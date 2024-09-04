Dirty carpets or rugs? Yeah, we all have experienced that or one time or another. You can go through the hassle of throwing it in the washer — if you can fit it — and then letting it air dry, but only if it’s a rug. You cannot do that with a carpet. So, it’s always good to have a carpet cleaner on hand, but so many of them have not been upgraded with the times as your average vacuum has. Or have they? Tineco is throwing that idea on its head with its innovative Carpet One Cruiser a smart carpet cleaner equipped with the brand’s unique features. For example, it incorporates Tineco’s iLoop smart sensor technology to detect how dirty the carpet is and adjust cleaning power to match. Or, how about the integrated FlashDry self-cleaning system? It cleans the brush roller, suction inlet, and related parts like the brush roller cover with just a single press of a button. Then it completely dries the brush with hot air, taking all of that extra work off you. Yes, please. For a limited time, Digital Trends’ readers can use code TINDTCARPET to get 20% off a Carpet ONE Cruiser purchase — that’s about $100 off bringing the regular price from $699 down to $599 so you don’t want to ignore that deal.



How Tineco’s Carpet ONE Cruiser is changing the carpet-cleaning game

Offering 140 watts of powerful suction, this machine is ready to rock and roll. The Carpet One Cruiser will effortlessly clean your carpets and soft areas, like rugs, leaving them spotless. It utilizes 3-level SmoothPower Tech with built-in sensors to enable a variety of smart functions, like smart motion detection, to make it easier to push, pull, and move about. A repositioned water tank reduces cleaning effort, meaning you don’t have to work as hard during cleaning sessions. The three-level smooth power technology and unique placement of the water tank — on top of the brush head to balance the weight — allow for an effortless, smoothly gliding cleaner that’s super easy to use. These features ensure users don’t grow fatigued during use, so it’s convenient, user-friendly, and designed similarly to a vacuum cleaner, which traditionally, is easier to use.

Plus, with the iLoop sensor for detecting the dirtiness of the floor, and automatically adjusting cleaning power, FlashDry self-cleaning and roller drying system, and easy-to-use design like the removable water tank, it’s got everything you need to get a fast yet effective clean with as little effort as possible. The SpaceAdapt tank makes it easy to fill with clean water and empty the dirty water in one go.

The high-temperature PowerDry administers 167 degrees Fahrenheit of heat for quick drying, helping to prevent mold and bacterial growth in the cleaned areas. Meaning you can immediately walk on them, afterward, with no residues or nasties left behind.

What Carpet ONE Cruiser truly offers

Yes, you can get a quick, effortless clean with no residues. That’s the goal. But the Carpet One Cruiser also simplifies your daily routines, by significantly reducing the amount of work and effort you have to put in. Think about how challenging the average cleaner is to push or roll over the carpet. That, in and of itself, also enhances your living space. You get a cleaner, healthier home with improved aesthetics overall and you’ll certainly feel much cleaner too. No weird odors from the carpet. No stepping on mysterious debris.

Moreover, the Carpet One Cruiser promotes better health and well-being by fostering and giving you and your family a cleaner, more inviting home. With cleaner carpets, the debris and nasties are removed, plus the system helps minimize the risk of allergies and mold growth thanks to its exceptional features — especially the fast and high-temperature drying.

Interested? Why wouldn't you be? You can go check it out right now. Experience what true innovation in the world of carpet cleaning can achieve.


