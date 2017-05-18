Get your Uncharted, Call of Duty fix with these discounted PlayStation 4 bundles

Updated by Lucas Coll on 5-17-2017: Added the Uncharted 4/Fallout/Skyrim, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Destiny: The Taken King bundles. Updated prices and removed the expired PS4 Pro offer.

The PlayStation 4 is at an exciting crossroads right now. More than 50 million consoles have been sold to date, and the recent release of the appropriately titled PlayStation 4 Pro and many high-profile games – Battlefield 1, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, etc. – are only bolstering excitement for Sony’s future. More importantly, however, is the fact that the current hardware is more affordable than ever.

Considering the PS4’s growing popularity, it was only a matter of time before a slew of high-value bundles hit the web. To help you find which bundle is right for you and your gaming habits, we’ve sifted through a host of offers to help make your decision that much easier. Below are our six favorite bundles available right now. If you’re in the market for a new PS4, check these out!