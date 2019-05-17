Share

Late spring weather isn’t the only thing heating up. The technology sector offers some of the hottest jobs in the country, and talent and experience are in high demand. May is blooming with thousands of high-paying positions all over the country. Are you ready to pick a fresh, new job?



With unemployment at an all-time low, this May is a tech job seekers’ paradise. Companies are ramping up their offers to lure top talent and focusing on job satisfaction numbers to keep them around. If you’ve got tech skills, you hold a lot of the cards. What’s important to you: Location? Pay? Perks? 401k matching? Flex time? Common benefits include all of that and more. Decide what benefits you most want and take a look at the 15 top tech jobs below. Your dream job may be waiting.



The 15 hottest tech jobs right now

1) Data scientist

Median annual salary: $108,000

Job satisfaction: 4.3/5

Number of job openings: 6,510

What Data Scientists Do: While data science is a diverse field with a wide range of responsibilities depending on the company, all data scientists evaluate data to provide creative insight. Duties typically include creating machine-based learning tools for use by the tech company, such as recommendation engines or expanded artificial intelligence (A.I.) functions. Data scientists also typically collect, clean, and organize data, and perform statistical and predictive analysis.

Skills & Experience:

Strong understanding of statistical theory and applications. Strong knowledge and hands-on experience with machine learning and/or big data techniques (Spark, Pig, Hive)

Exceptional coding skills and experience with at least one high-level programming language (Python, Java or equivalent)

Proven record of 3-plus years of experience conducting data science projects.

Experience performing investigations on large-scale data sets

Companies Hiring Data Scientists Now:

Apple – See the job Health insurance and wellness programs Time-away programs Stock grants and discount buy-ins

Crowe – See the job Four weeks of PTO Annual raises and bonuses Maternity and paternity leave

Grand Rounds – See the job 401(k) plan (no matching) and health-related flexible spending accounts Generous paid parental and family medical leave Competitive vacation and sick leave policies



2) Software engineer

Median annual salary : $104,000

Job satisfaction: 3.6 /5

Number of job openings : 49,007

What Software Engineers Do: Software engineers use knowledge of engineering principles and programming languages to design, develop, and install software and systems. This role can start as an entry-level position, with the opportunity to be promoted to senior software engineer roles.

Skills & Experience:

Proficiency in multiple programming languages such as Java, MySQL/Oracle/DB, HTML, CSS, JavaScript Expertise with SQL, relational data modeling, and basic database schema design Experience working across complex enterprise systems to enhance current processes and procedures, while ensuring the validity of enterprise data Ability to solve architectural and system issues involving scalability and relational databases



Companies Hiring Software Engineers Now:

Procore Technologies, Austin, Texas – See the job Learning and development program Flexible paid time off (Procore Values Time)

Intuit, Mountain View, California – See the job 401(k) matching Tuition assistance Pet-friendly workplace

Cengage, Cincinnati – See the job Comprehensive health insurance and wellness programs Learning and development program for career advancement 401(k) matching



3) DevOps engineer

Median annual salary : $106,000

Job satisfaction: 4.1 /5

Number of job openings : 4,657

What DevOps Engineers Do: DevOps engineers automate and streamline existing systems and processes, as well as build and maintain tools for deployment, operations, and monitoring systems. They also diagnose and resolve issues in development, testing, and production environments.

Skills & Experience:

Scripting skills in languages such as Bash, Ant, Python, Gradle, Maven, and Ruby Experience with object-oriented design, data structures, and multithreaded algorithms Experience with cloud-based infrastructure environments Experience collaborating across multiple functional/technical teams to deliver a project



Companies Hiring DevOps Engineers Now:

SailPoint Technologies, Austin, Texas – See the job Flexible vacation policy and paid holidays Flexible hours, family-friendly company events and charitable work Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans

AppDynamics, San Francisco – See the job Competitive salary, 401(k) match (4.5%), and equity to employees Paid time off, volunteer time off, and emergency time off Educational reimbursement

Slalom, Portland, Oregon – See the job 401(k) matching Health care, including transgender medical benefits Maternity and paternity leave



4) Security engineer

Median annual salary : $102,000

Job satisfaction: 3.8 /5

Number of job openings : 4,683

What Security Engineers Do: Security Engineers protect computer networks and systems. They devise and carry out strategies to monitor and protect sensitive data and systems from infiltration and cyber attacks.

