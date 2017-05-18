Get your Uncharted, Call of Duty fix with these discounted PlayStation 4 bundles

Updated by Lucas Coll on 5-17-2017: Added the Uncharted 4/Fallout/Skyrim, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Destiny: The Taken King bundles. Updated prices and removed the expired PS4 Pro offer.
The PlayStation 4 is at an exciting crossroads right now. More than 50 million consoles have been sold to date, and the recent release of the appropriately titled PlayStation 4 Pro and many high-profile games – Battlefield 1, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, etc. – are only bolstering excitement for Sony’s future. More importantly, however, is the fact that the current hardware is more affordable than ever.
Considering the PS4’s growing popularity, it was only a matter of time before a slew of high-value bundles hit the web. To help you find which bundle is right for you and your gaming habits, we’ve sifted through a host of offers to help make your decision that much easier. Below are our six favorite bundles available right now. If you’re in the market for a new PS4, check these out!
PlayStation 4 Slim Uncharted 4 500GB bundle
If you’re not looking to pick up the more powerful PlayStation 4 Pro console, this top-selling PS4 Slim bundle can’t be beat. A PlayStation 4 (500GB) and Nathan Drake’s final adventure are available at a $51 discount. The critically acclaimed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is a great way to experience the next-gen power of the system, and it happens to be one of the console’s best exclusives to date. Grab this bundle for $249 on Amazon, and get ready to start adventuring right out of the box.
PlayStation 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops III 500GB bundle
This deal features a PlayStation 4 and Black Ops III, 2015’s sci-fi heavy Call of Duty game, along with a download code for Nuketown, an extra multiplayer map. Note that the console is just the run-of-the-mill 500GB PS4, and it’s not the “Slim” version released earlier last year. Dive into Black Ops and enjoy all of its fast-paced first-person shooter action by scoring this bundle for just $279 from Wal-Mart. Free 2-day shipping is included.
PlayStation 4 Slim Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare legacy 500GB bundle
Want a PS4 Slim along with the latest Call of Duty game? Then check out this bundle offer that includes Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and a 500GB console. Also included is a remastered copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the hugely popular first-person shooter classic that kicked off a whole new era for the franchise. The Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare legacy bundle costs $281 on Amazon.
PlayStation 4 Slim Uncharted 4, Skyrim: Special Edition, and Fallout 4 500GB bundle
This PlayStation 4 deal should keep you busy for a long, long time. It includes the same Uncharted bundle listed above and throws in copies of Fallout 4 and Skyrim: Special Edition. These two titles feature an enormous amount of content.
Skyrim: Special Edition brings this hugely popular game into the next-generation with remastered graphics, and is the perfect way to experience this classic for the first time or enjoy an old favorite all over again. Snag this bundle for $300 from Amazon and expect to spend months playing the included games before you need to buy any more.
PlayStation 4 Uncharted 4 Limited Edition 500GB bundle
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End caps off an award-winning series that features some of the best set pieces and story elements of any game in existence (sorry, Mass Effect fans). Along with a copy of Uncharted 4, there’s a limited-edition console that features silk-screened artwork from the landmark title and a matching DualShock 4 controller.
Not only does this bundle offer unique features for one of the most compelling games of the current console generation, but it’s also a great choice if you played – and loved – the previous Uncharted games but just haven’t gotten around to picking up a PS4. This package was priced at around $350 last holiday season but can now be yours for $299 from Amazon.
PlayStation 4 Destiny: The Taken King Limited Edition 500GB bundle
Our final bundle is a special pick just for the Destiny fanboys out there. Along with a limited-edition Destiny-themed 500GB PlayStation 4 system and matching controller, this package includes a physical disc copy of Destiny: The Taken King Legendary Edition and a download code for the digital Collector’s Edition content. You also get some custom in-game goodies like emotes, skins, gear sets, weapons, and class items. Hardcore Destiny players can grab this deluxe bundle for $400 on Amazon.