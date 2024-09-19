Lighting is one of those tech categories that’s come a long way over the years, but when you really stop and think about it, things aren’t all that different. The biggest change in recent times is the swap to more efficient LED lighting, with varying color options and styles. For example, you can buy smart light strips, lamps, and a variety of other types of lighting now that never existed even just a decade ago. But for the most part, a light is a light. You turn it on, turn it off, and even with smart lighting that’s pretty much what you’re doing. Sure, you can set schedules and all of that jazz, but most of it is centered around turning the lights on or off. And that makes perfect sense. But is it really innovative? Lepro aims to change that with its TB1 AI table lamp.

Even without its AI and smart features, the TB1 is something to behold. It has a totally unique design, with a globe-like frame and helix-based centerpiece, and all of it illuminates in exotic, entrancing RGB colors. Thanks to something called LightBeats music sync it offers dynamic lighting that matches music rhythms. A built-in mic picks up the audio to sync it all up and it utilizes AI algorithms to create the dynamic scenes. But it’s so much more than that. It also connects with smart assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. It offers full lighting and color customization through a smart app, and it really sets the mood in whatever space you place it. Let’s shine a light on what else it can do.

The ‘world’s first’ LLM for lighting effects design

An LLM or Large Language Model is a type of computational model, used with AI platforms, to help with natural processing, particularly when it comes to language-based operations. We’re not necessarily talking about the written or spoken language, but really it helps inform the context of the system or technology. The true definition is a bit more complex, but the point here is that an AI LLM is what informs and empowers the TB1 table lamp’s light scenes. And this is the first time that this kind of technology is being used to dynamically control RGB-IC lighting.

The result is a smart RGB-enabled lamp that’s so much smarter than your average smart home lighting. That claim is a little wild so allow me to explain. Yes, the light works with Alexa and Google Assistant, but you don’t need those platforms to fully utilize the dynamic and DIY lighting for the TB1. The LightBeats music sync works out of the box, especially thanks to the built-in mic. It doesn’t just work with music or streaming audio either, you can use it to enhance gaming, parties, movies, and so much more. Put it in your bedroom to help set the mood in the evenings before bed. Install it in a game room or entertainment space to make the walls and ceiling dance with color.

The Lepro AI LightGPM 2.0 technology is a large language model (LLM) trained in color psychology and lighting design. It can set scenes based on a mood or emotion you want to invoke, match playing audio from music or movies, or, you can just fully customize the experience yourself through the mobile app. You can change colors, saturation, brightness, activate preset lighting effects and much more. But, and here’s the thing, if you don’t want to do any of that, you don’t have to. You can let the LLM do its thing.

Control up to 200 Lepro smart lights at once

The TB1 AI table lamp is the true focus here, but because of how it syncs with the app, and Lepro’s other offerings, you can create an entire studio, home setup, or Cyberpunk-esque office using up to 200 lights. They can all be controlled from one place, in Lepro’s app, as well. Imagine setting everything up to use the same scenes and effects creating the most dazzling space ever.

Basic specs of the TB1 include:

2.4GHz WiFi

Bluetooth

15 watts of power max

RGB up to 16 million colors

Supports Alexa and Google Assistant

Expanding on the point that you can connect up to 200 lights and control them simultaneously, Lepro has more to offer on the smart AI lighting front. Additional Lepro AI series products include:









Either way, this is smart lighting technology that’s actually going to create some innovation in the industry and that alone is impressive. More importantly, everyone needs to see the TB1 AI table lamp in action and how the LLM changes the experience.