Rough it in absolute comfort with one of the best sleeping pads available

Some people tend to consider sleeping pads merely a comfort (i.e., luxury) item you bring along on a camping trip but they also provide something critical — warmth. Anyone who has left their pad behind learns the hard way how quickly heat drains from their body when their back is exposed to the ground, or air when in a hammock. We want you to be warm and comfortable while camping, so we’ve tested and found the top sleeping pads currently available. You’ll be as snug as a bug in a rug when you pair one of these pads with a quality sleeping bag.

Our pick

THERM-A-REST Neoair XLite

Why should you buy this: The NeoAir XLite is not only comfortable and warm for sleeping but it’s also lightweight, delivering one of the best warmth-to-weight ratios on the market.

Who’s it for: Weekend backpackers who don’t mind paying a little extra for a 3-season sleeping pad that’s comfortable, warm, and packs down to fit in a backpack.

How much will it cost: $129

Why we picked the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite:

The Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite is an inflatable air mattress sleeping pad with a sleek, tapered mummy design. It’s popular among backpackers and for a good reason — the pad isn’t only warm and comfortable for sleeping but it’s also lightweight, adding less than a pound to your base weight.

The NeoAir XLite delivers lightweight warmth in three seasons thanks to the company’s innovative Therma-capture technology that traps heat without using bulky down or synthetic fills. Additionlly, its incredibly warm — this pad has an R-Value of 3.2, providing protection from the cold down to about 25-degrees Fahrenheit.

Because Therm-a-Rest doesn’t use insulating materials to provide warmth, the NeoAir XLite is extremely light and compact, weighing a mere 12 ounces. It also packs down tightly to the size of a water bottle, allowing you to store it easily inside your backpack. It’s also extremely comfortable with 2.5-inches of cushioning to protect you from the hard surface of the ground or shelter.

The biggest criticism we have with the XLite is the noise it makes when you move around. The crinkly sound can be bothersome while trying to fall asleep. Because it’s an inflatable, the sleeping pad also remains susceptible to developing a leak, especially on demanding thru-hikes where the pad repeatedly sees a variety of surfaces. Thanksfully, field repair are easy.

Best Inflatable Air Sleeping Pad

Why should you buy this: The REI Flash is lightweight, warm, and won’t break the bank.

Who’s it for: Weekend backpackers who want a 3-season sleeping pad that hits the mark on warmth, comfort, pack size, and price tag.

How much will it cost: $99

Why we picked the REI Flash Insulated:

The REI Flash is a close competitor to the NeoAir XLite. Just like the XLite, the Flash offers an impressive mixture of warmth, comfort, and small pack size. It uses a combination of mylar and insulation to give the sleeping pad an R-value of 3.7, which is slightly higher than the 3.2 of the XLite. It’s also slightly heavier with a pack weight of 15 ounces.

Comfort and convenience are at the forefront with the REI Flash. The sleeping pad inflates to 2-inches in thickness for comfort and uses a weld-through construction that makes it easier to inflate. It also has an outer shell of 3-denier nylon for durability and two flat valves — one for quick inflation and one for easy deflation.

Where the Flash differs from the XLite is in its price tag. The XLite starts at $129 for the regular model, while the REI Flash comes at a lower $99.

Best Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad

Why should you buy this: The Therm-A-Rest Trail King SV is one of the fastest self-inflating mattresses on the market, quickly delivering a comfortable sleeping spot.

Who’s it for: Backpackers who want the comfort of a self-inflatable mattress and the convenience of having a reduced inflation time.

How much will it cost: $129

Why we picked the Therm-A-Rest Trail King SV:

Sleeping on an inflatable air mattress is very comfortable but having to inflate them using your breath is time-consuming. After a day of hiking, the last thing you want to do is get light headed from having to blow up a mattress. The Therm-A-Rest Trail King SV is a convenient alternative that provides the comfort of sleeping on air with the easy setup of a closed cell foam mattress.

