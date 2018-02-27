With two new models, the Chrysler Pacifica is the sweetheart of the minivan set

Share

Chrysler

Fast becoming the minivan category favorite, Chrysler’s new-for-2017 Pacifica was introduced in the middle of 2016. The Pacifica caught traction during 2017 and ended the year selling more than either the Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna. As the replacement for the Chrysler Town and Country, the Pacifica is thriving. In 2017, the Dodge Grand Caravan outsold the Pacifica, but Grand Caravan pricing is much lower.

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica lineup features few changes from 2017. Starting in 2018, all Pacifica trims have the brand’s SafeTec Group with rear parking assistance with braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross path detection. The infotainment Uconnect 4 systems in Pacificas have been upgraded, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on all models.

New models in the Pacifica lineup include the conventionally powered Pacifica L entry-level model and the Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica engines

The full lineup includes nine Pacifica trims, six with gas-only powertrains and three hybrids. The gas-powered Pacificas have a 3.6LPentastar V-6 gasoline engine mated to a TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission. The V6 engine delivers 287 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 262 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. Environmental Protection Agency fuel economy ratings for most trims average 19 mpg in city driving — the exception is the base Pacifica L’s 18 mpg city rating. All gas models have 28 mpg average ratings for highway driving and 22 mpg in combined driving. Best-case highway-only driving range works out to 532 miles.

Chrysler

The three Pacifica Hybrid trims have two electric motors sharing a 16 kWh lithium-ion battery working in conjunction with a 3.6L V6 motor and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Chrysler claims a combined 260 horsepower for the hybrid system but does not publish a torque rating. The hybrid setup has an 84 MPGe combined mileage rating from the EPA. Electric power alone is good for 33 miles and gas and electric power combined are rated up to 566 miles.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica safety and driver-assist tech

All 2018 Pacificas feature the SafetyTec Group package, which includes rear parking assist with braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross path detection.

An Advanced SafetyTec Group package comes standard with the Pacifica Hybrid Limited and is an option available for the Pacifica Touring L, Touring L Plus, and Limited. The premium package includes advanced brake assist, forward collision warning plus stop, rain-sensing wipers, auto high-beam headlamps, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking assistance with braking, and parallel and perpendicular parking assistance.

The table below simplifies which safety and assistance features are standard (in bold for clarity), optional, or not available for the nine Pacifica trims.

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Pacifica L 2018 Pacifica LX 2018 Pacifica Touring Plus Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert Standard Standard Standard Active noise control Standard Standard Standard Rear parking assistance with stop Standard Standard Standard Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go Not available Not available Not available Auto high-beam headlamp Not available Not available Not available Forward collision warning Not available Not available Not available Rain-sensing front wipers Not available Not available Not available Parallel and perpendicular parking assist Not available Not available Not available 360-degree camera Not available Not available Not available Front and rear parking assistance with stop Not available Not available Not available Lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert Not available Not available Not available

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Pacifica Touring L 2018 Pacifica Touring L Plus 2018 Pacifica Limited Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert Standard Standard Standard Active noise control Standard Standard Standard Rear parking assistance with stop Standard Standard Standard Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go Optional Optional Optional Auto high-beam headlamp Optional Optional Optional Forward collision warning Optional Optional Optional Rain-sensing front wipers Optional Optional Optional Parallel and perpendicular parking assist Optional Optional Optional 360-degree camera Optional Optional Optional Front and rear parking assistance with stop Optional Optional Optional Lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert Optional Optional Optional

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus 2018 Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 2018 Pacifica Hybrid Limited Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert Standard Standard Standard Active noise control Standard Standard Standard Rear parking assistance with stop Standard Standard Standard Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go Not available Not available Standard Auto high-beam headlamp Not available Not available Standard Forward collision warning Not available Not available Standard Rain-sensing front wipers Not available Not available Standard Parallel and perpendicular parking assist Not available Not available Optional 360-degree camera Not available Not available Optional Front and rear parking assistance with stop Not available Not available Optional Lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert Not available Not available Optional

How to choose a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica

The base model 2018 Pacifica L starts at $26,995. Standard features include power heated side mirrors, an integrated voice command, hand-sfree communications system, 6-speaker Uconnect 4 with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, AM/FM, USB and aux ports, and a third-row Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system.

Chrysler

Moving up to the Pacifica LX, $29,795 to start, adds a touring-tuned suspension, three-zone manual temperature control, second-row Stow ‘n Go seating and storage, easy-tilt third-row access, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and an 8-way power driver’s seat with 4-way power lumbar adjustment.

The 2018 Pacifica Touring Plus, $32,595 to start, upgrades from the LX with power sliding side doors, a power liftgate, automatic headlights, and second-row retractable shades. Standard Touring Plus features also include three-zone automatic temperature control, a Homelink universal garage door opener, remote start, and a security alarm.