Skills & Experience:

Expertise in disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and methods

Expertise in coding languages, and the ability to understand mobile and malicious code

E xperience using antivirus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content filtering

Understanding of risk-assessment tools, technologies, and methods

Bonus if they have a computer science or information technology degree

Companies Hiring Security Engineers Now:

Salesforce, Multiple locations – See the job Maternity and paternity leave Vacation and paid time off 401(k) matching

Blizzard Entertainment, Irvine, California – See the job Employee discount Matching 401(k) plan Health insurance

Cisco Systems, Austin, Texas – See the job Multiple health insurance plans and onsite medical 401(k) matching Vacation and paid time off



5) Data analyst

Median annual salary : $60,000

Job satisfaction: 3.9 /5

Number of job openings : 5,465

What Data Analysts Do: Data analyst duties include developing frameworks for data, analytics, and strategy development, as well as implementing data-analysis tools and providing user training. Other duties include collecting and analyzing data sets from diverse sources to inform business decisions and make accurate predictions. Tracking and monitoring internal and external data are other duties.

Skills & Experience:

Ability to analyze large data sets and filter relevant data sets

Attention to detail, an analytical mind, and problem-solving ability

Experience in data modeling and reporting software

Ability to write actionable reports in clear language

Companies Hiring Data Analysts Now:

New York-Presbyterian Hospital – New York City – See the job Health, life, disability, death-and-dismemberment insurance Educational assistance programs Vacation and paid time off

Apple – Austin, Texas – See the job Friends and family discount program 401(k) matching Reimbursement for continuing your education

Torch Technologies, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama – See the job Employee-owned company Annual bonuses Income protection



6) Solutions architect

Median annual salary : $127,900

Job satisfaction: 3.6 /5

Number of job openings : 6,969

What Solutions Architects Do: Solution architects manage complex processes to solve business problems with technology solutions. Duties include defining features, phases, and solution requirements to address issues and weaknesses, determining the best tech solution to solve problems while also explaining the solution to project stakeholders to achieve buy-in.

Skills & Experience:

IT infrastructure and cloud development

Engineering and software architectural design

Working experience in various areas of IT

Project and product management

Companies Hiring Solutions Architects Now:

World Wide Technology, Maryland Heights, Missouri – See the job Health insurance plan with a low out-of-pocket cost for employees Profit sharing and generous 401(k) matches PTO starts at 17 days per year, plus ten company holidays

AppDynamics, Grand Rapids, Michigan – See the job 401(k) match (4.5%), and equity to employees Unlimited paid time off, volunteer time off, and emergency time off Employee stock purchase plan

Kronos Incorporated, Lowell, Massachusetts – See the job Open time off, flex hours, and telecommuting 401(k) Plan match up to 8% Cell phone reimbursement



7) Systems Engineer

Median annual salary : $90,000

Job satisfaction: 3.5 /5

Number of job openings : 16,793

What Systems Engineers Do: System engineers combine knowledge of engineering and coding to implement computer systems for businesses and organizations. Most job descriptions require system design and analysis, communication, mathematical, and business skills. They implement new systems, evaluate performance, and correct software errors in existing systems. Responsibilities may include preparing progress and specifications reports, maintaining inventory, and overseeing payroll.