The Therm-A-Rest Trail King SV sets itself apart from the competition with its SpeedValve technology and a self-inflating foam material that inflates quickly. Because it’s self-inflating, you won’t have to spend any time blowing it up — which allows for energy to be placed setting up other parts of camp. Just open the valve and let the sleeping pad fill with air on its own. Once it fills to its 2.5-inch maximum, you can shut the valve and enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Best Closed Cell Foam Sleeping Pad

Why should you buy this: The Therm-A-Rest Z Lite Sol is an affordable sleeping pad that stands up to the rigors of backpacking.

Who’s it for: Backpackers who eschew comfort and want a no-nonsense sleeping pad that won’t fail in the backcountry.

How much will it cost: $35

Why we picked the Therm-A-Rest Z Lite Sol:

With a thickness of less than one inch, the Therm-A-Rest Z Lite Sol may not get high marks for comfort but its reliability makes it a top choice for long distance hikes. Because it uses a closed cell foam matrix and not air, the Z Lite Sol won’t develop an annoying leak that causes the pad to deflate. Besides durability, the Z Lite Sol is versatile and can be used as a seat pad when partially unfolded.

Therm-A-Rest developed the Z Lite Sol to be warm as well as durable. It features heat-trapping dimples and a reflective ThermaCapture coating that collects your body’s radiant heat. The result is a pad with an R-value of 2.6 that keeps you warm even when the temperatures drop into the 30s.

Because it uses a solid foam, the Z Lite Sol cannot be compressed down like its air mattress competitors — it’s big enough that you cannot fit it in most backpacks. While some foam pads can be rolled up, the Z Lite Sol is designed to be folded into a large rectangle that can be attached to a backpack using straps. It’s a bit awkward having the pad dangling on the outside of your backpack but this is a small price to pay for having a pad that won’t fail to keep you warm.

Best Car Camping Sleeping Pad

Why should you buy this: The Sea to Summit Comfort Deluxe SI offers a lush 4-inches of comfort that guarantees you’ll get a good night’s sleep.

Who’s it for: Car campers or base camp adventurers who want warmth, extra comfort, and convenience in a sleeping pad but don’t mind a little extra weight.

How much will it cost: $149

Why we picked the Sea to Summit Comfort Deluxe SI:

The Sea to Summit Comfort Deluxe SI is the Cadillac of sleeping pads, delivering a lush 4-inches of air cushion comfort and a roomy 25-inches of width. Unlike the form-fitting ultralight pads, the Comfort Deluxe SI gives you plenty of room to sprawl.

The Comfort Deluxe S is not only roomy but also warm. With an R-value of 5.2, the sleeping pad handles even the lowest temperatures you’ll encounter on a three season camping trip. It may even hold you over into the early spring and late fall shoulder seasons if you’re a warm sleeper with a decent sleeping bag.

Best Double Sleeping Pad

Why should you buy this: The Klymit Double V is big enough for one person to sleep like a king and couples to sleep comfortably side-by-side.

Who’s it for: Couples who enjoy closeness in the backcountry.

How much will it cost: $129

Why we picked the Klymit Double V:

The Klymit Double V builds upon the success of the company’s popular Static V sleeping pad, which earned accolades for its comfort, light weight, and affordable price tag. As its name implies, the Double V is two Static V sleeping pads sewn together into one.

The Double V features Klymit’s unique air chamber design and side rails that helps you stay on the pad and minimizes sudden movement if your partner shifts position. Similar to its Hammock V sleeping pad, the Double V uses a deep weld pattern that keeps you warm by allowing your sleeping bag to expand its loft underneath you.

Other convenient features include a stuff sack that doubles as an air pump, enabling you to fill the mattress quickly and easily without exhausting your breath. It also has large flush valves that don’t get in the way of your sleep and makes it easy to vent the air when it’s time to pack up and go home.

Because it’s meant for two people, the Double V pushes the limits on weight, clocking in at a hefty 2.5 pounds. It’s just barely a packable size, requiring you to be fairly committed to the couples experience to justify carrying the extra weight. If you’re car camping or on a base camp excursion, you can’t go wrong with the Double V.

Best Hammock Sleeping Pad

Why should you buy this: The Hammock V sleeping pad from Klymit is designed to fit securely in your hammock and won’t slip out like a traditional sleeping pad.

Who’s it for: The Klymit Hammock is a must-have for hammock campers looking to add a layer of insulation to a hammock.

