What drought? June has plenty of great game releases

June usually signals the beginning of the gaming industry’s dreaded summer “drought,” with publishers holding back new high-profile games for the fall and holiday season. While June isn’t as jam-packed as months past, there are still a few gems hitting store shelves. Whether you want to get hyper competitive with one of two new fighting games, pull out your old 3DS for an RPG, or want to venture forth into the world of Elder Scrolls Online with your friends, the month has you covered. Here are the most exciting games coming out in June.

Injustice 2 is already taking up much of the fighting game community’s free time, but Tekken 7 is waiting in the wings. With a story that pits father and son Heihachi and Kazuya Mishima against each other in a battle that is promised to finally “reach its climax,” Tekken 7 is fueled by “rage.” Not just a simple storytelling device, it’s actually a new gameplay system that allows characters to dish out huge damage for a limited period of time. Tekken 7 also attempts to bring the spirit of offline fighting tournaments to online play with the introduction of a new tournament mode featuring up to eight players. A cast of more than 30 characters includes a guest appearance from Street Fighter’s Akuma, which might be the best fans get after the cancellation of Tekken X Street Fighter.

While you’re patiently waiting for Bethesda to finally announce “The Elder Scrolls VI,” why not take a trip back in time and visit Morrowind? A new expansion of The Elder Scrolls Online, this Morrowind returns to the isle of Vvardenfell almost 700 years after the end of The Elder Scrolls III. A new player class, the Warden, is the first new class offered since the game originally launched, and functions as sort of a mix of the Hunter and Druid from World of Warcraft. Using your bond with nature, you can quickly heal or protect yourself, or you can just send a vicious bear to maul your enemies.

If you haven’t jumped into The Elder Scrolls Online before, the game’s “One Tamriel” update will allow even the greenest of players to enjoy the new content from the very beginning. Soon, you and your friends will be able to take on the new 12-player Trial in Clockwork City or fight against each other in a new competitive arena. Anyone who pre-orders the game will get access to a “War Dog” in-game pet, a custom outfit for the new Warden Class, and even a treasure map to easily find the island’s best items.

It’s rare that Nintendo creates a new franchise, and it’s even more rare that said new franchise is an online multiplayer game. Arms, a hybrid fighting game for the Nintendo Switch, is a wacky, colorful, and fast-paced multiplayer experience that has each player bobbing back and forth while swinging with the Joy-Con controller’s motion sensors. Landing a punch with one of the game’s springy characters can send an opponent flying to the ground, and unleashing a special attack can quickly take their health away. In the game’s early “Test Punch” sessions, players have already started devising strategies to quickly gain the upper hand, especially in the three-person free-for-all matches. While Arms is made for motion controls, the game also features support for the Pro Controller and the Joy-Con grip, which may offer a tad more control as payoff for less interactivity.

Housemarque has already proven itself as the undisputed king of twin-stick shooters with games like Dead Nation and Resogun, and its latest project, Nex Machina, might just be its best game yet. With support from legendary developer Eugene Jarvis, who has worked on games like Smash TV and Robotron: 2084, Housemarque has created a top-down shooter that blends the fast pace of Resogun with the controls of its previous game, Alienation. Just a second or two of hesitation is all it takes to send your character to an early grave, but that’s half the fun.

The Nintendo Switch is sure to take up most Nintendo fans’ time, but don’t count the 3DS out just yet. Ever Oasis is a new RPG from the mind of Koichi Ishii, who previously worked on the Final Fantasy and Mana series. Using a real-time combat system, protagonist Tethu game will take you into mysterious dungeons, but you’ll be joined by several “Wanderers” who are equipped with unique abilities that can not only give you the leg up in a fight, but also for solving the game’s puzzles. As you acquire more treasure and increase the size of the game’s titular oasis, you’ll be able to grow more “Bloom Booths,” which are shops visited by non-player characters. Growing this oasis is crucial to saving the game’s desert, which has been overtaken by a force simply called “Chaos.”

Developer Naughty Dog is best known for Uncharted and The Last of Us series, but the team rose to prominence on the original making the original PlayStation mascot, Crash Bandicoot. The first three games in the series were classics, have been refreshed and bundled as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PlayStation 4. Much more than a simple HD remaster, developer Vicarious Visions has revamped the graphics and tweaked the gameplay to get Crash ready for 2017.