Opal Tadpole: For remote professionals, no webcam compares

In today’s world of digital-focused and remote-friendly work environments, whether fully remote, hybrid, or something entirely unique, many of us spend a lot of time on video and conference calls. We make calls to our colleagues, bosses, clients, and even family or friends. I’m willing to bet, that before many of those calls, you spend some time freshening up so you don’t look like you just rolled out of bed. You put all that work into your appearance, even for just a remote call, but sadly — in many cases — the technology still lets you down. The webcams, specifically, usually lack the quality and care that helps you look your best. Isn’t it time for something a little better? Opal — a team founded by members from industry greats like Uber, Google, Jump, and Plaid — aims to provide an answer to this problem. They want you to look and sound better on video calls, no matter who you’re talking to.

The solution is Tadpole, the smallest webcam ever built and explicitly designed for laptops and versatile working environments. Opal's webcams aren't just for work, though. They have a couple of options. The Tadpole is a tiny webcam with a clip, meant to attach to any laptop.

What is the Opal Tadpole? What makes it so different?

Opal’s webcams were designed from the ground up with its core mission in mind: to make you look and sound your best. It all started with the Opal C1 but the same experience has been extended to the Opal Tadpole. It has also been painstakingly engineered to meet the modern way of living and working. It was expressly designed to work with laptops, which are, by proxy, used anywhere and everywhere. It makes everything about your video feed look better, not just you.

All of that is possible because of the hardware tucked inside. It has a category-first directional microphone, to pick up your voice clearer than ever, but also a mirrorless Sony sensor — a powerful Sony IMX582 RS sensor and f1.8 six-element glass lens — to ensure the visual feedback is clear, vibrant, and realistic.

The Tadpole has an adjustable clip that fits most laptop displays and tablets. You just clip it right to your system wherever you are, in the living room, at a table, in a coffee shop, or at a desk, it doesn’t matter. It’s just “a tad taller than a gummy bear,” so it’s super small, and lightweight, but still packs a lot of power inside for high visual fidelity. Opal thought of everything here, as it even comes with a bead, similar to a lanyard, that you can use to wrap around your wrist as you move from room to room, or meeting to meeting. A resistant case keeps it protected when not in use. Moreover, you can mute your call, at any time, with a single tap on the USB connector. Lightly touch or swipe the connector to mute your mic instantly.

It all leads to the Opal Composer

An enhanced experience for Tadpole users is achieved through Opal’s Composer software. The software — seen above with Opal’s C1 — helps bring the feed coming in from your Opal webcam to life. You get full access to pro-grade tools with lighting controls, add-on support like digital stickers, and a full, accurate preview of everything your webcam is picking up.

