Sir Richard Branson’s new cruise line is prepping for a 2020 virgin voyage by unveiling the ship’s suites for the first time. On Thursday, February 14, Virgin Voyages, part of the Virgin Group, shared the details of the ship’s RockStar Suites. The cruise is designed to allow travelers to vacation like a rock star, the company says, from tables that actually encourage dancing on tabletops, to concierge services willing to fetch such oddities as only red gummy bears. Ticket sales also opened today.

The ship Scarlet Lady includes 78 RockStar Suites, all arranged to have a view of the ocean. The suites, according to the company, were inspired by yachts from rock and roll icons such as Grace Jones with a “retro-futurism” look. Designed by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio, the space ditches traditional cruise ship luxury for vinyl turntables, showers with an ocean view, and a sea terrace.

“Virgin has always avoided stuffy formalities and brought a lot of excitement and a bit of rebelliousness to our customer experiences,” Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, said in a press release. “With these glamorous suites, Virgin Voyages is bringing rock and roll to the high seas and spoiling our sailors like the rockstars they are.”

The RockStar Services Crew arranges special access including backstage entertainment access and private transfers to and from the ship. Travelers in the RockStar Suites will also have assistance unpacking and even a drying service for swimsuits. The suites have a full cocktail bar as well as access to a private club called Richard’s Rooftop.

The ship also includes two Massive Suites — suites that are over 2,000 square feet with extras like a music room and dressing room. The suites have a large terrace with a runway dining table, featuring stairs leading up to the top of the table for dancing. The ship is also home to Fab Suites, Posh Suites, and Gorgeous Suites.

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady won’t depart until the 2020 inaugural season, which is booking now online. The ship, which only accommodates adults 18 and older, also offers entertainment and more than 20 different eateries. The trips depart from Miami into various Caribbean locations.

Virgin Group owns more than 60 different businesses, including travel, telecommunications, music, financial services, and healthcare.