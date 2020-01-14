Ellen Degeneres’ 15 favorite products to help us start 2020 off strong

Ellen Degeneres is known for her quirky humor, work with animal rights, and as a gay rights activist. She is also extremely busy hosting her own TV show, but Ellen has taken the time to curate a list of her 15 favorite products for those of us looking to start the year off on the right foot. The list contains items from headphones to exercise bikes, duffle bags to water bottles, and they are all here to help you start your New Year off right. We’ve listed and described all of the items for you below so you can close out the first month of the new year like Ellen.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

The Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are built for workouts. With no wires to get tangled while moving, these earphones are designed with comfort and security in mind. They are fully adjustable and have secure-fit ear hooks, so they stay put while you exercise. They are water-resistant and can stand up to your sweatiest gym session. Each earbud has volume and track controls and up to nine hours of listening time.

Powerbeats Pro have powerful and balance audio due to an entirely redesigned acoustic package that delivers pure sound with clarity. Ergonomically designed with comfort in mind for long and active wear. Optical sensors and motion accelerometers detect when the earbuds are placed into your ears and begin playing audio immediately, so there is no delay once you are ready to go. Voice capability is available on many compatible devices as well.

Fitbit Inspire HR

The Fitbit Inspire HR is a heart rate and fitness tracker that is designed to be used every day to help build healthy habits. This wearable device tracks heart rate, workout features, calories, and sleep stages and celebrates goals 24 hours a day. You can track your resting heart rate as well as your elevated heart rate during exercise sessions.

Fitbit Inspire HR is compatible with the Fitbit app, which allows you to get your Cardio Fitness Score (a snapshot of how fit you are). Inspire HR uses SmartTrack to automatically recognize workouts such as swims, bike rides, runs, and more and records them without you prompting it to. The device is waterproof and boasts up to five days of battery life.

ProForm Carbon CX Exercise Bike

The ProForm Carbon CX Exercise Bike allows you to transform your home gym into a studio class with on-demand video workouts led by world-class trainers via iFit compatibility. This bike comes with a trial iFit membership, which lets you embark on virtual trips around the world and participate in workouts led by trainers that automatically adjust your bike’s resistance to mimic the terrain you are experiencing. The LCD window displays mileage, speed, calories burned, heart rate, time, and more.

A secure device shelf holds your phone or tablet safely so you can use the iFit app or play your favorite music while you ride. The bike features 16 digital resistance levels and an inertia-enhanced flywheel for top-tier performance. The ride on this bike is quiet and smooth due to the SMR (Silent Magnetic Resistance), so you can ride any time of day or night without disturbing other people in your house. Two 3 pound dumbbells are included with this bike so you can work your entire body.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender

The Ace Multi-Use Cooking and Beverage Blender has eight one-touch programs that include smoothie, puree, ice cream, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, almond/nut/oat milk, and soup. The blender also features three manual blending speeds, four cold blending programs, and four hot blending programs. The 60-ounce pitcher is glass and resistant to changes in temperature. It also contains a concealed heating element and eight machine-ground stainless steel blades. The heating element allows you to cook fresh ingredients while blending for easy one-pitcher meals.

The display on the blender provides cooking temperatures so you can view the progress of your dishes at a glance. The motor is powerful and quiet, allowing you to crush and blend with ease. There is also a clean function that thoroughly cleans the blades and pitcher. Purchase of the Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender includes a free recipe app with blender recipes.

Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager

The Belmint Shiatsu foot massager has rotating nodes that deep-knead your feet and provide relief. People with plantar fasciitis, chronic pain, painful knots, tension, aches, and more will benefit from this heated foot massager. The massager stimulates circulation, which increases blood and oxygen flow and improves the overall health of legs and feet.

The massager focuses on the front half of the foot, which is the area that bears the most weight and massages both feet simultaneously. The controls are designed to be changed with your toes, so you don’t have to bend over to adjust the power, speed, pressure, or heat. The heat function is independent to ensure the desired temperature, and the footbeds are deep enough to be comfortable no matter where you are sitting.

Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker with Milk Frother

The Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker is a single-serve coffee and latte maker that brews rich, full-flavored coffee and froths milk in just minutes. The K-Latte brewer works with any K-Cup pods, which allows for endless options when it comes to your favorite cup of coffee. The machine also features a SHOT function that lets you brew a concentrated shot of coffee that is perfect for making lattes. Use the frother to froth your favorite milk from skim to almond and create creamy lattes. Brew settings include options to make 6-, 8-, or 10–ounce cups of coffee, tea, or cocoa. The milk frother is easy to clean and flips up for out-of-the-way storage when not in use.

iHome Essential Oil Diffuser w/ Bluetooth Audio

The iHome Essential Oil Diffuser helps you create a calming environment with six different sound therapy tracks, seven different full-color light therapy modes, and a heatless, waterless aromatherapy diffuser. The diffuser is designed to calm your mind by lowering your breathing and heart rate and align your circadian rhythm, which allows you to sleep better. For sleep therapy, the sleep timer gradually decreases sound and light, so there is no disruption once you fall asleep. The device comes with three replaceable aroma pads.

