What defines an office suite? Is it the word processor? The spreadsheet editor? The other various document editing tools? I would argue it’s what you can achieve with that platform. Does it offer rich collaboration features? Will the tool integrate with other necessary services like API or WOPI? Can you use created documents in other office suite programs from Google or Microsoft for those who aren’t using the same one? I know, we have a lot of questions here and if we kept going we’d have a lot more. But ultimately a tool is only as powerful as what you can achieve with it. So, an office suite’s capabilities and compatibility are at the top of the priority list.

Allow me to introduce ONLYOFFICE Docs, an that allows you to create, edit, and co-edit from anywhere, anytime. You can use it to create standard word and text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, interactive forms, and even PDFs. Of course, that’s no different than any other office suite. Where ONLYOFFICE truly shines is its versatility. It has the highest compatibility with official Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files out of all its competition. Moreover, it supports both self-hosted and cloud-based deployments with free desktop and mobile apps — and they’ll always be free. ONLYOFFICE also offers a free community version and scalable enterprise editions for large teams.

What sets ONLYOFFICE apart from the competition?

There are quite a few office suites on the market, no argument there. But here’s where things get much better. All of your documents can be used in ONLYOFFICE DocSpace, an online collaborative room-based document management platform with customizable rooms. You can invite others into the room, to edit any content you have, work collaboratively in a secure environment, or even tap into the AI helper to work faster. All users are free, including guests, you only pay for admins. Essentially, it is both an office suite with full document editing and a private workspace where you can do that creating and editing alongside your most valuable team members.

The biggest difference between ONLYOFFICE and anything else is that it was designed from the ground up . You can compare and review documents, and track all changes. Share documents for viewing, editing, reviewing, form interactions and commenting. Call upon character- and paragraph-level co-editing modes. Communicate via the built-in chat or opt to use Telegram. Make audio and video calls right in the workspace, with Jitsi or Rainbow. The developers pretty much thought of everything.

At any time, you can tap into a full set of editing and formation tools. You can use them to create professional documents for any business or enterprise purpose. These aren’t second-rate, poorly thrown-together visuals and designs either. ONLYOFFICE is a full-fledged, easy-to-use yet powerful document editing platform. Anything you can do with any other office suite out there you can do here.

Excellent, but what about security?

The ONLYOFFICE developers have adopted a “security-first” mindset and it shows in many ways. For starters, this is an open-source application and all of the code is available in a GitHub repo. It’s fully compliant with international security standards, not just locally in the U.S. Moreover, it utilizes three levels of encryption, including at rest, in transit, and end-to-end. That ensures all data is protected. Everyone has secure access and administrators have full monitoring tools to ensure only authorized users are connected. Finally, all documents come with extra permission options, so you can fine-tune who can do what in those documents. You’re always in full control of the content.

Don’t want to use ONLYOFFICE DocSpace? No problem. You can connect a wide variety of applications to edit documents directly from within those apps — over 40+ business platforms via . For example, Box, Moodle, Nextcloud, Odoo, WordPress, and more. You can also work with ONLYOFFICE to integrate Docs into your own proprietary service to provide powerful tools and document editing to your customers, all under your brand.

You’ll never have to worry about losing access either, offline or on. You can edit documents offline with free apps for Windows, Linux, and MacOS. More importantly, you can work on documents on the go with the free apps for Android and iOS. All collaboration options are available across those platforms, as well as all the security enhancements.

How do I take ONLYOFFICE Docs for a test run?

As you might expect, the office suite portion is pretty standard. It comes with a word processor for editing documents, a spreadsheet editor, a presentation editor, a PDF editor, a form creator, and an E-book editor. You can start using any of those, right now, for free. That includes installing the applications on Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android, and iOS. If you also want to get started in DocSpace, you can do that. Business Cloud starts at $20 per admin per month, while Enterprise on-premises starts at $6,550 per server for a lifetime. Don’t be intimidated by the Business and Enterprise tiers, the Startup Cloud tier is free and you can get started any time.