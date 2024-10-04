Bring AI-powered efficiency and simplicity to your everyday editing

I you don’t already know, Wondershare Filmora is an excellent video editing tool that introduces simplicity to content generation. More importantly, it allows you to leverage a host of features and support options you’d never have access to outside of Filmora. You can tap into a library of over 10 million built-in stock media assets to enhance your video content. You can also access a huge selection of pro-grade video effects. But what’s even more exciting is the latest version of Filmora — 14 — brings more AI-powered solutions, allowing you to create high-quality videos in just a few clicks. You’ll be polishing videos with ease. Resizing, reframing, and refining content in seconds, creating personalized assets, and much more.

In Filmora 14, AI is here to help you simplify content generation while enhancing productivity like never before. You can achieve what would normally take you hours or days in mere seconds. Let’s take a closer look.

How AI-powered features benefit video editing and you

As a content creator, one of the things you spend the most time doing — and I know this because I am one — is revising the content you’ve produced to get it ready for primetime. Whether we’re talking about articles, podcasts, videos, you name it, recording and producing the content is only half the battle. When you’re creating videos, specifically, there’s a lot you have to do to prepare it for your viewers. Adding elements like visual effects, music, narration, and so much more, has to be done before the content is uploaded to video platforms. And a lot of that work has to be done manually, or at least, that used to be the case.

Filmora 14’s AI-powered efficiency and simplicity improvements will change that for everyone — from independent filmmakers to social media influencers. Most importantly, all of those features help you make videos on a professional scale. Looking at a few features, the AI Video Enhancer tool will restore detail and texture in blurred or low-resolution footage. The AI Color Palette tool will help you replicate color schemes from referenced images or video clips to create more natural, realistic-looking tones. The Smart Background Music Generation tool will add ambient music to match your video, saving you more time in the editing room. There’s an AI sound effect tool, as well, to generate appropriate noises based on filmed scenes. Rain, traffic, and environmental noises — like a bustling restaurant — are all possible.

Multi-Camera Editing is a real game-changer if you use more than one camera. You can edit multiple angles with a single timeline track. It’s so much neater and cleaner and makes it super easy to manage. Some of the other tools include Auto Reframe, Social Video Planner, Auto Captions, Video Lighting support, just to name a few. It’s all at your fingertips as Filmora is available on Mac and Windows.

Never gonna let you down

Beyond the editing tools, access to countless assets can revolutionize your content. In addition to the massive library of creative assets, you can leverage Filmora AI to create personalized assets. What does that mean, exactly? Say you find an image or asset in the library that doesn’t match your video mood, style, or flair. You can use the Filmora AI suite to find a better fit. Templates, video titles, stickers, stock imagery and media, effects, music and sounds, video filters, transitions, and plugins — they’re all here for you.

As if that wasn’t enough, you can access Filmora’s Creator Hub at any time. It’s filled with lessons, guides, and Master Class materials. Learn exactly how to do what you want to do, from experts that are already applying the techniques in their own content. It’s like having a one-to-one personalized tutor, walking you through each step to enhance your videos.

Filmora AI will help your video stand out from the crowd, and in today’s hyper-digital and content-heavy world, that’s going to make a huge difference. It’s not like the old days when you could launch a video channel and get millions of views instantly. You have to work for that recognition, and that means producing pro-grade quality content, every time.

The new partnership with Universal Music for Creators also unlocks access to a catalog of 50,000 world-class soundtracks. All tracks are from Universal Music, and they’re available at reasonable prices, too.

You can get started for free

Here’s the best part. Let’s say you’re here, and you’ve listened to me drone on and on about Wondershare Filmora, but you’re still skeptical. Let’s go even further and say you’d like to have some hands-on time with the video editing suite to see if it suits your needs. You can get started for free. Right now.

Access is slightly limited until you upgrade to a premium plan, which you can read about and compare here. But don’t worry, even with the free version you can access thousands of effects, filters, and other assets. You can also take advantage of various editing tools — like multi-cam, planar tracking, motion tracking, keyframe animation, and more. When you’re ready to unlock full access, you can tap into cloud storage, and AI-powered tools with AI credits, plus export your content without watermarks.

