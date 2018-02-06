From muscle cars to drag racers, the 2018 Dodge Challenger has a model for you

No one can say Dodge holds back on muscle-car variations. Case in point are the 16 distinct 2018 Dodge Challenger models. With the Challenger, it has a knack for mixing performance and style, while leapfrogging performance expectations with regularity.

You might have thought, as did many of us, that the 707-horsepower Challenger Hellcat marked the outer limits for production muscle cars. Then Dodge introduced two new Challengers, the Hellcat Widebody and Demon, showing that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ most performance-focused brand wasn’t done dialing it up. It’s a safe assumption that Dodge still has more cards to play.

What’s new for 2018?

Most 2018 Challenger changes involve trim-specific grilles, fender badges, wheels, and colors. All Challengers now also have a standard rearview camera. But the biggest additions to the 2018 model year are the Hellcat Widebody and the Demon.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody‘s model name says it all. It’s like the Hellcat, only wider. With the same 707-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V-8 engine and powertrain as the original model, the Widebody adds wider fender flares, new 20×11-inch aluminum wheels with 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires, and electronic power steering with selectable steering modes.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is more than just another trim level. The SRT Demon is the world’s first purpose-built, factory production drag car. With 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque when running 100-plus octane fuel, the Demon is indeed street-legal transportation. The single seat listed in standard Demon features underscores its dragstrip focus — a front passenger seat is a $1 option. You’ll need to add a few things, like an approved roll bar and master kill switch, to race the Demon at an National Hot Rod Association event, but as both the most powerful muscle car and the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car, the Demon is set up for serious quarter-mile times in the 8-second range. You’ll find more on both new models below.

2018 Dodge Challenger engines

The Challenger SXT, SXT Plus, and GT AWD are powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar variable valve timing (VVT) V6 with an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. No manual shift is available. The V6 makes 305 hp at 6,350 rpm and 268 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. With 87-octane regular gas, the Environmental Protection Agency rates the rear-wheel drive SXT and SXT Plus at 19 mpg in city driving, 30 mpg on the highway, and 23 mpg combined. The Challenger GT all-wheel drive is rated at 18 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined. A 5.7-liter HEMI VVT V-8 with Tremec 6-speed manual transmission is standard on the Challenger R/T and R/T Plus, T/A and T/A Plus, and R/T Shaker and R/T Plus Shaker models. The 5.7L Hemi puts out 375 hp at 5,150 rpm and 410 lb-ft of torque at 4,300 rpm. The EPA rating is 15 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 18 combined. Dodge recommends Premium 91-octane gas for this engine. With an optional automatic transmission with Fuel Saver Tech, the EPA ratings and fuel requirements change. The most powerful V8 in the world, according to Dodge, is the supercharged 6.2-liter SRT Demon HEMI V-8.

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack, T/A 392, 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker, and SRT 392 models come with a 392-cubic-inch 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 with a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission. This engine pumps out 485 hp at 6,100 rpm and 475 lb-ft of torque at 4,100 rpm. Running on the recommended 91 octane premium gas, the 6.4L V8 is EPA-rated to average 14 mpg in the city, 23 mpg on the highway, and 17 mpg combined.

A supercharged 6.2-liter SRT Hellcat HEMI V-8 with Tremec high-performance 6-speed manual transmission is standard equipment for the Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Widebody. Running on recommended 91 octane premium gas machine, the Hellcat is good for 707 hp at 6,000 rpm and 650 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. The EPA rating is 13 mpg in the city, 21 mpg on the highway, and 16 mpg combined.

The most powerful V8 in the world, according to Dodge, is the supercharged 6.2-liter SRT Demon HEMI V-8 with a TorqueFlite high performance 8-speed automatic transmission with TransBrake, and it’s only available on the Challenger SRT Demon. If you run the Demon on 91 octane gas, it cranks 808 hp at 6,300 rpm and 717 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. With 100 octane fuel, however, the Demon booms 840 hp at 6,300 rpm and 770 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm.

2018 Dodge Challenger tech

The many Challenger versions slice and dice their power and handling characteristics, ranging from the Challenger GT AWD, which is happy traversing snow-covered roads, to the primarily dragstrip-focused, single-seat SRT Demon.

All 2018 Challenger models benefit from a list of handling tech features to help drivers stay on the road and in control. The list includes electronic stability control, brake assist, hill start assist, rain brake support, ready alert braking, and a tire pressure warning system.

In the case of a major mishap, the standard enhanced accident response system included in all models turns off the fuel flow to the engine, turns on the inside lights, and unlocks the doors after air bag deployment, so first-responders can see and reach occupants more easily

The Challenger isn’t heavy on standard passive safety and driver-assist tech. All trims have a rearview backup camera. All models except the base SXT and R/T include rear parking assistance. Select models can specify option packages with blind -pot monitoring, rear cross traffic alerts, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and rain-sensing front wipers.

