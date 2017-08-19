Can’t touch this: The best bike locks to secure your bicycle

An estimated 1.5 million bikes are stolen every year, and that number’s not dwindling. To fight against bike theft, you’ll want to get a hold of one of the best bike locks currently available. Some of these locks can get pricey, but when you put that inconvenience against the odds of ever seeing your bike again, you’ll be glad you made the investment. If you plan on taking your bike outside the city, check out our guide to the best mountain bikes around.

TiGr Mini (+99) TiGr makes portability as much of a priority as security with its successful Kickstarter project, the Mini. At a little less than a pound, the Mini is made of titanium — a trend in bike locks, lately — and uses a push-button locking mechanism, but what makes this lock particularly special is its size. Its 4- by 7-inch locking area makes for a lock that secures a majority of road bikes, while also remaining light enough to carry it around with you. This may sound like a minor feature, but if you’ve spent thousands of dollars on a light road bike, you’re not looking to add unwanted weight. The company harps on the convenience of its mounting clip that comes with the lock, but be forewarned: Depending on your bike’s frame, the clip might be completely useless to you. Buy now from: Amazon

Noke U-Lock ($149) Noke has taken its innovative padlock technology and made the most advanced bike lock to date. With a push of a button on your lock, Noke searches for you phone via Bluetooth and once it discovers you, your U-lock unlocks. If that doesn’t sound secure enough for you, you can always turn off the Bluetooth feature and unlock your U-lock by pushing a button through the Noke app. Along with an alarm system, smart watch compatibility, and a GPS for when you don’t remember where you’ve parked your bike, the Noke U-Lock brings bike security into the 21st century. Noke also says the lock is water resistant, but we wouldn’t recommend you test that against heavy rain. And even though the lock’s battery lasts for years, your phone won’t, so make sure you always have enough battery to unlock your bike. Buy now from: Noke

LiteLok ($111) LiteLok ditched the construct of a steel frame and used its patented “Boaflexicore” material to make it the lightest and most flexible bike lock. An impressive feat, it also earned the lock a coveted Gold certification from the independent bike security firm, Sold Secure. The lock weighs in at just 2.4 pounds, and its flexibility lets you lock onto poles or signs which might be difficult to secure with a U-lock. It’s an ideal option for anyone wanting something quick to lock and easy to carry, but it hasn’t worked out for everyone. It’s important to note that there’s a video online that shows someone breaking a LiteLok and stealing a bike in a matter of seconds. It’s also worth pointing out that there are a lot of personal testimonies saying the lock is just as secure as LiteLok claims, which means the lock in the video could’ve just been defective — however, we won’t speculate. Either way, if this lock is everything you want but you’re concerned about the video, don’t hesitate to do extra research or reach out to LiteLok support. Buy now from: Litelok

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Mini ($70) For the name alone, Kryptonite’s Fahgettaboudit — don’t pronounce it like Michael Scott does — deserves to be on this list, but it helps that it’s also one of the strongest bike locks available. This small but mighty U-Lock is made of 100 percent hardened steel that has been triple heat treated, and boasts an impressive 18-inch shackle that makes it impenetrable to bolt cutters. It is vulnerable to angle grinders, however, but since the double bolted crossbar locks both sides of the shackle, a thief would need at least 10 minutes to break through it. With all that strength does come a lot of weight — 4.5 pounds to be exact. Its locking radius is only 3.25 by 6 inches, which could make locking anything with thick wheels difficult. If you park your bike downtown or in a place with high theft, you’ll want the most secure bike lock you can get, which is the Fahgettaboudit Mini. The lock also comes with a free insurance plan, so if someone breaks your Fahgettaboudit lock and steals your bike, Kryptonite will cover up to $4,500 worth of damages. Buy now from: Amazon