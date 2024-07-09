 Skip to main content
The Intuit QuickBooks Summer Savings sale is so good we may never see it again

By
Intuit QuickBooks Online used to collect payments for small business
Intuit

Just in time for the biggest deals season of the year, Intuit QuickBooks is hosting an unprecedented sale— so wondrous and massive that we may never see anything like this again. Dubbed the Summer Savings Sale, now’s your chance to get up to 70% off Intuit’s connected tools. As a leader in small business fintech, you’ve likely heard of QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Payroll before. Helping over 7 million customers worldwide, QuickBooks is an excellent companion for small business growth, from startup to scaling up. You’ll gain access to a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services for accounting, payroll support, payments and invoicing, capital management, marketing and much more. The current promotion drops the prices considerably for your first three months, with Simple Start at just $9 per month versus $30, the Plus tier at $27 per month versus $90, and the Advanced tier at $60 per month versus $200.

Why you should shop the Intuit QuickBooks Summer Savings sale

Moos Restaurant Owner using QuickBooks Online anywhere
Intuit

You need to see the current prices to believe them. There are some incredible discounts. To reiterate, you can expect up to 70% off the first three months of QuickBooks plans during the Summer Savings event. The base plan, Simple Start, begins at just $9 per month, which is $21 off the regular price of $30 per month. That saves you about $63 over your first three months. Plus, the most popular plan of choice and next tier-up is just $27 per month instead of $90. That deal saves you $189 over your first three months. Finally, the highest tier, Advanced, is $60 monthly, usually $200, saving you $420.

  • QuickBooks Online Simple Start — $9 per month, was $30
  • QuickBooks Online Plus — $27 per month, was $90
  • QuickBooks Online Advanced — $60 per month, was $200

It’s important to note that while the tiers offer varying support levels, as a small business, you get everything you need, regardless of which subscription plan you choose. Live expert assistance, expert tax help through QuickBooks Live, bookkeeping automation, income and expense tracking, and banking with 5.00% APY are all available on the Simple Start tier and all tiers above.

QuickBooks Online is one of your best and most comprehensive options for tracking business accounting and insights, saving you precious time and money and offering peace of mind. You’ll be able to access connected tools and a full suite of accounting and business solutions and gain valuable expert services and insights to build your business into what you’ve always dreamed of. Intuit QuickBooks is expressly focused on helping business owners pay and manage their workforce and please and retain customers to create a sustainable, efficient operation that thrives.

No, those aren’t just buzzwords. QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Payroll are an incredible opportunity for small to medium-sized businesses to keep pace with larger companies, effectively leveling the playing field. In today’s competitive landscape, you will need all the help you can get.

Thanks to the QuickBooks Summer Savings sale, you can get instant access to some of the best accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll tools for much less. If you’re still on the fence, you can try up to 30 days free before making a financial commitment. Remember that these deals won’t last forever and are as low as they will ever get.

