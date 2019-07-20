Camera Lens Reviews

Sigma 40mm F1.4 Art lens review

The shockingly sharp Sigma 40mm F1.4 Art is a nearly perfect lens

1 of 11
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 10
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 9
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 8
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 7
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 6
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 5
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 3
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 2
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 11
sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 1
DT Editors' Choice
Think a 40mm f/1.4 lens sounds weird? You won't care once you see the results.
MSRP $1,399.00
Think a 40mm f/1.4 lens sounds weird? You won't care once you see the results.
Think a 40mm f/1.4 lens sounds weird? You won't care once you see the results.

Highs

  • Extremely sharp, even at f/1.4
  • Virtually no chromatic aberration
  • Very minimal distortion
  • Beautiful bokeh
  • Weather-sealed design

Lows

  • An awkward focal length
  • Big and heavy

DT Editors' Rating

9.0
DT Editors' Choice
Scores Explained How we test
Daven Mathies
By

When I first heard of Sigma’s 40mm F1.4 Art lens, I was a little confused. Sigma already had both 35mm and 50mm prime lenses in its high-end Art series; was a 40mm necessary? And wasn’t this focal length reserved for things like compact pancake lenses?

Sigma developed this lens with cinema applications in mind, where 40mm is apparently a sought-after focal length. On a cinema camera using a Super35 sensor, 40mm is equivalent to a full-frame 60mm, a good mid-telephoto length. The lens is also designed to resolve enough detail for 8K video.

This is among the most stunning lenses I’ve ever used.

However, the 40mm Art is still a full-frame lens. While a rehoused cinema version is available, the model I tested was the standard photography model, in Canon EF mount with autofocus.

I wouldn’t usually reach for this lens instead of a 50mm or 35mm alternative, but I can’t deny the 40mm Art is subjectively beautiful and (almost) technically perfect. It’s large, heavy, and expensive (for a Sigma), but it offers performance to please even the most demanding photographers. It’s not an odd fit between a 35 and 50mm lens. It’s a possible replacement for both.

sigma 40mm f14 art lens review fw
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

Image quality

This is among the most stunning lenses I’ve ever used. Sigma has churned out win after win with its Art lenses. From the light vignette at f/1.4, to smooth bokeh, it’s a perfect choice for portraiture. It’s not a headshot lens, but for full-body or environmental portraits, it yields dreamy results.

If you use Adobe Lightroom CC, you may be aware of the heavy-handed sharpening that is applied to every photo by default. When I review lenses, the first thing I do is take that Sharpening slider and pull it all the way down to zero.

1 of 12
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 2
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 12
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 14
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 15
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 8
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 6
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 5
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 17
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 16
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 10
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 9
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
sigma 40mm f14 art lens review sample 1
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

But when I did that with an image from the Sigma 40mm Art, nothing happened. I couldn’t tell the difference. That’s how sharp this lens is.

Image resolution is further improved by the complete lack of chromatic aberration

On extremely close inspection, I could tell that edges pop slightly more with Adobe Lightroom CC’s sharpening, but it looks artificial. The natural sharpness captured by the Sigma 40mm Art is more than enough.

Image resolution is improved by the lack of chromatic aberration. Chromatic aberration is caused by the separation of wavelengths of light as they pass through the lens, as different wavelengths bend by different amounts. This leads to colored fringing most noticeable on high-contrast edges, and it’s difficult to eliminate.

sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 8
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

With the 40mm Art, however, it’s just not there. I couldn’t see it even when looking at individual hairs against a bright sky in a portrait. The $4,845 Hasselblad XCD 80mm f/1.9 has more chromatic aberration.

All this holds true not just for the center of the image, but the periphery, as well — and even at f/1.4. There is no detriment to shooting at a wide aperture. Just pick the depth of field you want, and that’s it. The combination of bright aperture and edge-to-edge sharpness would make this a great astrophotography lens. Yes, the lens does vignette at the wider apertures but, as I also said in my review of the 28mm F1.4 Art, it’s a subjectively pleasing look most of the time, and can be corrected in post.