Skills & Experience:

Knowledge of network hardware and operating systems

Strong communication skills

Experience with planning design, technical review, and implementation for new network infrastructure

Experience with troubleshooting and fixing networks and systems

Bonus if they have a computer science- or computer-related degree

Companies Hiring Systems Engineers Now:

SailPoint Technologies, Austin, Texas – See the job Flexible vacation policy and paid holidays Flexible hours, family-friendly company events and charitable work Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision plans

Procore Technologies, Austin, Texas – See the job Learning and development program Flexible paid time off (Procore Values Time)

World Wide Technology, Maryland Heights, Missouri – See the job Health insurance plan with a low out-of-pocket cost for employees Profit sharing and generous 401(k) matches PTO starts at 17 days per year, plus ten company holidays



8) Software Developer

Median annual salary : $80,000

Job satisfaction: 3.5 /5

Number of job openings : 11,833

What Software Developers Do: Software developer responsibilities include designing, testing, implementing, and managing software programs. They are also charged with modifying existing programs to meet company needs, developing quality assurance testing methods, training users, and evaluating the software for its efficiency and usability. They may also implement programs, integrate systems, train users, and monitor systems.

Skills & Experience:

Coding in languages such as Java, Python, C#/.Net, Mean, and Ruby

Problem-solving and analytical thinking

Experience in software testing and debugging

Expertise in object-oriented design

Companies Hiring Software Developers Now:

NetApp, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina – See the job 40 hours of volunteer time off Top-notch fitness center Employee stock purchase plan

Cengage, Farmington Hills, Michigan – See the job Comprehensive health insurance and wellness programs Learning and Development program for career advancement 401(k) matching

Intuit, San Diego – See the job 401(k) matching Tuition assistance Vacation plus three weeks paid PTO and 11 paid holidays



9) UX Designer

Median annual salary : $89,000

Job satisfaction: 3.7 /5

Number of job openings : 3,333

What UX Designers Do: UX designers are responsible for the look and feel of websites. Using product specifications, user psychology, and research data, they work with web developers to create website concepts and conduct usability tests to evaluate design success. They find creative ways to address usability and findability issues, and use the knowledge gained to develop wireframes and prototypes to meet customer needs, then work with UX designers to create attractive, user-friendly interface designs with optimal conversion rates.

Skills & Experience:

Proficiency in design software such as UXPin and Balsamiq

HTML/CSS and JavaScript skills

P roject management and research experience

E xperience as a UX or UI Designer, or similar role

Companies Hiring UX Designers Now:

Sage Intacct, San Jose, California – See the job Company-paid health insurance, wellness plans, and pet insurance Vacation and paid time off Free lunch

Microsoft, Fort Lauderdale, Florida – See the job Employee discount 401(k) matched up to a maximum of $9,000 Company-paid health insurance

Slalom, Minneapolis – See the job 50% 401(k) matching up to 6% of salary Health care, including transgender medical benefits Maternity and paternity leaves



10) Systems Administrator

Median annual salary : $68,000

Job satisfaction: 3.6 /5

Number of job opening s: 8,278

What Systems Administrators Do: System Administrators are responsible for providing technical support for both hardware and software issues. They manage the configuration and operation of client-based computer operating systems, monitor systems, and respond to security issues. Job duties also include maintaining secure data backups, and monitoring and upgrading systems, processes, and security measures. They will also be expected to install and test new system hardware.

Skills & Experience:

Knowledge of system vulnerabilities and security issues

Understanding of industry goals and practices

System administration experience

Experience with VMware

Companies Hiring Systems Administrators Now:

VeloCloud, Irvine, California – See the job Rethink Benefits – A research-based program that provides support to parents raising children with learning or behavioral challenges, or developmental disabilities, at no cost Health and life insurance and wellness plan Employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)

Northside Hospital, Atlanta – See the job Pension, 403b retirement, and other savings programs PTO, discounts, employee assistance programs Tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment after two years of employment

Lawrence Livermore National Security, Livermore, California – See the job 401K plan with 6% match plus 3.5%, no cap Generous PTO – starts at 15 days vacation, plus 12 days sick leave Flexible work schedules and part-time work from home opportunities



11) Applications Engineer

Median annual salary : $77,000

Job satisfaction: 4 /5

Number of job openings : 2,591

What Applications Engineers Do: Application Engineers gather customer input and sales information and use it to design or redesign, develop, test, and implement complex software programs and applications based on user needs. Job duties include designing, developing, implementing, and testing new applications, upgrading existing software, and providing technical support.