The tables below break out which features are standard (in bold), optional, or not available for each of the 16 Challenger trims.

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Challenger SXT 2018 Challenger SXT Plus 2018 Challenger GT AWD 2018 Challenger R/T Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert Optional Optional Optional Optional Forward collision warning Not available Optional Optional Not available Adaptive cruise control Not available Optional Optional Not available Auto high-beam headlamp Not available Optional Optional Not available Rain-sensing front wipers Not available Optional Optional Not available Rear parking assistance Optional Standard Standard Optional

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Challenger T/A 2018 Challenger R/T Shaker 2018 Challenger R/T Plus 2018 Challenger T/A Plus Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert Optional Optional Optional Optional Forward collision warning Not available Not available Optional Optional Adaptive cruise control Not available Not available Not available Optional Auto high-beam headlamp Not available Not available Not available Optional Rain-sensing front wipers Not available Not available Not available Optional Rear parking assistance Standard Standard Standard Standard

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2018 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2018 Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2018 Challenger T/A 392 Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert Optional Optional Optional Optional Forward collision warning Optional Optional Optional Optional Adaptive cruise control Optional Optional Optional Optional Auto high-beam headlamp Optional Optional Optional Optional Rain-sensing front wipers Optional Optional Optional Optional Rear parking assistance Standard Standard Standard Standard

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Challenger SRT 392 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody 2018 Challenger SRT Demon Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert Standard Standard Standard Standard Forward collision warning Optional Not available Not available Not available Adaptive cruise control Optional Not available Not available Not available Auto high-beam headlamp Optional Not available Not available Not available Rain-sensing front wipers Optional Not available Not available Not available Rear parking assistance Standard Standard Standard Not available

How to choose a 2018 Dodge Challenger

It’s hard to tell the players in a ball game without a program and, with the exception of the extreme SRT Hellcat and Demons, differentiating Dodge Challengers is almost as hard. We’ve broken down the 16 2018 Challenger trims in the tables and text below. We’ve divided the lineup into groups of four, each with a corresponding table.

2018 Dodge Challenger SXT

The base 2018 Challenger SXT, starting price $26,995, runs the 305-hp V6 and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SXT has dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start and remote start, 18-inch cast aluminum wheels, and a rearview backup camera. This trim has FCA’s Uconnect 4 with a 7-inch touchscreen display, AM/FM audio with 6-speakers, and Apple CarPlay and Android Support.

2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus

The $3,000 step up to the 2018 Challenger SXT Plus, starting price $29,995, adds Uconnect 4C with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, 20-inch aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated Nappa leather-trimmed seats, rear park assist, fog lamps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and six premium Alpine speakers.

2018 Dodge Challenger GT AWD

The only all-wheel-drive model in the lineup, the 2018 Challenger GT AWD, starting price $33,495, has the 305-hp V6 and 8-speed automatic, 19-inch aluminum wheels, heated leather-trimmed front seats, heated leather-wrapped performance steering, and Dodge Performance Pages.

2018 Dodge Challenger R/T

The 2018 Challenger R/T, starting price $33,495, takes a first big step toward Challenger performance. The R/T has a 375-hp 5.7L Hemi V8 with a 6-speed Tremec manual shifter, electronically controlled low-restriction active exhaust, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and a leather-wrapped performance steering wheel.

Trim 2018 Challenger SXT 2018 Challenger SXT Plus 2018 Challenger GT AWD 2018 Challenger R/T Base price $26,995 $29,995 $33,495 $33,495 Drive wheels Rear Rear AWD Rear Base engine 3.6L Pentastar V6 3.6L Pentastar V6 3.6L Pentastar V6 5.7L Hemi V8 Base horsepower 305 hp @ 6,350 rpm 305 hp @ 6,350 rpm 305 hp @ 6,350 rpm 375 hp @ 5,150 rpm Base torque 268 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm 268 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm 268 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm 410 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 6-speed manual Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas 91 octane recommended Fuel capacity 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons Fuel economy 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway/23 mpg combined 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway/23 mpg combined 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway/21 mpg combined 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway/18 mpg combined (manual) Base wheels 18×7.5-inch cast aluminum 20×8-inch aluminum 19×7.5-inch aluminum 20×8-inch aluminum Body style 2-door coupe 2-door coupe 2-door coupe 2-door coupe Seat upholstery Sport Cloth Leather Leather Sport Cloth

2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus

Adding comfort and performance to the R/T, the 2018 Challenger R/T Plus, starting price $36,495, has a low-restriction active exhaust, Uconnect 4C with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, six premium Alpine speakers, heated and ventilated Nappa leather-trimmed seats, heated leather-wrapped performance steering wheel, and upgraded 20-inch wheels.

