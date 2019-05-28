Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Share

Microsoft has seen its share of ups and downs since the Xbox One was first released. Although it hit store shelves with a limited selection of titles and a higher price tag than Sony’s PlayStation 4, it has come a long way since that initial debut. Console exclusives such as Halo, Forza, and Gears of War provide both casual and die-hard gamers with experiences they can’t find anywhere else. With exclusive games such as Battlefield V, Anthem, Fallout 76, and Forza Horizon 4, you’ll want the best possible platform to play them on — and the Xbox One can deliver.

Another thing that sets the Xbox One apart is its fantastic multimedia capabilities. The Xbox One S is, in fact, one of the most affordable 4K media players you can buy. The One S and One X even boast a 4K Blu-ray player — something that Sony’s PS4 Pro curiously lacks. If you want a machine that is as capable at gaming as it is for playing your favorite movies and TV shows in crisp 4K, then Microsoft’s gaming system is the one for you, and to help you out, we’ve sniffed out the best Xbox deals available for May 2019.

Best Xbox One deals

In 2016, we saw the launch of the Xbox One S — a slimmer, enhanced iteration of Microsoft’s flagship gaming system — and in late 2017 the company launched the beefy Xbox One X console, which can play games in 4K Ultra HD (whereas the One S can only stream videos and play Blu-rays in 4K). These releases, plus some ongoing sales, mean lower prices and hot deals on Microsoft’s Xbox. If you’re looking to upgrade to 4K resolution, or just want a future-proofed gaming system so you can use 4K later, we have rounded up some of the best online Xbox One S deals and Xbox One X deals for you to choose from:

Today’s Best Xbox One S Deals

Today’s Best Xbox One X Deals

Best Xbox One bundles

In contrast to Nintendo and Sony, Microsoft has done a considerably better job of maintaining a regularly updated variety of different Xbox One offers and special-editions purpose-made for the fanboys out there. The Microsoft Store also often runs deals offering an additional game of your choice when you buy one of these Xbox One bundles, letting you save even more cash and giving you some extra entertainment to enjoy right out of the box. You don’t need to pick these up in-store to get the best possible discounts.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

This isn’t a traditional game bundle, but the new Xbox One All-Digital Edition comes loaded with a few free titles, so it’s worth checking out for those who are willing to ditch the discs altogether. This All-Digital Edition console is the same as the regular Xbox One S, minus the disc drive – your library of games is played off of the 1TB HDD. You can’t play Blu-Ray discs, either, but you can still stream all of your shows and movies in 4K UHD.

The three free games that come pre-installed on the system are Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle rings in at $249 (the same price as the regular Xbox One S console without any games included).

Xbox One ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’

Tom Clancy’s The Division was an interesting attempt at an open-world multiplayer game, but it didn’t quite deliver – but its sequel, The Division 2, absolutely does. It polishes all of the concepts from the first title, and brings great story missions (despite a so-so plot), a great open world environment set in a post-apocalyptic Washington, D.C., and overall fantastic gameplay.

The Xbox One S The Division 2 bundle can be yours for as low as $270, while the Xbox One X bundle is available for as low as $410.

Xbox One S Deals

Xbox One X Deals

Xbox One ‘NBA 2K19’

The new NBA 2K19 shows why this series remains one of the best sports game franchises around, offering everything we love about this long-running IP. This bundle comes with a copy of the new installment plus a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription and either a 1TB Xbox One S or One X console.

You can score the Xbox One S NBA 2K19 bundle for as cheaply as $228 at the moment, while the Xbox One X bundle is on sale for as low as $369.

Xbox One S Deals

Xbox One X Deals

Xbox One ‘Anthem’

BioWare’s new co-operative multiplayer shooter, Anthem, dropped in February, and if you’ve been itching to pick it up, this Xbox One S package is for you: You score a copy of Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition, one month of Xbox Live Gold (necessary for diving into the multiplayer action), and a one-month Xbox Game Pass sub.

This 1TB Xbox One S Anthem bundle is available for as low as $264 from various online retailers.

Xbox One Metro Saga

If you love post-apocalyptic fiction and haven’t played the Metro series, then you’re in for a treat, and this Xbox One X bundle is the perfect way to dive right in: It comes with the newly released Metro Exodus, but you also get full downloads of Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux plus a free month of Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox One X Metro saga bundle can be yours for as little as $380 from Walmart right now, although it’s a bit more expensive at other retailers.

Xbox One ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite should need little introduction considering this free-to-play multiplayer battle royale game has exploded into a global sensation. This 1TB Xbox One S bundle includes Fortnite Battle Royale plus the Legendary Eon cosmetic set and 2,000 V-Bucks (a $20 value), letting you jump right into the intense PvP action right out of the box.

