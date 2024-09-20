These days, it’s no longer acceptable for a phone case to simply be a case. There’s good reason for that, too. You carry your phone with you everywhere you go, so whatever you have attached to it should not only protect one of your most precious valuables but also add to the experience. A pioneer of that idea is TORRAS, one of the first to introduce a flip-out magnetic ring design. Now, they’re everywhere, but TORRAS still does it bigger and better. For example, take the TORRAS Ostand Spin cases for the iPhone 16 Series. With their signature kickstand design, you can prop up your iPhone at virtually any desired angle, flawlessly. Just pop out the magnetic ring, adjust its position, and prop up your iPhone. Done. You can prop up the phone horizontally or vertically to view in either portrait or landscape modes, it’s entirely up to you.

More importantly, no matter which model you have, they come with a host of additional features that make them one of the top iPhone cases on the market, especially for the newest designs.

Why choose the TORRAS Ostand Spin for your iPhone 16

For starters, the TORRAS Ostand Spin offers ample protection for your phone without making it too bulky. The thin, lightweight design is perfect for on-the-go use, and it fits neatly inside pockets or bags without protruding. You’d be hard-pressed to find a comparable case that doesn’t make your pocket swell. The Milshock technology shields your iPhone’s screen from accidental drops, while the textured edges provide a secure grip, and a raised lens protects the camera lens on the back. Seeing as the new iPhone has an upgraded 48-megapixel camera, you’re going to want to be able to use it in its full glory.

A more streamlined cutout ensures smooth finger movement and full access to the camera controls. The versatile phone grip, or magnetic ring, also acts as a stand. You can slide a finger through the ring to suspend and hold your phone with one hand while snapping selfies or photos. You can prop it up on a table, shelf, or desk to watch movies, shows, and other content while keeping your hands free. You can even set it down on the floor, propped up, as a guided screen to watch workout videos while you burn some calories. That’s what makes it so great. There are so many options and you’ll likely even find your own applications.

The TORRAS MagSafe magnet on the back of the case, compatible with MagSafe accessories, is stronger than previous models, too. That makes it even stronger than the competition. Pair it with a power bank to extend your battery life, mount it to a dash holder for hands-free use while driving, and attach it to metal surfaces like poles, trash cans, or even gym equipment, you name it.

Upgrade and complement your iPhone, don’t take away from it

The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts an absolutely beautiful 6.9-inch liquid retina display with super thin bezels. That means Apple’s engineers worked painstakingly hard to improve the visual design and feel. Why take away from that with a thick and bulky case? The TORRAS cases are designed with rounded edges and slim profiles, preserving the sleek nature of the original phone. Yet, you still benefit from robust, reliable protection. It just feels right to cover your new iPhone with a fully protective yet lightweight case that doesn’t ruin the native beauty of the phone.

You get the protection you need for your most precious device. It stays sleek and slim, perfect for on-the-go and portable use. Plus, you get extra features like the magnetic ring and stand, with a strong MagSafe accessory design. It effectively replaces several devices, including a hard phone case, a MagSafe attachment, a phone grip, and a kickstand, compacting all of those components into a single, seamless experience.

Make your iPhone live even longer

The TORRAS GlassGoX screen protector adds military-grade protection to the most important part of your iPhone, the display. Plus, it has the narrowest borders on the market, so you get to see that vibrant, large screen in full glory. Featuring shatterproof glass and an optimized thickness of 0.71mm — making it strong enough to protect the screen but thin enough so you won’t notice a difference — it ideally balances touch sensitivity and risk tolerance. You get an anti-fingerprint and crystal-clear surface, with simple, bubble-free installation you can do yourself and universal compatibility with a wide range of leading phone cases. In other words, even if you don’t have a TORRAS case — and you should — you can still use the GlassGoX protector. Check it out.