Skills & Experience:

Software and coding skills specific to the job

Strong quantitative skills

Experience in engineering or development

Ability to collaborate across interdisciplinary teams

Companies Hiring Applications Engineers Now:

Blizzard Entertainment, Irvine, California – See the job Employee discount Matching 401(k) plan Health insurance

Cisco Systems, San Jose, California – See the job Multiple health insurance plans and onsite medical 401(k) matching Vacation and paid time off

SailPoint Technologies, Austin, Texas – See the job Flexible vacation policy and paid holidays Flexible hours, family-friendly company events and charitable work Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision plans



12) Data Engineer

Median annual salary : $100,000

Job satisfaction: 3.9 /5

Number of job openings : 4,739

What Data Engineers Do: Data engineers build systems to handle big data. They design, develop, build, test, and maintain architectures, including databases and large-scale data- processing systems. They are responsible for finding ways to acquire and filter data, and developing high-performance algorithms for data use, such as predictive modeling and proof of concepts. Responsibilities also include creating and implementing a disaster recovery plan.

Skills & Experience:

Knowledge of Hadoop-based technologies, SQL-based technologies, NoSQL technologies, data-modeling tools, and various coding languages including Python, C/C++ Java, Perl

Statistical analysis and modeling

Predictive modeling, NLP, machine learning, and text analysis experience

Experience with data warehousing solutions

Companies Hiring Data Engineer Now:

Intuit, Mountain View, California – See the job 401(k) matching Tuition assistance Vacation plus three weeks paid PTO and 11 paid holidays

NetApp, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina – See the job 40 hours of volunteer time off Top-notch fitness center Employee stock purchase plan

Facebook, Menlo Park, California – See the job Free lunch and snacks Three months of maternity and paternity leave Generous vacation time, unlimited sick days, 21 days PTO



13) Product Manager

Median annual salar y: $115,000

Job satisfaction: 3.8 /5

Number of job openings : 11,884

What Product Managers Do: Product managers are responsible for developing products from start to finish. They conduct market research to identify potential products, devise product requirements, write specifications, set production timelines and benchmarks, assign responsibilities, and monitor the project from end-to-end. They may also set pricing, as well as develop marketing strategies and rollout schedule.

Skills & Experience:

Ability to identify new products, as well as develop products and marketing strategies

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience in software development and web technologies

Product management experience

Companies Hiring Product Manager Now:

NetApp, Boulder, Colorado – See the job 40 hours of volunteer time off Top-notch fitness center Employee stock purchase plan

Cisco Systems, Richardson, Texas – See the job Multiple health insurance plans and onsite medical 401(k) matching Vacation and paid time off

Apple – Santa Clara, California – See the job Friends and family discount program 401k matching Reimbursement for continuing your education



14) Java Developer

Median annual salar y: $85,000

Job satisfaction: 3.7 /5

Number of job openings : 6,636

What Java Developer Do: Java developers create user information system solutions by designing and developing high-volume, low-latency applications. Responsibilities include determining and defining user needs, writing specifications, and developing, testing, and implementing solutions.

Skills & Experience:

Knowledge of relational databases, SQL and ORM technologies

Object-oriented analysis and design skills using common design patterns

Product management experience

Java development experience

Companies Hiring Java Developer Now:

Cengage, Cincinnati – See the job Comprehensive health insurance and wellness programs Learning and development program for career advancement 401(k) matching

Accenture, Philadelphia – See the job Stock purchase plan Maternity and paternity leave 401(k) matching

Cisco Systems, Milpitas, California – See the job Multiple health insurance plans and onsite medical 401(k) matching Vacation and paid time off



15) Sales Engineer

Median annual salary : $90,000

Job satisfaction: 4.1 /5

Number of job openings: 3,145

What Do Sales Engineers Do: Technical sales engineers provide clients with technical advice and introduce new products. Responsibilities include identifying new markets and clients, conducting sales meetings, negotiating contracts, and providing information, training, and technical support to clients.

Skills & Experience:

Strong technical knowledge

The ability to communicate highly technical information in language easily understood by end users

Technical sales experience

Willingness to travel

Companies Hiring Sales Engineers Now: