'Horizon Zero Dawn' lands on our list of best PS4 games

With every new PlayStation, Sony improves on the formula with groundbreaking graphics and processing power along with having some of the best PS4 games available. The PlayStation 4 is easily the most impressive leap in the console’s history, bringing constant connectivity and high-power processing to a gaming crowd not easily impressed. Sony has been a powerhouse for years, and the PS4 is a worthy addition to the company’s legacy.

Out of the ever-growing list of titles, we’ve selected a few of the best ps4 games which satisfy your itchy trigger finger, tickle your funny bone, and maybe even coax out a tear or two.

From the studio best-known for the Killzone franchise, Horizon Zero Dawn is quite the change of pace. You play as Aloy of the Nora tribe in a third-person, open-world action RPG across a vast and sprawling post-apocalyptic world overrun by large mechanical beasts resembling animals. It’s arguably the prettiest game ever released on a home console, but Horizon Zero Dawn is much more than just a pretty face. Engaging, fluid combat makes toppling the wide array of robotic beasts consistently exciting and fresh. The copious scavenging and crafting requirements are rewarding because of the diverse combat. The well-spun yarn is equal parts origin story for the captivating world and coming-of-age story for its brave heroine. Horizon Zero Dawn manages to hold onto its bountiful fun-factor throughout its 30-plus hour adventure, making it a standout within its cluttered genre.

Bloodborne is not for the faint for heart. This action RPG adventure, a spiritual successor to Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Dark Souls series, takes the challenging combat and methodical boss encounters of the aformentioned games, but speeds up the gameplay for a more frenetic and tense experience. A dark, gothic setting and Lovecraftian story provide a bleak backdrop for the white-knuckle gameplay. As a Hunter, you’ll make your way through the city of Yharnam, where a strange curse has begun turning locals into mindless beasts. While not technically a horror game, Bloodborne’s setting and high-stakes combat are uniquely terrifying. Be sure to stay alert, because the world of Bloodborne is full of unforgiving monsters and traps around every corner.

The Witness, the long-anticipated follow-up to Jonathan Blow’s 2008 breakout indie platformer Braid, is a beautiful, sedate, first-person exploration puzzler in the vein of Myst. Much like that ’90s classic, you are dropped on a mysterious island with little to no context, and tasked with solving a series of puzzles, which in turn allow to you explore more and uncover the island’s secrets. Unlike Myst‘s wide-ranging environmental puzzles, however, the challenges of The Witness are very clearly defined as panels laced with grids that you must navigate like a maze. Blow has iterated a rich syntax of puzzle mechanics within that consistent framework, which helps keep up the pressure.

From the mind of designer Hideo Kojima comes Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the fifth (and ostensibly final) entry in the long-running stealth espionage series. The goofy and over-the-top tone the series is known for has been downplayed, and this installment instead delivers a far grittier and more reined-in narrative that follows Venom Snake (Big Boss) as he works to re-establish his mercenary army in his war against the shadowy Cipher. The game has garnered near-universal acclaim thanks to its meticulously designed gameplay, which allows players to complete missions in virtually limitless ways while recruiting and building a mercenary army. Keifer Sutherland lends his voice as Big Boss, in what might be the beast stealth action game of all time.

After fans and critics panned the action-heavy Resident Evil 6, Capcom’s slow and scary new take on the franchise caught us by surprise. With its genuinely terrifying narrative and return to horror-focused gameplay, Resident Evil 7 reestablishes the series as the gold standard in the genre. The Baker family’s mansion is filled with plenty of secrets and almost as many “molded” creatures, and the game’s novel approach to “flashbacks,” told through collectible VHS tapes, allows for gameplay-focused storytelling like nothing we’ve seen before. The move to a first-person perspective, a first for the main Resident Evil 7, only amps up the scares, with a relatively small field of vision leading to just enough jump-scares to keep us on our toes.