There’s also a slight barrel distortion, but I never would have noticed it were it not for turning on lens corrections in Lightroom and comparing the before and after images. The optical performance of this lens is simply astonishing.

It outperforms Sigma’s 28mm Art, which I reviewed at the same time, and carries the same price. There are a few reasons why that’s true. Wide-angle lenses, particularly with large apertures, are more difficult to engineer, and correcting chromatic aberration is tough. That holds the 28mm back relative to the 40mm lens. Also, while I was testing the 40mm on a Canon 5D Mark IV, the 28mm was on a Nikon D850, which has about 15 megapixels on the Canon and will likewise be better at showing any defects in a lens.

Design and user experience

The Sigma Art line puts image quality above all else, so Art lenses are never lightweights. But the 40mm still stands out as one of the larger options, measuring a little over 5 inches long and weighing 2.6 pounds, with an 82mm filter thread. Compared to the 35mm F1.4 Art, it’s 1.5 inches longer and over a pound heavier. It’s not as big as the 3.6-pound 105mm F1.4 Art, but it’s absolutely massive for a 40mm.

That weight comes from an additional three glass elements over the 35mm, for a total of 16. That’s one fewer than the 28mm Art, yet the 40mm is about a pound heavier than that lens. Mounted to the rather large 5D Mark IV DSLR, it didn’t make for a comfortable travel kit. That’s not what the Art series is about, of course, but remember that if travel is in your plans.

sigma 40mm f1 4 dg hsm art f14 review product 11
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

The 40mm Art is dust and splash resistant and feels like it could take a beating. I’ve been impressed with the build quality of Sigma’s Art lenses in the past, and this is no exception. Even the lens hood is solid. It securely mounts to the lens with a button to release it, making sure it doesn’t fly off if you bump the lens.

Autofocus is handled by Sigma’s Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM). It’s a smooth and quiet system, but I did notice the 40mm performed slower than the 28mm Art. Again, because I was shooting these lenses on different camera bodies, I can’t say for sure if the 40mm itself was at fault. Still, the 40mm Art’s performance was strong, and most photographers won’t find flaw with its autofocus speed.

Our Take

The Sigma 40mm F1.4 Art is stunning. It takes Sigma well beyond its role as a budget, third-party manufacturer, and into the realm of premium lens maker. At $1,399, it’s not affordable, but it offers an unbeatable value at that price if you can afford it.

I think people who will most appreciate this lens are astrophotographers, for its edge-to-edge sharpness at wide apertures. Portrait photographers will also love it, although wedding and event shooters may find its size and weight hard to work with.

If you somehow don’t already own a 50mm or 35mm, or you’re ready to upgrade, this lens makes a lot of sense. But if you’re happy with your current 50 or 35, I can’t recommend dropping nearly $1,400 on a very similar focal length. Still, if you’ve the cash to burn, the 40mm Art will be an incredible addition to your camera bag.

Are there better alternatives?

Not among 40mm alternative. No direct competitor comes close.

There are competitive 35mm lenses out there, including Sigma’s own Art model — which is considerably less expensive at just $774 at the time of writing. The 40mm does have better image quality overall, but even some professionals may not need the extra capability.

How long will it last?

Like all Sigma Art glass, the 40mm F1.4 is built to last. Treat this lens as an investment and it should outlive several camera bodies.

Should you buy it?

