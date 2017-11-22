The best Cyber Monday tech deals

Black Friday sales are everywhere. Whether you’re listening to the radio, watching television, or just casually walking down the street, you can expect to be bombarded with advertisements for the annual event. Which is why it can be so easy to forget the online phenomenon that follows: Cyber Monday.

The deals don’t have to end with the passing of the weekend, and neither does your excitement for them. Cyber Monday is filled with great savings and sales, sans the lines and negative social implications that come with Black Friday. If you’re looking to do your shopping online this year, make sure to check back here for the latest offers. We will be scouring the depths of the web to bring you the best Cyber Monday deals as they go live.

If you can’t wait until Monday to start shopping, you can check out our Black Friday coverage for additional holiday deals, many of which are available now.

Where are the best Cyber Monday deals?

Online shopping has continued to gain popularity with each passing holiday season. Consumers spent a record-breaking $3.45 billion on Cyber Monday last year, making it the biggest day in the history of U.S. ecommerce. With such a high number in the books, you can be sure retailers will be competing heavily for your business next week.

As a consumer, we don’t think you should have to wade through the madness to find the deal you’re looking for. Let us be your guide to everything tech-related this Cyber Monday, as we work hard to find the best deals and discounts available.

Amazon is the largest online retailer in the United States, so it’s no surprise that the Seattle-based tech giant is at the top of our list. You can expect discounts on everything from headphones to baby products, not to mention a wealth of various Amazon devices. The company’s Cyber Monday deals won’t be going live as soon as the Black Friday deals come to an end, but you can bookmark this page in preparation.

You can also check out our roundup of some of Amazon’s better Black Friday deals, if you’re looking for current deals.

Although Walmart is better known for it’s Black Friday deals than it’s online presence, that doesn’t mean the retail chain won’t have some great Cyber Monday deals to kick your way following Thanksgiving. You can expect huge savings on a host of popular brands — Samsung, Google, etc. — come Monday.

If you want a better idea of what to expect, check out our Walmart Black Friday preview.

While other online retailers are great for finding a wide variety of deals, sometimes you’re looking for something a little bit more specific. If saving on laptops, desktops, and anything related to computers is what you’re after, Newegg is the way to go.

You can also check out Newegg’s Daily Deals for new discounts every day.

If you’re a big fan of Dell, then we have some excellent news for you — the company has already detailed its forthcoming discounts for the holiday shopping season. Everything from laptops to desktops to gaming monitors will be on sale during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Most of the deals are time-sensitive, but, thankfully, you can check out Dell’s deal schedule ahead of time.

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our Deals page, or sign up for our Deals newsletter for weekly updates.