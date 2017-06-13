There's nothing civil about Honda's loud and proud Civic Type R

If you’re not already sitting in a Honda Civic, chances are you saw one pass by your house in the last 30 seconds. They are everywhere. The Civic has been people’s first car, current, or only car for so long, it’s easy to understand why the performance-focused Civic Type R such a coveted item over the years.

Honda takes its racing heritage seriously, which is why the Type R-specific red badge isn’t slapped on carelessly. Instead of making a barely attainable one-off sports car for many folks to gawk at but that few will drive, Honda brings performance to the people, boiling down its race-learned tricks and injecting its everyday cars with superior handling, balance, and track-ready capability.

Add in the “forbidden fruit” element of a hot hatch that’s been sold exclusively overseas, and you’ve got the making of a legend (an actual one, not the Acura Legend).

This year, the eagerly awaited Honda Civic Type R arrives in the United States. Was it worth the wait? Heck yeah!

What’s new

Let’s be real, the Type R is far from subtle.

The Honda Civic Type R is the final act of the current Civic’s lengthy rollout. We’ve seen the Hatchback, Civic Si, and a Coupe that landed one of our Car Awards last year. The Type R delivers the ultimate expression of the Civic. The front-wheel drive four-door hatchback sports a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed through a specially tuned six-speed manual transmission, which is the only available gearbox offered.

Trim levels & features

With the single Touring trim available, Honda keeps things simple for the Civic Type R, leaving you to select the color while throwing in a ton of standard goodies. On the performance side, you get the above-mentioned powertrain, an adaptive damper system, three-drive modes, 20-inch alloy wheels, and sports seats. As far as amenities, Honda throws in an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible infotainment system (read our latest infotainment system reviews) that sports a 7-inch screen. You also net Honda’s navigation and 12-speaker stereo system. The asking price for this is an MSRP of $33,900.

Alex Kalogiannis/Digital Trends

All this is housed in a very aero-focused package that’s as functional as it is evocative. Let’s be real, the Type R is far from subtle. And though it looks like a child’s doodle of a sports car, it all plays a part in delivering on Honda’s concept for the car: “ultimate sport.” Refined in a wind tunnel, the outer shell provides increased downforce to the parts that need it, delivers better thermal management to the engine, and reduces lift while doing so. Better engine cooling allowed for the design to be lower and wider, even allowing for a lower roofline.

Technology overview

The car communicates its limits so well, we’d have to ignore a lot of the car’s feedback to go past them.

Centered in the dash is the 7-inch display audio touchscreen, which is found throughout the current Honda lineup. In our time, we stuck mostly to using the map function. We liked the intuitive tablet-like “pinch and swipe” functions on the stark interface.

We also gave the driver information interface, or DII, a great deal of attention. This was the instrument panel that fed us the usual info like speed and RPMs, but it can be customized to display other critical info depending on your driving mode and situation. If needed, you could have turbo boost on display, as well as our throttle/brake info, a G-meter handy, a lap time counter, or – what we love — a Formula 1-style row of shift lights indicating the best point to shift gears.

Interior fit & finish

If the exterior was loud, wait ’til you get inside. Hammering home the sports car message is a red and black interior with carbon fiber-style accents and red trimming around the rubber and plastic touchpoints. Special attention was given to the pedals, leather-wrapped wheel, and brushed steel shift knob’s positions to optimize the sporty experience, and extra care was delivered to make these feel solid. Right below the shifter is the car’s stamped-out serial number to heighten the owner experience. The serial number gives you the feeling that: “There are many Civics, but this one is mine.”

The spacious cabin has headroom for days and wasn’t even impeded by wearing a helmet, which is key if you decide to take the Type R to the track (which we recommend). We didn’t spend much time in the back seat but there was enough room to endure a ride without feeling too pinched. There’s also a fair amount of cargo space to utilize, even without folding the seats. It has 25.7 cubic feet of space, which roughly translates to “two backpacks, tripod, and large camera case had room to slide around.”

Driving performance & MPG

Our first opportunity to get behind the wheel was at Circuit ICAR, a medium-sized track built on the former runways of Mirabel airport, in Montreal, Canada. It was here that we were able to flex some Type R muscle and see what a car that trounced the record for fastest front-wheel drive production car at Nürburgring could do.

The Type R has 306 turbocharged horses on tap and almost as much pound-feet of torque. We switch out of the default sport driving mode and dial it up to “R+,” which sets the suspension to its firmest setting, sharpens power steering, and commands the engine to map power more directly.

Out of the gate, the Type R is equipped to tackle hot laps. The driving position is easy to get situated in, and the clutch feedback is smooth, making for great launches and effortless shifts. Everything felt very precise and in sync as we turned into bends, going back and forth from hard braking to smooth acceleration.

Alex Kalogiannis/Digital Trends

The Civic Type R is not a powerhouse, but it has enough power for a little fun. We had to rely on its agility to maintain momentum out of some of the slower corners, but we weren’t lacking ‘oomph’ through most of the course. The power it did have was incredibly well controlled; it didn’t show a hint of torque steer throughout our laps. In fact, Honda’s front dual-axis strut suspension received some attention specifically to reduce this effect.

The sublime rev matching system is also empowering. It will make less experienced drivers adequate and skilled drivers even better as it makes for smoother shifts and reduces delays. The transmission improves upon the previous model in just about every way. It’s 25 percent lighter and has a shorter final gear ratio.

Despite its wild looks, the Type R delivered accurate feedback through our hands and seat as we pushed to drive each lap faster. The car communicates its limits so well that we would have to ignore a bunch of the car’s feedback before running into trouble.

A lot of this translated to the road, too. The exhaust has an extra (third) pipe with a resonator that loudly blares out a deep howl to anyone who didn’t see you coming. At one point we did get caught behind more oblivious drivers, however, which caused some problems. Overtaking them was the only part of the drive that revealed some torque steer, or uneasy shuffling of the car, and made us itch for a touch more pep.

As fun as the Type R is on the track, it’s a dream on windy back roads. Getting stacked up behind a few trucks allowed another Civic to catch up with us, and we were fortunate to have miles of uninterrupted indulgence. We carved corners and crested elevations with buttery-smoothness, braking deep into the sudden jukes ahead and bombing fast out of the drops on the other side. The track was fun, but this was where the Civic became blissfully uncivil.

Safety

There are a lot of active and passive safety features in the Civic Type R, which are also found on the standard hatchback. It carries a 5-star crash rating by NHTSA and has dual stage, front airbags, front side airbags, and side curtain airbags.

With the Honda Civic Type R, what you see is what you get: It proudly wears its colors as a street-racing track toy, and lives up to that claim. Its history of performance makes it a blast for closed circuit use, which also backs up its sinister vibe when it takes to the streets.

The Type R will hit car dealer lots June 15.