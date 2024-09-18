Gone are the days when a phone case was simply a basic cover for your expensive new smartphone. Today, they have to do more, provide more, and enhance your lifestyle in some way. We are seeing younger generations look for sleeker, more functional options – like phone straps that keep your phone at your side, while also helping complete your daily look. MAGEASY’s new collection is a top choice there. Why? Designed to blend advanced functionality and sleek aesthetics, the new Odyssey collections, Pouch M and Roam M cases cater to diverse lifestyles. Also known for their unique strap design, MAGEASY cases and accessories offer the most secure, convenient, and affordable way to keep track of your most important devices.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast exploring the wilderness, an urban explorer navigating cityscapes, or a trendsetter on the streets, MAGEASY has something for everyone. From office professionals to students, our selection caters to diverse lifestyles. Let’s take a closer look!

The best of MAGEASY’s iPhone accessories

Odyssey Collection for iPhone 16

As a standout from the bunch, the Odyssey Ultra M is striking albeit highly protective. With military-grade durability, and having passed rigorous 25-foot drop tests, the case is ready to protect your phone from, well, virtually anything. With a built-in stand for multiple view angles, it also makes watching videos or capturing the moment easier than ever. Plus, it comes with a stylish strap to ensure your phone is conveniently accessible, but extra secure no matter where the day takes you.

Pouch M Wallet + Phone Case for iPhone 16

This truly versatile phone case doubles as a wallet, with a leather strap that’s easily detachable for over-the-shoulder, cross-body, or in-hand use. It has enough space for cards, and cash and your phone fits snugly, so you won’t ever need another bag. It’s MagSafe wireless charging compatible, too.

Roam M for iPhone 16

Hands-free convenience with military-grade drop protection in a case with four-corner shock-proof bumpers and an integrated secure strap – this is the perfect case for those going off on a true adventure. Whether you work a tough job or are planning an adventurous vacation, this is a must-have to keep your phone secure.

Vibrant M for iPhone 16

A stylish touch to MAGEASY’s usual offers, the Vibrant M, is a shockproof case that comes with a compatible slot for strap card designs. It prevents port damage, is military drop-test certified, and has a built-in magnet for use with MagSafe accessories. The best part? It comes in a variety of colors — transparent, as well — that all match the latest iPhone 16 options.

Exploring Gorpcore: More of MAGEASY’s accessories

Strap+Strap Card 20mm — $20

This functional lanyard has a noticeably thicker strap that’s equal parts comfortable and convenient. It’s not just a lanyard, though. You can hang small gadgets from the built-in loop to create a more versatile accessory. Plus, the adjustable length and multiple color variations allow you to find your perfect fit and style.

Utility Strap with FidLock+Strap Card – $36

With the MAGEASY Utility Strap, you’ll no longer have to rummage around in your travel bags to find a particular item. The dual connector design allows for quick hook switching. The FidLock magnetic buckle makes it easy to attach and detach again at any time. Meanwhile, the Loop+System security holds extra accessories.

Phone Sacoche + Strap 8.3mm — $45

Essentially a stylish mini-carrying bag, this bundle incorporates a water-resistant small sacoche bag with a crossbody strap. It can hold a 6.7-inch iPhone plus other accessories like earbuds, a passport, keys, and more. It’s perfect for music festivals, outdoor adventures, day hikes, or trips where you don’t need a ton of gear. Several color styles are available, too.

Why MAGEASY?

With MAGEASY, you won’t have to choose between style and function — all accessories are beautifully designed. But it’s the convenient features that truly make the difference, like the Loop + System on the straps, which allows you to attach your other gear, such as earbuds, keys, and other small items. Moreover, the iPhone cases come with different styles, straps, pouches and more to fit any sort of lifestyle.

MAGEASY’s dedication to providing everything you need makes the brand stand out from comparable options. There’s a lot we could say, but owning one of MAGEASY’s exceptional offerings is the real test of quality and experience.