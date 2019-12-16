Last-Minute Gift Ideas that Remove the Worry of Delivery

It’s hard enough trying to find the right gift for a friend, coworker, or family member. You don’t want to get them anything that they already own — and these days it seems everyone has just about everything. You definitely don’t want to get them a totally impersonal gift card to Amazon. They’ll likely end up using it toward paper towels and other lame necessities. But more importantly, with the holidays rapidly approaching, the clock is ticking fast.

At this point, it’s likely too late to order an item online and have it arrive in time for the inflexible December 25 date. The in-store experience is even worse with long lines and thousands of frantic procrastinators ripping every last cliche product off the shelves.

But if you’re one of those (like me) who have waited until the very last minute to get around to gift shopping, fear not. We’ve compiled this list of great gift ideas for just about anyone in your life (especially those with a New Year New You attitude for 2020), and best of all, you don’t have to worry about in-time delivery or expedited delivery fees. All of these will be “shipped” instantly to their inboxes.

For the person determined to get in shape in the new year — Echelon FitPass Plus

This time every year it seems millions of people make it their goal to get healthy and in shape. That’s great except the gyms are packed in January making it a struggle to get a turn with the treadmill or cycling class. For those like me, finding the right time to inconsistently squeeze in a workout between work and family commitments is a struggle in itself. The next obvious solution is to build your own home gym so you can work out on your own time, but that too has its own set of challenges. Equipment can get expensive and you need the space in your home to hide it away when it isn’t in use. That’s where Echelon, one of the leading exercise equipment brands, has developed the perfect solution with FitPass Plus.

FitPass Plus is a fitness membership service with live and on-demand classes available 24 hours a day — all from the comfort of your home. They are conducted by world-class trainers in various workout categories including yoga, boxing, cardio, and much more. You just stream it from your tablet or TV. No heavy equipment required making it ideal for anyone on your gift list with limited available space.

Buy At Echelon

For the Travel enthusiast — Babbel

We’ve all got travel destinations on our bucket list. Newsflash: English is not the dominant language in most corners of the world. If you’re buying a gift for someone set on jet-setting in 2020, send them off with a gift that will go a long way in a foreign land. Babbel is one of the leading easy-to-use language learning apps. It’s equipped with more than 10 languages and voiced by native speakers so you learn real-life conversational skills — not boring textbook lessons. The app allows users to go at their own pace with short 10- to 15-minute lessons that are easy to squeeze into one’s commute or downtime.

If you’re gifting something to someone set on traveling to Spain, Italy, Turkey, or so many other countries globally, Babbel is your way to help them hail their first cab or order their first meal with confidence. And right now Babbel is offering a 25% discount for the 24-month subscription, that’s a sweet $40 in savings.

Buy at Babbel

For the binge-watcher — Disney+

Netflix has been victorious in the streaming wars for years, but now with Disney+ on the scene, there’s a new serious contender battling for the attention of millions of viewers. Disney+ is the exclusive streaming home of a significant chunk of Disney’s massive archive of content. This can be the perfect gift for fans of Star Wars and Marvel since it is the only place to see new material like the first-ever live-action series, The Mandalorian, as well as upcoming content from Marvel Studios.

Right now, the Disney+ is making it even easier to gift a subscription with a deal for only $70 for an entire year.

For the outdoors enthusiast — REI gift card or Co-op Membership

Some of us like the outdoors, while others live for it! If the person you’re looking to get a gift for loves being one with nature — whether it’s skiing, snowboarding, camping, hiking, biking, fishing, or anything else while breathing in the fresh air — then a gift card to REI couldn’t be more fitting.

Take it one step further and get them an REI Co-op Membership, which is only $20 for a lifetime. The membership includes annual member dividends, special pricing, exclusive access to classes, tours, and events.

Buy At REI

For the shopper — Amazon Prime or Costco memberships

There are two types of shoppers: Those who don’t hesitate to make an online purchase regardless of how small or large the amount is, and those who prefer to see the items first before making a purchase. For both types of shoppers, there’s a perfect membership gift for them: Amazon Prime and Costco memberships. Millions have either or both of these memberships, and for good reason. They are packed with tons of perks.

Amazon Prime is perfect for online shopper and is packed with delivery benefits. Below are just a few:

Free two-day shipping on millions of prime-eligible items

Free same-day delivery for certain zip codes

Free eligible grocery deliveries with Amazon Fresh

Additional Prime benefits include exclusive discounts, including during Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday; and streaming access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Twitch Prime.

A Costco membership is truly the best in-store shopping membership opportunity. The benefits include cashback rewards on purchases, the cheapest gas prices, huge savings on value-sized household products, and even discounts on travel packages and vehicles. And my favorite, you get an abundance of little samples to taste!

Buy At Costco

For the amateur cooks — HelloFresh

Our lives can get so busy with work, friends, family, and other commitments that we often neglect time in the kitchen. Some of us want to step up our cooking game, but it can be far too intimidating with dozens of different spices, freshness curve balls with greens and other vegetables, confidence in properly handling raw meat, and… the very possible chance of burning your meal to a crisp. If the person you are trying to buy a gift for is determined to improve his/ her skills with a cast-iron skillet, but is lost on where to start, then a meal kit delivery service could be the perfect present. They come with the exact amount of every ingredient and detailed recipes to help turn any amateur cook seemingly into a seasoned chef. And for those with dietary preferences or allergies, HelloFresh have options to accommodate.

For those in desperate need of R&R — Hotels.com gift card

We all have friends who work too hard and never take time off for themselves. You can’t force them to ignore their inbox, but you can bring them one step closer to vacation with a hotels.com gift card. Though “hotels” is in the name, the company now also offers flights and packages so your over-worked friend can find thousands of opportunities to get away with hotels.com. Also, you know your money is stretching far as the company always has competitive rates on 4-star rooms.

For the movie-goer — Fandango Gift Card

Some of us go to the movies often. Others, not enough. Either way, a Fandango gift card can a decent gift for both types of people. The gift cards can be used at just about any movie theater in the country. For the holidays, Fandango is offering a great promo with a $100 gift card purchase. Apply promo code HOLIDAY19 at checkout and get a $20 concession stand bonus to be used on food or drinks. After all, it’s the snacks that add up at the movies.

For the amateur or pro musician in your life — Guitar Center gift card

We all have hobbies we’ve been itching to start, and if making music is one of them, that can be pretty intimidating. For starters, musical instruments and equipment can cost a pretty penny, especially for someone that’s not quite the rockstar yet. One way to push your friend or family member into the direction of finally living their musical dreams (beyond Guitar Hero and karaoke) is a gift card to Guitar Center so they can finally get the item(s) they need to start moonlighting at the nearby dive bar. The music instrument retailer sells anything from DJ equipment to microphones to drum sets.

Right now, Guitar Center is offering a promotion. With every $100 gift card purchase, you can an additional $20 bonus gift card.

Looking for more gift inspiration? You can find additional gift ideas that fit your budget, for him, for her, and more on our curated deals page.

