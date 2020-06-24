  1. Small Business

Work/Life: How to live out your values in the workplace

By

On this episode of Work/Life, Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, talks with Greg Nibler about how to uphold your values within a business context. In these complex and historical times, how does one take action and be a force for good at their job while still respecting the work and other employees? Pressler digs into the ideas and tips for living out your beliefs at the workplace.

“I had to learn how to not do this over the years,” Pressler begins. It’s easy to be idealistic with “all-or-nothing” or black-and-white thinking, especially when we’re younger, “but I want to suggest to everyone that there can be nuance, and there can be progress without perfection,” she says. It’s important to come at the issues from the standpoint of, “How can I change the game from within the game?” And in order to change the game, you have to know how the game works.

One way to live out your values is to “check the receipts” of the companies you may want to work with, or partner with, or purchase from. Investigate them to see what their values are and if their actions are lining up with what they say. “Read reviews by past employees, read up on their mission, their vision, and their values,” Pressler advises. If what the company is saying doesn’t match up with what their actions are, that might be a good sign to pass on that company.

If you’re already at a job and are looking to instill your values at your work, there are ways to appropriately speak up. “We need to hold companies accountable, but also give them room to improve,” Pressler says. There is room for improvement everywhere, and no person or institution is perfect, so allowing time for growth is important.

Also, Pressler notes, “support the companies that reflect your values. Buy from them, and tell other people to buy from them. We can spend less energy ‘canceling’ them and more energy amplifying and spotlighting the businesses that deserve it.”

Lastly, “make sure you have an inner circle that can give you feedback before you take an action,” Pressler says. “Check in with them to see how your input and ideas sound from the outside, and be sure that your ideas are for the collective good and not just about you looking good.”

For more Work/Life, visit https://www.digitaltrends.com/business/

Editors' Recommendations

Former Microsoft employee recounts racism at Mixer

microsoft mixer racism allegations maxresdefault

Wild new ‘brainsourcing’ technique trains A.I. directly with human brainwaves

brainsourcing university of helsinki study a mannequin is fitted with prototype o

Google employees demand the company cancel all police contracts

Google Logo

Fujifilm X-T200 review: All the camera you need

fujifilm x t200 review product dm 1500px6

Zoom boss admits missteps but insists improvements have been made

Zoom

The best smart luggage for 2020

How to add Zoom to your Outlook account

Learn Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Excel, Python for free with Pluralsight

If you’re missing the office, this ingenious site has you covered

Is 5G as fast as they’re saying? We break down the speeds

The best free antivirus software for 2020

best free antivirus

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

The best printers for small businesses in 2020

canon maxima allows social media direct prints maxify mb5420 cs style en hires

The best 17-inch laptop bags and backpacks for 2020

The best tax software for filing your taxes in 2020