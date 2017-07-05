You’ll be able to open a massage parlor in the back of the next Audi A8

The launch of a new flagship sedan is a monumentally important moment for a car company. It represents what the brand is capable of in terms of both tech and design, and it introduces the features that will trickle down to smaller, less expensive cars in the coming years. With that said, the industry’s eyes are set on Audi as it prepares to introduce the fourth generation of the A8. Here’s everything we know about the Audi A8 so far.

What will it look like?

The next-generation A8 will move Audi’s design language in a new direction. It will still be recognizable as an A8, so don’t expect to see drastic changes, but it will borrow a handful of styling cues from the Prologue concept (pictured above). Expect to see sharper headlights, more chiseled sheet metal, and a wider, flatter rendition of Audi’s ubiquitous Singleframe grille. Out back, it will get horizontal tail lamps connected by a thin light bar. It should get a more coupe-like silhouette, too.

What’s it like inside?

Befitting of its flagship status, the A8 will stand out as one of the most comfortable, luxurious, and high-tech cars the Ingolstadt-based company has ever built. A high-resolution screen embedded in the dashboard will group the sedan’s connectivity, navigation, entertainment, and climate control settings together, however buttons on the center console will offer redundant controls as well. The instrument cluster will be replaced by the second generation of Audi’s Virtual Cockpit, which is a wide color screen that can be configured to show a variety of menus and parameters.

The long-wheelbase A8 L will return. The extra sheet metal will give the passengers riding in the back more space to stretch out. Expect L-badged models to come with additional luxury features, including individual business class-style rear seats, folding tablets, and a rear entertainment system that can put IMAX to shame. It will also offer an available foot massage feature — seriously. This could be your big break if you’ve ever dreamed of getting in the massage business but don’t like the idea of touching other people’s feet.

Under the skin

The next A8 will wear active suspension to make it more comfortable, and by all accounts the system is a technological masterpiece. Using data captured by a camera affixed to the windshield, the suspension automatically reduces body lean when the A8 takes a corner, and keeps the car level when it’s accelerating or braking. Better yet, the camera can recognize speed bumps and imperfections in the road and tweak the suspension’s firmness to ensure the ride is always as smooth as possible.

The A8 will also ship with a four-wheel steering system. It turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels at higher speeds to provide a more stable ride. At low speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front ones to reduce the turning radius. In fact, Audi promises the A8’s turning radius is smaller than the A4’s, an impressive feat considering the size difference between the two models.

Extra equipment adds mass, so the A8 had to lose as much weight as possible. To that end, the company analyzed every single part of the car to decide if it could be made with aluminum, steel, carbon, or magnesium. Combining these four different materials required developing unique joining methods. The advanced construction also makes the A8 more rigid than before; notably, the all-carbon panel located directly behind the passenger compartment contributes to a third of the car’s overall stiffness.

It will drive itself … sort of

One of the market leaders in autonomy, Audi promises its executive sedan will be capable of Level 3 autonomy from the get-go. At speeds of up to 37 mph, motorists will be able to turn on a feature called Traffic Jam Pilot and let in-car software handle steering, acceleration, and braking duties. That means they can safely take their hands off the wheel and read a book, get work done, watch a video, or bust out a mean guitar solo while the car drives itself. How’s that for a traffic jam? It sounds like the robot car we were promised years ago is finally here, but there’s a catch.

Just because it can drive itself, doesn’t mean it will. Regulations still need to be put in place on the state and federal levels before motorists are able to explore the full extent of the A8’s tech prowess, industry trade journal Automotive News points out. Law-makers on both sides of the Atlantic are looking into updating regulations to allow Level 3 and Level 4 autonomy, but the process is expected to be time-consuming. In the meantime, the A8 will offer an array of driving aids like adaptive cruise control with automatic braking, lane-keeping assist, and remote-controlled parking.

The specifications

Official specifications are few and far between. At this point, all we know is that the A8 will again be offered with six-, eight-, or 12-cylinder engines. Most (if not all) variants will come standard with Audi’s time-tested quattro all-wheel drive system. Interestingly, the company has confirmed its flagship is going all-hybrid, all the time.

Every A8, regardless of cylinder count, will come with a 48-volt electrical system, according to Motor 1. The mild hybrid system will be made up of a belt-driven alternator that generates electricity when the car is braking and sends it to a small lithium-ion battery pack located under the trunk floor. The energy is released when the car accelerates, which boosts fuel economy and performance, and it’s also used to power the active suspension.

A start-stop system will help keep gas mileage in check. Additionally, Autoblog reports the A8 will be able to coast with the engine off for up to 40 seconds between 35 and 99 mph.

When can I buy one?

Audi will introduce the 2018 A8 during a tech summit in Barcelona, Spain, on July 11. Stay tuned — Digital Trends will bring you live images from the event, as well as insight from the minds who designed it.

Its on-sale date hasn’t been set yet, but don’t expect to see the new A8 in showrooms before next spring. However, Audi promises you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of it in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which arrives in theaters nationwide on July 7.

Update: Added information about the foot massage feature.