WiFi network, and begin printing. All goes well until it doesn’t. As soon as you run out of ink you need to find more, or maybe you run into technical issues, which means it’s time to troubleshoot. Imagine running out of ink right in the middle of a huge printing job, like a work presentation or a school report. Wouldn’t it be easier if everything was essentially handled for you, with quick access to support anytime you need it? That’s precisely what the HP All-In Plan delivers and it’s an absolute game-changer for modern printing starting at just $7 a month

Here’s how it works: Sign up with the new HP All-In Plan and get a new printer with automatic ink delivery so you never run out. You can also take advantage of 24/7 live support with continuous coverage, from everyday technical help to rare device issues — HP has your back. After two years, you’ll even have an option to upgrade either to a new printer with more advanced features, or you can continue with your existing printer, it’s all up to you. Plus, thanks to HP’s built-in smart technology you’ll get fresh ink cartridges on your doorstep when you’re low on ink and before you run out. No more last-minute trips to the store when a paper or report is due.

Plans start at $7 per month, for the latest HP ENVY printer, and range up to $13 per month for the HP OfficeJet Pro. With the HP All-In Plan, you can find a printer with the features to fit your life. You can try the HP All-In Plan risk-free for 30 days with no upfront costs and no commitments, so there’s almost no reason not to give it a try. Head to HP’s website to learn more, otherwise, we’re going to explore some of the brand’s newest printers.

The HP All-In Plan: Meet your new printing solution

As part of the HP All-In Plan, you can choose from three of HP’s most trusted printers, including the new HP ENVY, HP ENVY Inspire, and HP OfficeJet Pro. The plan prices vary depending on which model you choose, starting at $7 per month for the HP ENVY, and up to $13 for the more professional OfficeJet Pro. It is a subscription-based plan but it comes with everything you need, including a new printer, automatic ink delivery and 24/7 pro live support.

If you run into any printer or technical issues that cannot be solved via HP’s dedicated 24/7 pro live support channels they’ll send you a replacement printer, by the next business day, at no additional cost. In other words, you’ll always have a working printer available, stocked with fresh ink, and ready to go.

HP Envy —

HP Envy Inspire —

HP OfficeJet Pro —

The major difference between the three tiers is the printer you’ll receive after signing up. HP ENVY and HP ENVY Inspire are excellent for home use and suitable for families of varying sizes. Meanwhile, the HP OfficeJet Pro is a workhorse with printing, scanning, copying, and sending capabilities. It’s an excellent option for small business owners and anyone who does enterprise-level work at home.

Less hassle, more reliability

When all is said and done, having the HP All-In Plan active for you and your family is going to make a world of difference. No more late-night or last-minute runs to a store for ink refills. No more technical issues that take hours upon hours to solve. And, best of all, if you do happen to encounter an issue that HP support can’t solve, you’ll get a new printer, at no cost, within the next business day. It’s certainly a game-changer when it comes to modern printing at home, whether for work, school, or personal tasks, and it just works. No more fussing. No more hassle. Just reliable printing, exactly when you need it.

If you want to give the HP All-In Plan a try you can do so for 30 days at no cost. That is one heck of an offer.