Yes. It’s expensive, but the Sigma 40mm Art is a wonderful lens that will impress even the most seasoned photographers.

huawei p30 pro vs oppo reno 10x zoom camera shootout cameras feat
Photography

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs. Huawei P30 Pro camera shootout: Zooming in on the action

When Huawei introduced its zoom lens on the P30 Pro, it opened up a whole new world of photographic opportunity on a smartphone. Now, Oppo's challenging it with the Reno 10x Zoom, so we've found out which is best.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Sigma 14-24mm f2.8 review
Buying Guides

Zoom, prime, wide, or telephoto? Here’s how to pick your next camera lens

Want to upgrade your camera lens, but not sure where to start? Our camera lens buying guide takes you through the world of interchangeable lenses and helps remove a little of the intimidation that comes with buying cameras lenses.
Posted By Daven Mathies
fujifilm fujinon xf 16 80mm f4 ois wr announced xf16 highangle
Photography

With 6 stops of stabilization, the Fujifilm XF 16-80mm F4 focuses on versatility

The new Fujifilm Fujinon XF 16-80mm F4 lens is designed for versatility. The stabilized 5x zoom lens packs in a close focusing distance, autofocus designed for stills and video, and weather-sealing.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
fujifilm fujinon gfx 50mm f35 lens announced gf50mmf35 r lm wr feature02
Photography

Fujifilm’s newest medium-format lens is lighter than a can of soda

Medium format is notorious for both image quality and bulk, but Fujifilm is continuing to press the advanced cameras into smaller sizes with the launch of the Fujinon GFX 50mm F3.5. The lens is the lightest Fujifilm medium format lens yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
dji ronin sc announced lifestyle17
Photography

With object tracking, the lightweight DJI Ronin-SC is still heavy on features

Designed for mirrorless cameras, the DJI Ronin-SC packs several features from the Ronin-S -- and then some -- into a lighter, one-handed gimbal. Despite the smaller size, the DJI Ronin-S adds new object tracking and expanded remote control.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here's all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle, Alina Bradford
kodak mobile film scanner review hands on hkg 0923
Photography

The Google Cardboard of scanners, this Kodak takes film from attic to Instagram

The Google Cardboard of film scanners, the Kodak Mobile FIlm Scanner uses a piece of cardboard and the camera that you already have in your pocket to get film in the attic on Instagram without a major investment.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
epson fastfoto ff 640 image 7
Photography

Digitize old photos and film with the best photo scanners for 2019

Got a box of old photos to scan, or a batch of fresh film to digitize? The best photo scanners offer high-resolution, colorful scans along with features to make the scanning process less tedious.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
when is golden hour and what it sunset photo 2
Photography

The magic hour creates magical photos. Here’s how to capture dreamy stunners

The golden hour, aka the magic hour, is a special time for photographers that happens twice a day. Here are some simple tips for making the most of this time to capture stunning portraits, landscapes, and the like.
Posted By Rachel Grozanick
best camera mounts gopro
Photography

Get a new perspective with the best mounts for your camera, from GoPro to DSLR

Mounting your camera is a great way to get new perspectives. From suction cups that can safely secure a heavy camera to a speeding vehicle to lightweight handlebar mounts, here are the best mounts for your GoPro, mirrorless camera, or DSLR.
Posted By Dan Ginn
hasselblad cfv ii 50c 907x smallest medium format camera special edition moon landing
Photography

Special-edition Hasselblad 907X honors the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

Hasselblad has announced a special edition of the CFV II 50C digital back a 907X camera body before either is available to buy or has even been priced. The camera offers a striking matte black finish, but is technically identical.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Prisma feature image
Mobile

A.I. photo filters use neural networks to make photos look like Picassos

Artificial Intelligence apps put a novel spin on social network-style photo filters. Instead of just overlaying an effect, these photo filters use machine learning and neural networks to transform an image into a predetermined style.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Sony a9
Photography

Amazon Prime Day glitch saw pricey camera gear given crazy discounts

It seems like a few lucky photography enthusiasts had the best time during this year's Prime Day(s). Thanks to an apparent glitch on Amazon's site, some pricey camera gear ended up being sold for a fraction of the usual price.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Collage app feature image
Mobile

The best mobile collage apps, for when a single image or video just won't cut it

Today's collage apps combine images and videos into a crafted presentation complete with fonts, stickers, memes, and other elements that tells a story, instead of relying on a single iconic representation of a place or event.
Posted By Jackie Dove