How much will it cost: $140

Why we picked the Klymit Hammock V:

Hammocks are incredibly comfortable for sleeping but they suffer from a fatal flaw: When you snuggle up in your sleeping bag and lay down in your hammock, all your weight shifts to your back. This compresses the sleeping bag in the area, preventing it from trapping the warm air necessary to keep you warm. As a result, hammock campers feel an annoying draft. The best way to remedy this situation is with a thin sleeping pad that provides a layer of insulation.

Most sleeping pads are designed to be used on the ground and don’t fit well in a hammock. The Klymit Hammock V gets rid of this issue with no-slip zones that grip and a unique shape designed to fit perfectly in any standard single or double hammock. The pad not only fits underneath you but it also has wings that wrap around, keeping you warm on the side.

To prevent a cold draft on your back, the Hammock V has deep welds which allow the sleeping bag to loft beneath you. It’s also compact, measuring 4 inches by 8 inches and weighing 27 ounces when packed. Best of all, its streamlined shape takes only 15 to 20 breaths to inflate, making it quick and easy to set up at camp.

How We Test

When possible, our sleeping pad recommendations have been field tested across a variety of terrains and weather conditions. We try to test each pad under typical conditions. When testing a sleeping pad is not possible, we look at the features of the pad and compare it to existing models in our arsenal of gear. We examine how the pad has changed and what improvements, if any, were made for the current year. We also comb through product specifications, and both manufacturer and retailer videos, for insight into any new technology advances that were developed for these latest and greatest sleeping pads.

Helpful Advice and Key Terms

What type of sleeping pad should I buy?

Sleeping pads are essential for a good night’s sleep, providing both warmth and comfort in the backcountry. Before you start shopping, you should decide what type of sleeping pad you need for your outdoors adventure. Unlike other categories of gear which have a myriad of choices, there are only three major types of sleeping pad styles on the market — self-inflatable, air inflatable and closed cell foam. Each style is very different and has features that make them suitable for specific backpacking situations.

Self-inflatable

Self-inflatable pads use an open cell foam insulation and combine it with air. These pads are a scaled-down version of an air mattress and work like a sponge, decreasing in size when compacted and expanding when the valve opens. The pads deliver exceptional warmth like closed cell foam but tend to be more comfortable than their closed cell counterparts because of inflation. They can also be rolled or folded to make them compact enough to fit inside or on the outside of a backpack. They are perfect for use in the backcountry when you need warmth and want extra comfort.

Closed Cell Foam

Closed cell foam is a popular choice for sleeping because it’s affordable and durable. These foam pads cost as little as $15 and won’t develop a leak because they use a solid foam — as opposed to air chambers — in their construction. Because they don’t require inflation, you can use them immediately without any additional steps. They’re also very effective at insulating your body from the cold. So what’s the problem? They tend to be very thin and provide almost no cushioning from the ground. Because they’re made from a solid foam, they also don’t compress down very easily and must be rolled or folded for transport. Despite the extra bulk, backpackers love closed cell foam pads for their reliability — since they won’t leak, they’re easy to rely on.

Inflatable Air

Inflatable air sleeping pads work just as the name implies: They utilize a layer of thin material that’s inflatable using air, providing a very comfortable platform for sleeping. They typically provide minimal protection from the cold but some models are lined with insulation to provide additional warmth when sleeping on the ground. The best part about the inflatable pads is their pack size, which is extremely small and lightweight. Because they offer lightweight warmth, these inflatable air sleeping pads tend to be on the expensive side.

What is an R-value and why does it matter?

The R-value is a measurement of a sleeping pad’s ability to resist the transfer of heat. A sleeping pad with a higher R-value protects you better from cold, allowing you to sleep more comfortably during cold conditions. For example, a sleeping pad with an R-value of 3.5 to 4.0 provides warmth down to 15-degrees Fahrenheit, while a pad with a 2.0 to 2.5 value is warm down to roughly 30-degrees. You should select a pad with an R-value that matches the conditions in which you backpack. Winter campers should look for a high-value sleeping pad, while summer-only hikers can shave weight by choosing a pad with less insulation and a lower R-value.