While there are plenty of RPGs available on Sony’s PlayStation 4, CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best. In the epic conclusion to the adventure trilogy, players once again don the role of Geralt of Rivia, waging battle against the advancing Wild Hunt army in the Northern Kingdoms. Although the title remains similar in style to previous games in the series, CD Projekt Red included new combat mechanics and significantly bolstered the customization, all of which help it improve upon the gameplay and imbue its open-world with a greater sense of depth. Moreover, few games possess the kind of writing present in The Witcher 3, which features an enthralling story penned by regular series writer Marcin Blacha. Perhaps the game’s biggest draw is the fact that the main storyline takes players roughly 30 hours to complete. That number balloons to more than 100 hours if you take into account side quests and minigames, rendering its longevity as attractive as its visuals.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A group of young adults head up to the mountain for a weekend getaway full of booze and promiscuity, only for it be rudely interrupted by a murderous stranger. Until Dawn‘s premise might not be inspired, but that doesn’t stop it from being a great game. Players take control of various characters at different points as the story unfolds, allowing them access to numerous branching paths and variables that shape the experience and ultimately change the ending. Which characters make it out alive is totally up to you.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is the latest entry in Bioware Studio’s fantasy RPG series, and it takes the series into bigger and broader territory. This open-world RPG is set in the high fantasy world of Thedas, a world racked with civil conflict between the Mages and the Templars. In Inquisition, players create their own character and take control of a new faction — aptly dubbed The Inquisition — as they search for not only an end to the conflict, but also to prevent a looming apocalyptic event. The latest installment in the series features the same kind of intricate character development and role-playing exploits that have come to define other Bioware franchises such as Mass Effect, only with more ambition than ever before.

For a while, it seemed like Blizzard might never make a new game outside of its three major franchises, Warcraft, Starcraft, and Diablo. Then along came Overwatch. A multiplayer, objective-based shooter with a focus on diverse character design, Overwatch is not merely a new direction for Blizzard, but a shot across the bow of the entire genre. Set in a world where an international team of superheroes once stopped a robot revolution, the game gives players more than 20 unique characters to choose from, each with their own set of abilities. Characters fall into a broad set of roles — offense, defense, tank, and support — and players must cooperate using their particular skills in order to take objectives and fend off the other team. The game’s heavy focus on teamwork over lone-wolf tactics is refreshing, and the various abilities make for fights that rarely feel the same. Overwatch is also one of the most attractive games of this generation; each character has a distinct look that suits their personality, and the game boasts a vibrant art style that evokes classic comic books.

Falling somewhere between World of Warcraft and Halo, Destiny is equal parts shooting aliens, pursuing quests, and upgrading your gear. Since Destiny was released in September 2014, the MMO/FPS hybrid has gone through substantial changes. This is for the better, though, given the game’s initial release suffered from a lack of content, poorly designed loot and progression systems, and an incoherent story despite stellar FPS mechanics. While the impeccable shooting has gone unchanged, major aspects of the game — like loot, character progression, and quest design — have been overhauled, making for a much better game, overall. The current boxed versions of the game ship with all of the DLC content, meaning hours of new missions and several new areas to explore. Destiny was always a great game, but the recent expansions and patches have made the current version, Destiny: Rise of Iron, the best the game has been yet.

Microsoft acquired Minecraft developer Mojang in 2014, but the wildly popular sandbox game still found its way onto Sony’s flagship console. Easily one of the best and most groundbreaking titles available on any console, Minecraft is an absolute wonder on the PlayStation 4, possessing a fair share of creative enhancements that other popular iterations of the game do not. With the option to earn trophies, the ability to play up to a four-player split screen, and upgraded graphics — yes, it still matters — the PS4 version of Minecraft is no doubt a worthy addition to any gamer’s growing library. Just be prepared for a steep learning curve, an expansive world, and more blocks than you’d likely find housed in the Lego section of your local Target.

It took a while for Rise of the Tomb Raider to make its way to PlayStation 4, but it was worth the wait. Developer Crystal Dynamics’ reinvention of the Tomb Raider franchise has, so far, produced two awesome titles, and Rise of the Tomb Raider deserves credit for refining a lot of the good ideas from 2013 reboot. We called Rise of the Tomb Raider the best blockbuster video game of 2015, and for good reason: It’s is brimming with phenomenal set-piece moments that are perfectly paced and expertly deployed, bringing the kind of intensity that makes triple-A action-adventure games like this one such a blast. But the best part of the game is undoubtedly Lara Croft herself, who has become one of the best protagonists in gaming through her last two titles. She’s earnest and human in all the right ways, which makes her unbelievable action-movie antics just believable enough. And Rise of the Tomb Raider has no shortage of unbelievable action.

Rayman is the creation of French game designer Michel Ancel, and has been a lesser-known icon of gaming for the past two decades, essentially functioning like a less-popular version of Mario. Don’t let his smaller influence fool you, though. Rayman games are some of the best 2D platformers out there, and Rayman Legends is the hero’s best adventure yet. Legends boasts more than 80 levels that you can tackle alone or with up to three friends, while showcasing lush 2D art that rivals anything seen in other 2D platformer franchises. The whimsical dream world of Rayman is unlike anything else on this list, with expertly crafted levels that offer hours of great platforming.