K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Cat Window Bed

The EZ Mount Cat Window Bed turns any window into an entertainment center for your kitty. The bed attaches to any window in seconds using suction cups and is strong enough to hold even large cats. Since the bed is entirely open at the top, your cat will have easy access to climb in and out whenever he pleases. The inside of the bed is soft and cozy, so your cat will want to nap or birdwatch in this bed for hours.

EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Women’s Multi Star Velour Pajama Pant Set

The EV1 line is Ellen’s clothing line, and these pajamas are designed for comfort and warmth. The set includes a micro velour crew neck top and elastic waist pants. Made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, these PJs are sure to get you in the mood for some serious slumber. The top is long-sleeved, and the bottoms have a glitter drawstring. The overall star pattern makes these jammies fun and fashionable.

Glow Habit Good Skin Habit Gummy Vitamins

Good Skin Habit vitamins are the extra step in your skincare routine that will give you glowing skin. The ingredients are targeted toward skin health – Hyaluronic Acid, antioxidant vitamin C, and silica. Hyaluronic Acid is a top moisturizer and helps support skin hydration. Antioxidant Vitamin C helps with collagen synthesis. Silica, which is found in bamboo extract, helps support skin hydration and texture. All of these skin-healthy ingredients are packed into these guava flavored gummies that are delicious.

Best Choice Products 3-Piece HDPE Kettlebells

This set of three kettlebells comes with three different weights, including five, ten, and 15 pounds for a wide range of exercises. Kettlebells can help you target all major muscle groups in a variety of activities. The ergonomic grip makes it easy to pick up and maneuver the kettlebells. The convenient rack makes storage easy when not in use. The kettlebells are made of durable HDPE and filled with cement, so they are made to last.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller

The TriggerPoint GRID X Foam Roller is designed for anyone with aches and pains. The roller is made to address the body’s toughest trouble spots and relieve tension and pain so you can move around easier. The roller is made with a three-dimensional surface of varying widths that are meant to replicate the feeling of a massage with human hands. The pattern helps tissues to relax as you roll and apply pressure which promotes blood and oxygen flow to provide relief.

The hollow core of the foam roller is wrapped in extra-firm EVA foam, which makes it twice as firm as typical foam rollers. The hard core makes this roller durable and long-lasting. The GRID X roller is 13 inches long and 5.5 inches in diameter and can support weight up to 550 pounds. Athletic trainers, massage therapists, professional athletes, and physical therapists all trust the GRID as a therapeutic tool.

Brita 20-Ounce Premium Filtering Water Bottle with Filter

The Brita 20-Ounce Premium Filtering Water Bottle is a double-wall insulated stainless steel bottle that is BPA free. This bottle allows you to enjoy tap water that has been filtered and is great-tasting anywhere you are. The double-wall insulation keeps water cold for up to 24 hours. The bottle comes with one replaceable filter that reduces the Chlorine in tap water.

The bottle has an enclosed straw, built-in carrying loop, and one-handed push-button lid, which all make this bottle extremely convenient while on the go. The bottle is also car cup holder friendly and leak-proof, so you don’t have to worry about spills. One filter can replace up to 300 standard single-use plastic bottles so you can reduce plastic waste while you enjoy fresh, clean water. The filter should be replaced every two months or after 40 gallons of water, whichever comes first.

Hello Bello Organic Kid’s Multi-Vitamin Gummy

Hello Bello Organic Kid’s Multi-Vitamin Gummies are perfect for kids who don’t like veggies or vitamins. If your child doesn’t eat enough nutritious foods and you can’t get them to take a regular vitamin, these gummies are perfect. These USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and never tested on animals gummies taste great and will make your kid think they are eating a piece of candy. They are packed with all the nutrients any growing child needs.

EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Sherpa Rainbow Weekender Gym Bag

This EV1 duffle bag is great for an overnight adventure or a day at the gym. The bag is large enough to fit clothes and essentials but not so large that it is difficult to handle. Made of durable faux leather and accented with shearling material, the duffle is as stylish as it is functional. The easy-access front, interior slip pouches, and roomy main compartment make finding your belongings on the go simple. The bag features a top handle and adjustable crossbody strap for comfortable carrying.

