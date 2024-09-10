Picture this. You’re about to sit down in a huge international business meeting. This could make or break your company and put your team on the map. There’s just one problem. Your clients don’t speak the same language as you. Even with an interpreter in the room that’s going to make things quite a bit more challenging. But also difficult, you have a small team so you won’t have anyone with you to jot down notes, look up or research various topics, and just generally provide some support. It’s all you. The good news is that modern technology has you covered. Timekettle is introducing its W4 Pro AI interpreter earbuds that are more than just a pair of wireless headphones — they are designed to be your next personal global assistant.

Starting with quick and private one-on-one communication support with real-time interpretations, to noise-cancelation features, audio, and text transcription, you’ll have everything you need to overcome those challenges and win the client. Of course, it’s much more complex than that with a variety of features and internal tech that makes it all work. Unveiled at IFA 2024 in Berlin, let’s take a closer look at this impressive wearable. Prepare to be amazed, I certainly was.

Cross-language communication with real-time interpretive feedback

Tackling the first hurdle in our scenario, the W4 Pro AI interpreter earbuds will break down language barriers by translating conversations in real time. That helps you create a natural dialogue with contacts and clients, instead of a long delay between interpretations. More importantly, it brings immense value and a much better social experience for all. But it’s not just for you, wearing the earbuds, it delivers two-directional translation in both directions. It ensures you understand them and they understand you.

A built-in triple microphone array helps reduce ambient noise but is much more effective at picking up voices for improved precision and efficacy. But here’s the thing — and how it tackles your other challenge about being alone in the meeting. It improves not just the present meeting, but your experience after the meeting, as well. You can swap effortlessly between listening and speaking, access a personalized glossary, store audio content for playback later, and transcribe existing meetings so you can have more tangible resources to review when it’s all over. Think of it as a transcription tool, similar to what you can access with remote meetings, only here it’s usable in physical and real-world applications. The AI can also generate notes, which you can reference or use later.

The design lends itself to use anywhere, in any environment, not just board meetings and conference rooms. Taking your clients out to dinner? You can use the W4 Pro AI earbuds. Visiting their international headquarters or offices? Bring the W4 Pro AI earbuds with you. Meeting with your client virtually online? The W4 Pro AI earbuds work just fine for that. Outside of meetings and professional settings, you could also use them when you travel or visit new locations.

You can also use them to take unexpected phone calls, as you would normal Bluetooth earbuds or a headset. News, series, and broadcast translations are possible with subtitles, meaning you can access international information and media in other languages, opening you up to a whole new world of resources.

Getting technical: Peering inside the hardware

For battery life, you’ll get up to six hours of continuous translation on a single charge. They automatically connect with your devices like your phone and offer support for up to 40 languages in 93 accents. If you can’t be online during a meeting, they’ll offer translation support for 13 languages offline.

An exclusive and patented system drives voice processing and simultaneous interpreting, as you might expect, which is designed to automatically maximize recognition accuracy, interpretation precision, and response speeds — the response time is about 0.2 seconds, by the way.

The W4 Pro AI interpreter earbuds are $449 at launch, and available now. If you’re at IFA 2024 in Berlin, this year, you’ll be able to see them firsthand.