New year, new iPhone. At Apple’s event, we got to see a lot of new features and details about the latest iPhone 16. One of its more prominent features has to do with the camera. More specifically, a new camera control button located on the right side of the phone enables some fairly unique interactions. You can single-tap the button to open the camera, do a light press to open up controls, swipe to navigate through available options, and much more. Basically, it’s designed to react to more than just a tap or click. But that also means, if you cover it up with the wrong case you’ll lose out on a lot of that nuance. If you really want to empower your new iPhone and unlock its true potential, you’ll need something like the SUPCASE and i-Blason iPhone 16 cases.

There’s a lot to love about them, but the biggest draw is that they support the new Integrated Camera Controls. Enhancing your iPhone 16 photography experience you get full access to the new button, exactly as intended. The built-in camera control button on each iPhone 16 case, regardless of model, has 46 individual pure copper conductors. That allows it to seamlessly and precisely replicate the original button’s functions. Taps, light touches, swipes, and other control options are all supported. You lose no functionality whatsoever, and yet, your precious new iPhone is protected in full. These cases offer military-grade and drop-tested protection with a bevy of additional features. From a built-in kickstand to a camera cover, your new iPhone will be shielded from virtually everything you might encounter.

Ultimate protection: Introducing the i-Blason Armorbox iPhone 16 collection

From the standard iPhone 16 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the i-Blason Armorbox is your best option for ultimate protection. It offers military-grade protection, and it has been drop-tested up to 20 feet. It comes with a built-in screen protector. That ensures you don’t have to buy a tempered glass or extra protector, as everything comes with your case. Plus, every variant has a built-in kickstand. You can use it to prop up your phone and watch media or play games hands-free. The camera cover doubles as a stand.

Moreover, a built-in camera cover protects that beautiful camera setup on the rear of your iPhone, and the camera control button is fully compatible with Apple’s new control technology. As if that wasn’t enough, the case is MagSafe compatible with a wide variety of accessories. For example, you can effortlessly attach it to a MagSafe hands-free phone mount in your car.

Empower your iPhone with the SUPCASE iPhone 16 collection

SUPCASE has a few options available for each iPhone 16 model, starting with the Unicorn Beetle Pro, Unicorn Beetle Mag, Unicorn Beetle Grip, and UBMag XT. For the most part, they are similar designs and there’s one of each variant for each of the iPhone models from the iPhone 16 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. They’re all heavy-duty and rugged, offering military-grade protection, MagSafe compatibility, and a full body cover. Where they differ most is in the extra features.

The Unicorn Beetle Pro includes a screen protector, built-in stand, and built-in belt clip. The UBMag XT has a camera cover that doubles as a kickstand. The Unicorn Beetle Mag is clear or see-through with a built-in ring stand. Finally, the UBPro Mag has all of the above, including a belt clip, ring stand, and screen protector. They also come in different colors or styles, like the UBMag XT which comes in red, green, black, white, and grey all in a metallic style.

Either way, you can’t go wrong

While it might seem like you have a lot of tough choices here, that’s really not the case. Whether you go with SUPCASE or i-Blason, you’re in good hands. Your brand-new iPhone 16 is fully protected and you can still use the new intuitive camera controls. The added functionality ensures your entire experience is better than ever, too. From MagSafe compatibility for quick and easy access to the best accessories to extra support like a built-in kickstand or belt clip, you’ll never want anything else. Most importantly, your iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, or Pro Max will remain snuggled inside the case, protected, and in one piece, even if you drop it accidentally.

There’s no reason not to grab a case for your new phone, if you haven’t already.

