Meet the xTool MetalFab: Metalworking’s New MVP

Metalworking isn’t just for pros with giant shops and welding hoods. Thanks to the xTool MetalFab, the world’s first laser welder and CNC cutter, the once-intimidating world of welding, cutting, and fabrication is now smarter, safer, and broadly accessible.

Dubbed the world’s first all-in-one laser welding and CNC metal cutting solution, the xTool MetalFab is built for modern makers—from small business owners and auto repair shops to home-based creators who’ve outgrown their Dremel. With 1200W of industrial-grade laser power, this is not your average garage tool. It’s a six-in-one powerhouse that handles everything from handheld laser welding to precision CNC metal cutting and rust removal.

From Sketch to Sculpted Steel – No Welding Degree Required

Simplicity is the name of the game and MetalFab delivers. Restoring vintage exhaust brackets? Laser-cutting a custom fire pit design? This machine cuts through the typical metalworking complexity, both literally and figuratively.

The CNC platform uses dual cameras and AI-assisted layout tools to maximize material usage. Even scrap metal becomes a playground for creativity. The machine’s FlexiTrack™ system continuously adjusts the laser height in real time, guaranteeing precision—even if your material isn’t perfectly flat. And with Smart Flow Cutting, you’ll breeze through repetitive shapes faster than ever.

The best part? It’s beginner-friendly. With one-click parameter matching, an 8-inch smart touchscreen, and built-in safety measures (think: auto-shutoff covers, emergency stop switch,

and Class 4 laser safety compliance), the xTool MetalFab is industrial in capability but consumer in execution.

One Tool, Endless Possibilities

For metal artists, the MetalFab opens up a world of personalization: custom jewelry, signs, sculptures, and garden art. For service shops, it’s a game-changer in efficiency: cut, weld, clean, and move on to the next job without swapping machines or dealing with messy post-processing. And if you’re used to traditional welding? The upgrade in speed, accuracy, and cleanliness is night and day.

The machine supports handheld and CNC use cases, meaning you can take it to a job site or let it run on auto-pilot in your workshop. Plus, with the integrated wire feeder, it’s ready for long-haul jobs with minimal downtime.

Get in Early, Save Big

xTool has established itself as an industry-leading laser brand with desktop-class lasers and advanced laser cutters. The brand has obtained membership in the American Welding Society and shows with the xTool MetalFab they are committed to producing best-in-class tools. The xTool MetalFab officially launches on March 24, act now to secure a 30% early bird discount and exclusive xTool benefits with a $500 deposit. Plus, you can unlock up to $2800 in additional savings through successful referrals. Preorders start now at xtool.com.

Whether you’re a creator looking to add metal to your product line or a repair pro tired of outdated tools, the xTool MetalFab delivers the power of a full metal shop in a surprisingly sleek package. It’s not just metalworking made simple—it’s metalworking made smarter.