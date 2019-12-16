We all love receiving gifts, especially when someone gets us something we actually want or need. But finding the right gift for someone can sometimes feel like an art in itself. First of all, it seems like nowadays everyone already has everything. Secondly, if you’re going to spend money on something, it should be more than the thought that counts. Lastly, and maybe more importantly, it should not be a simple gift card to a retailer like Amazon. You want to show that you put at least a little bit of time and energy into deciding the right gift.

To help you in your search for the perfect gift for a guy in life — whether he is that special person or your dad, brother, friend or someone from work — we compiled all the best items that most guys would be thrilled to receive. Whether he works out or wants to start, needs a new set of earbuds for commuting or running, or maybe is looking to advance his cooking skills, we have you covered. And if you’re looking for a gift for that special woman in your life, we hand-picked gifts that she’ll love so you can get everyone on your list.

Apple Watch Series 5

In our review, we gave the Apple Watch Series 5 almost a perfect score, and for good reason. Its stylish design, always-on display, and fitness features make the best smartwatch to buy in 2019. If you’re already a proud owner of an iPhone or a pair of Apple AirPods, then the latest WatchOS device is the next logical step for you.

Microsoft Surface Go 2-in-1 Laptop

Though we are able to get so much done with our smartphones, they aren’t exactly great substitutes for computers. And while laptops are pretty portable, they aren’t as convenient as smartphones. That’s where tablets or 2-in-1 laptops are truly great options, and an even greater gift. Surface Go gives you the portability of a tablet yet the power of a laptop.

Nintendo Switch

While video games are mostly marketed toward children and young adults, the rest of us wouldn’t mind breaking from our busy lives to kick back and play games. And, Nintendo Switch is a great gift option considering its portability and nostalgia games from the 90s (but only better).

Echelon FitPass

Echelon is one of the leading exercise bike brands that has developed one of the best Peloton alternatives in the market. The company has taken its smart technologies one step further with a home workout option without any heavy equipment needed. Echelon’s FitPass Plus is a fitness membership service with live and on-demand classes available 24 hours a day — all from the comfort of your home. They are conducted by world-class trainers in various workout categories including yoga, boxing, cardio, and much more. You just stream it from your tablet or TV. It is ideal for anyone on your gift list with limited available space and a New Year’s resolution.

Olympus PEN E-PL9 Kit with 14-42mm EZ lens

With the advancement of smartphones, taking quality photos have become commonplace. But there’s always something special about owning a camera. If the guy you are getting a gift for is looking to take his amateur photography skills to the next level, consider gifting him a mirrorless digital camera. This particular Olympus model was ranked best mirrorless camera for beginners.

Disney+ Bundle Subscription

Disney+ is the exclusive streaming home of a significant chunk of Disney’s massive archive of content. This can be the perfect gift for fans of Star Wars and Marvel since it is the only place to see new material like the first-ever live-action series, The Mandalorian, as well as upcoming content from Marvel Studios. What’s even better is that you can bundle a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ and Hulu making is a great gift for anyone

Trtl Pillow Plus

Those horseshoe-shaped travel pillows tend to give more neck aches than comfort, and it’s not like airlines are making it easier with cramped seats that barely recline. That’s where a Trtl airplane pillow can make the difference. Perfect the man that travels often, this pillow is fully adjustable because everyone’s comfort zones are different.

Google Nest Hub

Of all the smart speakers, the best are the ones with an HD display — like the Google Nest Hub — because why wouldn’t you want the ability to watch YouTube videos, see who’s at the door, or video chat with long-distance friends or relatives. The Nest Hub is a great gift for anyone looking to advance the tech in their home.

Airpods Pro

Apple finally did it. They took their fan-favorite AirPods and made them noise-canceling with the AirPods Pro. And unlike the previous AirPods models, these Pros are also water resistance making them perfect for any Apple fans who need earbuds option for running outdoors or sweaty workouts.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Not everyone is locked into Apple’s iOS interface. For those with a Samsung or other Android smartphone, Samsung released its own earbuds alternative 00 the Galaxy Buds. Like the AirPods Pro, they are noise-canceling and truly wireless, but it’s battery life superior. A great gift option for the man you know with a Galaxy smartphone.

Fitbit Versa 2

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are becoming synonymous with one another, but if the guy you are buying a gift for is more into his workouts than answering calls, then you want to lean toward a watch that puts the fitness features first like the Versa 2.

65-inch TCL Roku 4K TV

Looking to splurge on a gift for someone? This 4K TV from TCL will have the wow factor you’re looking for. This 65-inch 4-Series will undoubtedly sit at the center of his living room, functioning as the infotainment hub for the entire household. As such, TCL has armed it with an application for Android and iOS for improved navigation, introducing the option to not only dictate voice commands but also use the handset’s keyboard as an input method.

PicoBrew Pico Model C Beer Brewing Appliance

Homebrewing will let him put his own twist on craft beer, and the PicoBrew C makes the process easier for newcomers with dishwashable parts. He can choose from over a hundred beer styles from renowned breweries like Alesong and Elysian.

GoPro Hero8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera

If he’s the adventurous type, then he absolutely needs a GoPro by his side to capture all the wild and breathtaking moments that most of us will likely never experience. GoPro’s Hero8 offers smooth, detailed video and clear audio. It captures movement without ghosting, so even his most extreme exploits will look good.

Scentbird Subscription

The bottle of cologne has always been a safe gift-giving bet, but you run the risk of getting a scent he already has or worse, he doesn’t like. That’s why a Scentbird subscription can be the perfect gift. Each month they’ll send him a new fragrance. New month. New scent. No long-term commitment with the same smell.

iRobot Roomba i7

Most of us don’t enjoy or have time to clean enough. Luckily, we now have robots who can do the work for us. iRobot is the leading robot vacuum brand so you know a Roomba is a safe bet for any guy needing an extra hand to clean around his pad.

