The best upcoming Xbox One games

Even though the Xbox Series X is launching this holiday season, Xbox One owners still have plenty of good games to look forward to in 2020. The console has seen some fantastic titles over its seven-year lifespan, and that trend isn’t stopping anytime soon. From exclusives such as Halo Infinite to third-party blockbusters like Cyberpunk 2077, there’s a wide range of titles set to launch before the year’s end.

Some of them have already been delayed — and many don’t have firm release dates — but all their publishers are hoping to get them on store shelves before the next generation arrives. This is most likely among the last batch of games for Xbox One, and it’s certainly going out with a bang.

Further Reading

Upcoming

Minecraft Dungeons (May 26)

One of the few upcoming titles with a firm release date, Minecraft fans won’t have to wait much longer before they can dive into some blocky dungeons. Taking the best aspects of Diablo, Minecraft, and other co-op action games, Minecraft Dungeons is shaping up to be an action-RPG that anyone can enjoy.

Four players will work together — either locally or online — to clear dungeons in this action-packed adventure. Minecraft Dungeons includes a deep customization system, giving players the freedom to craft their character as they see fit.

Cyberpunk 2077 (September 17)

From the creative minds behind The Witcher series comes a new adventure. While the action plays out from a first-person perspective — and the weapons are decidedly more futuristic — it still shares a lot of traits with the popular Witcher franchise. Namely, Cyberpunk 2077 features a deep, narrative-driven story that takes place in a gritty, mature universe.

Players will take on the role of V, a fully customizable mercenary that’s looking to get their hands on an implant that is supposedly the key to immortality. There’s a lot we still don’t know about the game, but all signs are pointing toward another home run for CD Projekt Red.

Unscheduled

Halo Infinite

Master Chief makes his triumphant return! Halo Infinite‘s story picks up where Halo 5: Guardians left off, but 343 Industries is being pretty tight-lipped about the rest of the story. We do know that there will, in fact, be another Halo ring, there won’t be a battle royale mode, and Forge mode is making another appearance.

More importantly, the game is still scheduled to release this holiday season — and we wouldn’t be surprised to see it as a launch title for the Xbox Series X. Players who aren’t ready to jump into the next generation can still get their hands on Halo Infinite, but we have to imagine that the graphics will take a pretty substantial hit. Regardless, fans of the series will be glad to see Master Chief’s familiar face come this December. Pre-orders are not yet active, however, there are a bunch of trailers and additional content over on the Halo Infinite website.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

This must be one of the best-looking games we’ve ever seen. Beyond the beautiful graphics, players will get the chance to fly everything from “light planes to wide-body jets” and explore the skies during the day or night. The game takes its role as a simulator seriously, as each cloud will impact a plane’s performance in a different way, and the Azure A.I. used during development helped to recreate real-life destinations in all their stunning glory.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will include more than 2 million cities and over 40,000 airports. Armchair pilots have a lot to tackle when this one finally arrives on store shelves. It’s not yet available for pre-order, but keep your eyes glued to the official Flight Simulator website for frequent updates.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

The long-awaited sequel to the 2004 cult classic, Bloodlines 2 brings the action to the dark and terrifying streets of Seattle. Here, players will join one of several alliances, each with their own storylines to unravel and characters to interact with. Written by the same folks who brought us the original, we’d expect nothing less than a gruesome, horrifying take on the vampire game genre.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Originally scheduled to release on March 6, Watch Dogs: Legion has been pushed back to an undisclosed date in 2020. If we had to guess, that new date will coincide with the release of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 4. When it does finally reach our hands, Watch Dogs: Legion is hoping to bring the franchise to new heights.

The game takes place in a post-Brexit London — a dystopian society that’s heavily influenced by a privatized security company, Albion. We don’t know much about the journey the game will take us on, but we do know that recruiting NPCs to our group and switching between various playstyles is integral to the experience, and we can’t wait to see what this fresh take on the series brings to the table.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Combining two of the biggest brands in the world seems like a no-brainer. Lego games are notoriously popular with all types of gamers, and Star Wars is one of the largest multi-media franchises in existence. The Skywalker Saga will let fans relive all nine feature films, giving them the ability to take part in some podracing while playing through The Phantom Menace, or facing off against Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens.

The game can be played in whichever order you choose, meaning there’s no need to slog through any of the episodes you don’t enjoy before getting to the better content. As usual, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fun game for the whole family but includes enough material to keep hardcore players coming back for months on end.

Psychonauts 2

Things were starting to look bleak for Psychonauts fans. The original title released 15 years ago in April 2005, and most people had lost hope that they’d ever see a true sequel. Thankfully, after a successful crowdfunding campaign on Fig and a few years of development, Psychonauts 2 should be arriving later this year.

The story will yet again follow Raz, a Psychonaut that can harness psychic abilities to manipulate their environment. Story details are scarce, but we do know that several topics that were mentioned in the original title — such as Raz’s family — will be prominently featured in the narrative. The game is not yet available for pre-order, but more info can be found on the Psychonauts 2 official website.

Editors' Recommendations