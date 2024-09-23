The tablet market is so diverse and varied, and while there are many options to choose from, finding something specific can be quite challenging. That’s because a lot of those products focus on doing everything, and not one thing particularly well. The few products that do focus on a particular activity, like drawing or sketching, aren’t always the best at doing other things — like media playback. HUAWEI understands this and has set out to create a remarkably versatile tablet for all your mobile work and creation needs in the MatePad 12 X. In other words, it focuses on productivity and brings a ton of features to the table that make excellent productivity a reality.

For example, the ultra-bright paper-like screen has a Nanoscale anti-glare etching, which makes it ideal for use anywhere, even outside. Moreover, when you’re writing on the tablet it’s like writing on paper. Married with HUAWEI’s GoPaint app, you can effortlessly compose and create art anywhere, unleashing your full creative potential. But let’s say you’re not into sketching or painting and you just want to get some work done out of the local coffee shop. You can do that, too. It’s an excellent option for students, professionals, freelancers, and beyond. But don’t just take our word for it. Let’s take a closer look and see what sets the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X apart from the rest.

Elegance and beauty mesh with functional predilection

At a glance, the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X is a beaut. The gorgeous, ultra-bright PaperMatte display sets front and center, backed by a stunning chassis and finish. Available in a shimmery pearlescent and metallic white, the Natural Mica Powder finish gives the entire thing a glistening, polished appearance. Depending on the nearby lighting and angles with which you’re viewing the tablet, it appears to change color, glow, and shine. The all-metal body features precise, clear-cut lines with gilded bezels. Really, it’s sleek and attractive.

Of course, as almost anyone can attest, when it comes to technology, attractiveness doesn’t necessarily align with usability and function. The MatePad 12 X is a stunner there, too. Smooth touch controls, a vibrant display, and a wonderful selection of built-in apps — like GoPaint or HUAWEI Notes — mean there’s a lot of great support right out of the box. It’s also super thin, almost impossibly so, with great battery life, and reliable speakers for audio. It’s the whole package, people.

Introducing the 12-inch PaperMatte display

With its 2.8K resolution (2800 by 1840), 1,000 nits peak brightness support, and 144Hz high refresh rate, the MatePad 12 X certainly has a beautiful, and responsive screen. A special AG layer adds anti-light-interference functionality, while an AR layer increases contact transmission and reduces reflections. Because of the lower light interference, the screen is gentle on your eyes and vision. Plus, with a more matte look, just like paper, the screen lends itself well to the stylus support. That all works well in bright environments, as well, like out in the sun, allowing you to use the tablet more places than you would otherwise.

The MatePad 12 X also supports the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd Generation) NearLink stylus to write effortlessly on the tablet, whether you’re taking notes, drawing or sketching, or editing photos and graphics. It has an ultra-low latency when paired with the MatePad 12 X, and utilizes an adaptive pressure-sensing curve. That all makes for a better experience for you.

Of course, it pairs ideally with HUAWEI’s GoPaint and Notes apps, designed specifically for use with the MatePad 12 X and NearLink stylus.

The MatePad 12 X is available as of September 19, 2024.