Developer IO Interactive reimagined its long-running stealth assassination series Hitman as an episodic game, revitalizing the series and creating a surprise contender for one of the best games of 2016. Released as a series of six episodes, each piece of Hitman felt like a game unto itself, taking players to unique settings filled with unique, often hilarious challenges. Hitman is like figuring out an elaborate clockwork mechanism of carefully executed murders, but one that also includes goofy costumes, perfectly timed explosions, and some really funny nonplayer character dialogue as they stumble on your hapless victims. Plus, getting caught resulted in some great escapes, too.

In Shadow of Mordor, players take the role of Talion, a ranger who has been brought back from the dead by the lesser-known wraith of the Elf Lord Celebrimbor. Talion, now imbued with special powers, infiltrates deep into Sauron’s realm of Mordor on a mission to sabotage the Dark Lord’s orc army. The landmark title represents a far grittier version of Tolkein’s beloved universe and has gained much acclaim since its initial release, particularly for its open-world gameplay and intuitive combat. However, the intricate and addictive system that sees individual enemies rise through the ranks of Sauron’s army really takes the title to the next level. The latter allows players to manipulate and hunt the Orc commanders, who are out for revenge against Talion.

When someone describes a game as an emotional, post-apocalyptic zombie thriller, you might groan and roll your eyes and ask yourself, “Again?!” But The Last of Us is something new and refreshing. There’s a story that leaves you reeling, a post-apocalyptic world that nonetheless feels all too close to our own, and characters whose struggles are so real it makes you uncomfortable, all with stellar gameplay wrapped around it. Even Sony deems it a game every PS4 owner should experience — that’s probably why the company now bundles it with nearly every PS4 system it sells. That theremastered version runs at 60 frames per second and comes coupled with all DLC content is just another reason to pick it up.

Don’t mistake the PS4 version of Grand Theft Auto V — Rockstar’s extraordinary open-world opus — for a mere cash-grabbing re-release. The next-gen version of the already impressive game blows the original out of the water, even if the storyline and locales are identical. Rockstar’s unique additions — such as the first-person mode — allow the title to stand out from the crowd, bolstering it more than the updated visuals and expanded heists every could. The rerelease also allows for larger online matches, adds a number of songs to in-game radio stations, and even allows PlayStation 3 players to upload their previous characters. Couple all this with some of the finest writing and voice acting of any video game to date, and you have a title that’s the cream of the next-gen crop.

NetherRealm’s blood-soaked fighting game is one of the best games in the genre, and arguably, the best fighting game currently available on PS4. Featuring a roster of iconic combatants like Scorpion and Raiden, Mortal Kombat X continues the recently rebooted franchise with a robust story mode that follows a cast of new and old characters alike. Fans of fighting games will find the hallmarks of the Mortal Kombat series, such as gory fatality moves and vicious two-player head-to-head matches, intact and enhanced for this latest console generation. The game also features tons of content outside of its story and multiplayer modes, including challenge modes and tons of unlockable characters and content.

In a year of pretty phenomenal first-person shooters, Titanfall 2 stands above the crowd by providing an extremely quick, polished, varied experience. While the first Titanfall never made its way to the PlayStation ecosystem, its sequel has — and it’s better in every way. The main event is multiplayer, in which players battle it out as Pilots, who have the ability to run on walls, climb just about anything, double-jump, and more. At about the midway point of every match, though, out come the Titans: giant, walking mechs that totally change the course of every battle.

Whether you’re a Pilot zipping around the map, a Titan lumbering into battle with other mechs, or a little guy jumping on the back of a giant robot to drop a grenade inside it, Titanfall 2 is full of amazing, crazy moments, and intense battles. And unlike the last title in the series, Titanfall 2 also packs a single-player campaign that’s really a standout from a design perspective. Every level is a little different from the one before, providing a host of interesting challenges to work through.

Sony’s tentpole action-adventure series Uncharted finally comes to an end with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and it’s quite a sendoff for fan favorite character Nathan Drake. Developer Naughty Dog takes Drake on another globe-trotting, treasure-hunting adventure, this time focusing on a lost pirate utopia and featuring Drake’s long lost brother. Uncharted 4 tells a story about Drake coming to terms with who he is and who he wants to be; reconciling his family obligations with his inner adventurer. It’s a pretty phenomenal (and action-packed) way to bring the series to a close.