The Xbox One S Fortnite bundle is on sale for as cheap as $247. Like with the other bundles, you also get one month of Xbox Game Pass for free.

Xbox One ‘Battlefield V’

Battlefield 1 was a huge success, and if you’ve been eagerly anticipating the new Battlefield V, then you can now order this package from Microsoft which gives you a full platter of Battlefield action. Battlefield V shifts the focus of the series back to World War II, and along with a Xbox One 1TB console, this offer gives you a Deluxe Edition copy of the latest game. As a neat bonus, you’ll also get a free digital copy of Battlefield 1 (plus DLC) and Battlefield 1943 as well as a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription and 14 days of Xbox Live Gold.

Battlefield V dropped last November and you can order this package for as low as $225, effectively giving you the Deluxe Edition game and other goodies for less than the price of the console itself. A separate Xbox One X bundle is also available for $440 if you want the newer console.

Xbox One S Deals

Xbox One X Deals

Xbox One X ‘Fallout 76’

People were excited when Fallout 76 was shown at last year’s E3 event, but when the game was released, it didn’t quite live up to the hype. Nonetheless, if you’ve been waiting to give Bethesda’s latest open-world multiplayer title a spin, then now’s your chance to score a new Xbox One X console and get the game itself for free. The premise of Fallout 76 is definitely interesting, and even if it fell a bit short, this open-world multiplayer first-person shooter (set in West Virginia before the events of the main series) still has plenty of Fallout flavor.

Fallout 76 was also released last November, and you can get this Xbox One X package for $374 right now (cheaper than you’d usually pay for the console by itself), saving you around $115. The bundle also gives you one month of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox One ‘Forza Horizon 4’

Despite a number of successful competitors, the Forza Motorsport franchise remains the king of console racing sims. The Horizon games in particular have proved especially popular thanks to their stunning, sprawling open worlds that give you, the player, a ton of freedom in how you play. Forza Horizon 4 launched in October 2018, and given how awesome Horizon 3 was, it’s no surprise that the new installment lives up to its name.

If you want to buy Forza Horizon 4 and get your hands on an Xbox One, then you’re in luck: You can grab the Xbox One S 1TB console for as low as $247 while stock lasts. If you want an Xbox One X instead, then the beefier console bundle — which comes with both Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 — can be yours for $494.

Xbox One S Deals

Xbox One X Deals

Xbox One Starter Set

If you’re not looking for a specific game, then this package is unique in that it offers you a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership that gives you access to more than 100 titles you can stream from the cloud (similar to Sony’s PS Now service). You also get a three-month Xbox Live Gold subscription so you can jump right into all the multiplayer action and other benefits of a Gold membership right out of the box.

The 1TB Xbox One S has become the new standard model (replacing the 500GB unit), so now is a good time to score a deal on this bundle and take advantage of the extra storage for all of those Xbox Live Gold games. The Xbox One S starter set is available for as low as $249.

Xbox One ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’

Although technically still in beta, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (commonly referred to as PUBG in the Xbox Live community) has become an unexpected smash hit. This highly addictive open-world battle royale-style competitive shooter drops you into an open arena where you must explore, scavenge, and fight to be the last one standing. The Xbox One S bundle includes a 1TB console, an Xbox One controller, and a full copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. You also get a one-month Xbox Live Gold membership so you can enjoy multiplayer action right away, plus a one-month Xbox Game Pass trial as a nice cherry on top, all for as low as $200 from Walmart at the moment.

If, on the other hand, you want to get your PUBG on but just gotta have the 4K capabilities that come with the latest Xbox, then this bundle – one of the first made for the One X – has you covered. You get a 1TB Xbox One X along with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, a one-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and one month of Xbox Live Gold, all for as little as $350.

Xbox One S Deals

Xbox One X Deals

Xbox One ‘Minecraft’ Creator’s Pack

The Xbox One S is a very capable Minecraft machine, and if you’re looking for a way to play on your couch surrounded by friends and family, this package offers a lot of value for just $215 — as we noted earlier, that’s cheaper than the console by itself. Along with a white Xbox One S 1TB system, you get a full copy of Minecraft, 1,000 Minecoins, and the Minecraft Creator’s and Starter DLC packs (which are full of skins, textures, world themes, community creations, and more).

Xbox One ‘Gears of War 4’ Limited Edition

If you’re a die-hard Gears of War fan but the standard white Xbox One S doesn’t quite get your blood pumping, this one will. On top of a copy of Gears of War 4 and a blood-red system with matching controller, the bundle also includes digital access to the entire Xbox 360 catalog of Gears games, which were among the first classics made available for the Xbox One’s backward compatibility.

You also get a huge 2TB hard drive, a nice bonus if you’re the type who finds the older 500GB models too anemic to hold all of your games. It’s out of stock at most outlets, but Gears fans can still score this bundle for $450 from Walmart.