Trim 2018 Pacifica L 2018 Pacifica LX 2018 Pacifica Touring Plus Base price $26,995 $29,795 $32,595 Drive wheels Front Front Front Base engine 3.6L Pentastar V6 3.6L Pentastar 3.6L Pentastar V6 Base horsepower 287 hp @ 6,400 rpm 287 hp @ 6,400 rpm 287 hp @ 6,400 rpm Base torque 262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm 262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm 262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm Transmission 9-speed automatic transmission 9-speed automatic transmission 9-speed automatic transmission Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity 19 gallons 19 gallons 19 gallons Fuel economy 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway/22 mpg combined 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway/22 mpg combined 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway/22 mpg combined Base wheels 17-inch steel 17-inch cast aluminum 17-inch cast aluminum Body style 4-door Minivan 4-door Minivan 4-door Minivan Passengers 8 8 8 3rd-row seating 3 3 3 Storage behind 3rd-row seats 32.3 cubic feet 32.3 cubic feet 32.3 cubic feet Storage behind 2nd-row seats 87.5 cubic feet 87.5 cubic feet 87.5 cubic feet Storage behind 1st-row seats 140.5 cubic feet 140.5 cubic feet 140.5 cubic feet Max towing capacity 3,600 pounds 3,600 pounds 3,600 pounds Seat upholstery Cloth Cloth Cloth

The Pacifica Touring L, $35,495 to start, is the first of the fancier 2018 Pacificas. The Touring L sports perforated leather seats with grocery hooks, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a chrome roof rack, grocery bag hooks on third-row seat backs, and second-row and third-row retractable shades.

The $38,695 base price adds video, sound, and heat to the 2018 Pacifica Touring L Plus. Passengers in the upgraded trim enjoy Uconnect Theater with an 8.4-inch display, wireless streaming, and 13-speaker Alpine audio system. To keep more people toasty, the driver gains a heated steering wheel, and second-row passengers have heat seats.

At the top of the 2018 gas-only lineup, the Pacfica Limited, $43,695 to start, adds premium Nappa leather-trimmed seats, Uconnect 4C Nav with 8.4-inch display and integrated navigation, hands-free power sliding side doors and liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof. Other features standard on the Limited include ventilated seats, LED fog lamps, and heated side mirrors that power-fold and adjust automatically in reverse. Last but certainly not least for Pacifica families who like to keep things tidy, the Limited model has a Stow ‘n Vac integrated vacuum.

Trim 2018 Pacifica Touring L 2018 Pacifica Touring L Plus 2018 Pacifica Limited Base price $35,495 $38,695 $43,695 Drive wheels Front Front Front Base engine 3.6L Pentastar V6 3.6L Pentastar V6 3.6L Pentastar V6 Base horsepower 287 hp @ 6,400 rpm 287 hp @ 6,400 rpm 287 hp @ 6,400 rpm Base torque 262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm 262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm 262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm Transmission 9-speed automatic transmission 9-speed automatic transmission 9-speed automatic transmission Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity 19 gallons 19 gallons 19 gallons Fuel economy 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway/22 mpg combined 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway/22 mpg combined 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway/22 mpg combined Base wheels 17-inch cast aluminum 17-inch cast aluminum 18-inch cast aluminum Body style 4-door Minivan 4-door Minivan 4-door Minivan Passengers 8 8 8 3rd-row seating 3 3 3 Storage behind 3rd-row seats 32.3 cubic feet 32.3 cubic feet 32.3 cubic feet Storage behind 2nd-row seats 87.5 cubic feet 87.5 cubic feet 87.5 cubic feet Storage behind 1st-row seats 140.5 cubic feet 140.5 cubic feet 140.5 cubic feet Max Towing capacity 3,600 pounds 3,600 pounds 3,600 pounds Seat upholstery Leather Leather Leather

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids

While most gasoline-only Pacificas — all but the base L trim — come with touring-tuned suspensions, the hybrid models ride on beefe- up, heavy-duty suspensions.

Fuel economy doesn’t come cheaply in Pacifica hybrids. New for 2018, the lowest trim-level Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus starts at $39,995, $7,000 more than the gas-only Touring Plus model. Other differences include a 7-inch driver information digital cluster display and power sliding side doors.

Chrysler

Last year’s starter hybrid model is now the midrange trim. The 2018 Pacifica Hybrid Touring L, $41,995 to start, adds perforated leather seats with grocery bag hooks, heated front seats, Homelink universal garage door opener, a power liftgate, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators.

The top dual-fuel model, the 2018 Pacifica Hybrid Limited, starts at $44,995. Upgrades in the Limited Hybrid include premium Nappa leather-trimmed seats, hands-free power sliding side doors and liftgate, Uconnect Theater, and the Advanced SafetyTec Group with added safety features.