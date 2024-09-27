Technology advances so fast, if you use your devices professionally, it seems like you really do need to upgrade your devices every couple of years. If you want to be on the bleeding edge there’s no choice. But that can also get super expensive, and reselling or trading-in devices can be quite a hassle. While Apple and others have made upgrading devices easy, there’s now a service that lets you pay monthly for a Macbook, with AppleCare+, and gives you the option to upgrade every two years.

It’s called Upgraded, and the brand collaborates with Apple Premier Partners, meaning officially recognized sellers. That results in hassle-free upgrade support for you whenever you’re ready. Go check it out for yourself, or keep reading to learn how it all works.

Upgrade Now

The MacBook upgrade program: How does it work?

To join the service and get a new MacBook, you don’t even have to leave home. Honestly, that alone would have my ears perked up. As for the rest of the sign-up process, it’s no inconvenience.

First, you pick the MacBook model you want, whether it’s an entry-level MacBook Air or a more power-user-oriented MacBook Pro. The model of choice also comes with AppleCare+, Apple’s premium customer service and repair program.

Next, you choose your subscription with clear, accurate pricing starting at $36 per month for a MacBook Air and $52 per month for a MacBook Pro. Payments are spread out over 36 months.

After two years — 24 payments — you can upgrade and repeat the process. When you’re ready you choose the next MacBook model you want, transfer your data to the new device, and Upgraded will send you a postage-paid box to send the old one back. They’ll refurbish your old MacBook and find it a second home.

That’s it.

If you don’t want to upgrade at the two-year mark, you don’t have to. You can continue making payments for the full 36 months and the current MacBook model is all yours. That’s the true allure of a program like this, as it gives you the full flexibility to upgrade, but only if you want to.

Powered by Trusted Apple Partners: There’s care put into it

While not necessarily endorsed by Apple, Upgraded has forged collaborations with trusted partners to make the entire process easier and hassle-free for you.

For example, Upgraded’s financing is provided by Citizens Pay, the same bank that Apple uses for its iPhone Upgrade Program.

In addition, Upgraded has partnered with GatorTec, an Apple Premier Partner, who can place orders directly from Apple’s U.S. distribution centers for fast and reliable shipping.

If nothing else, it’s an incredibly accessible option if you don’t want to pay the full price of a MacBook upfront. Instead, you have access to reliable financing, AppleCare+, and a hassle-free upgrade option at the two-year mark, if you want it. Upgraded will also keep you informed about your service, telling you precisely when it’s time to get a new MacBook.

How do I get started?

It’s simple. Head to getupgraded.com, choose your preferred MacBook model and start the checkout process. The first step is a pre-qualification with Citizens Pay that has no impact on your credit score and will tell you your exact monthly price.

You’ll have a brand-new MacBook Air or Pro shipped to you in no time. It’s the same as ordering through Apple’s online store.

After two years, you can upgrade or keep your current MacBook — offering flexibility without the hassle. It’s all up to you. Honestly, that’s the best part about this entire service and it’s quite refreshing to see.

Upgrade Now