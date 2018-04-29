UShip’s 2018 report highlights what we’re shipping and where they’re traveling

Share

People travel, but so do animals and things — it’s just oftentimes, they don’t ride alongside us. For those times, we ship them, whether it’s a family pet who isn’t able to fly, a vintage car bought at an out-of-state auction, furniture to a new home, or whatever junk that’s being sent off for donation. According to UShip, a company that specializes in moving everything from household objects to boats and heavy machinery, 40 million Americans move homes each year, which means a lot of stuff gets shipped. Crosstown or cross-country, uShip works by filling empty truck space (via an online marketplace), and passes on the savings to consumers or businesses. Motorcyclists, for example, have used UShip to send their bikes to rallies, instead of making the long ride.

So, what exactly are people shipping? In UShip’s “State of Shipping in America” 2018 report, it’s a lot of cars, household goods, and dogs, but also some curiosities (the report only highlights the items tracked in its network). The report also shows where our stuff is coming and going. Here’s a look at what and where Americas are shipping their stuff.