2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker

The 2018 Challenger R/T Shaker, starting price $36,995, gains a Shaker hood and Mopar Cold Air Intake System, Dodge Performance Pages, and a Super Track Pack option group with performance steering, brakes, and suspension, plus three-mode electronic stability control with full-off.

2018 Dodge Challenger T/A

The 2018 Challenger T/A, starting price $37,495, has a satin black painted hood, roof, decklid, and bodyside graphics. The T/A also adds a Mopar Cold-Air Intake System, low-restriction active exhaust, illuminated Air-Catcher headlamps, houndstooth performance cloth seats, and white-faced gauges.

2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Jumping up to a 485-hp 6.4L Hemi V8, the 2018 Challenger R/T Scat Pack, starting price $39,995, has 4-piston Brembo brakes, Dodge Performance Pages, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, and houndstooth performance cloth seats.

Trim 2018 Challenger R/T Plus 2018 Challenger R/T Shaker 2018 Challenger T/A 2018 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Base price $36,495 $36,995 $37,495 $39,995 Drive wheels RWD RWD RWD RWD Base engine 5.7L Hemi V8 5.7L Hemi V8 5.7L Hemi V8 392 Hemi V8 horsepower 375 hp @ 5,150 rpm 375 hp @ 5,150 rpm 375 hp @ 5,150 rpm 485 hp @ 6,100 rpm Base torque 410 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm 410 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm 410 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm 475 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Fuel 91 octane recommended 91 octane recommended 91 octane recommended Regular gas Fuel capacity 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons Fuel economy 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway/18 mpg combined (manual) 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway/18 mpg combined (manual) 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway/18 mpg combined (manual) 14 mpg city/23 mpg highway Base wheels 20×8-inch aluminum 20×9-inch aluminum 20×9-inch aluminum 20×9-inch aluminum Body style 2-door coupe 2-door coupe 2-door coupe 2-door coupe Seat upholstery Leather Performance Cloth Performance cloth Performance cloth

2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker

The 2018 Challenger R/T Plus Shaker, starting price $39,995, has the 375-hp 5.7L and a 6-speed manual, plus the Shaker hood and Mopar cold-air intake system. This model also includes heated and ventilated Nappa leather performance seats with alcantara suede insert, and a heated performance steering wheel.

2018 Dodge Challenger T/A Plus

The 2018 Challenger T/A Plus, starting price $40,495, has the Mopar cold-air intake system, illuminated air-catcher headlamps, an active exhaust system, heated and ventilated leather performance seats, and wider 20-inch wheels.

2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker

Set up with the 485-hp Hemi, the 2018 Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker, starting price $42,795, adds a Shaker hood and Mopar cold-air intake system, 4-piston Brembo brakes, and performance leather seats with a Bee logo.

2018 Challenger T/A 392

Larger brakes and even wider 20-inch wheels with Pirelli Performance tires, plus the Mopar cold-air intake system, boost performance for the 2018 Challenger T/A 392, starting price $44,995. The T/A 392 also has illuminated air-catcher headlamps, white-face gauges, and houndstooth cloth performance seats.

Trim 2018 Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2018 Challenger T/A Plus 2018 Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2018 Challenger T/A 392 Base price $39,995 $40,495 $42,795 $44,995 Drive wheels RWD RWD RWD RWD Base engine 5.7L Hemi V8 5.7L Hemi V8 392 Hemi V8 392 Hemi V8 Base horsepower 375 hp @ 5,150 rpm 375 hp @ 5,150 rpm 485 hp @ 6,100 rpm 485 hp @ 6,100 rpm Base torque 410 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm 410 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm 475 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm 475 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Fuel 91 octane recommended 91 octane recommended Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons Fuel economy 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway/18 mpg combined 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway/18 mpg combined 15 mpg city/25 mpg highway 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway Base wheels 20×9-inch 20×9-inch 20×9-inch 20×9.5-inch Body style 2-door coupe 2-door coupe 2-door coupe 2-door coupe Seat upholstery Leather Leather Leather Performance cloth

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392

All Challengers are fast, but when you see “SRT” in the model name, the performance begins to get blistering. The 2018 Challenger SRT 392, starting price $50,495, has the 485-hp 392 Hemi V8. Performance features standard on the SRT 392 include 3-mode high-performance Bilstein adaptive damping suspension and 20×9.5-inch wheels with 275mm Pirelli tires. This trim also has an SRT flat-bottom steering wheel, heated and ventilated leather performance seats with the SRT logo, 19-speaker 900-watt Harman Kardon audio system, and Uconnect 4C Nav with an 8.4-inch touchscreen and integrated navigation.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

The 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat makes a lot of noise in many ways. Packed with performance bits, the SRT Hellcat, starting price $65,495, runs a supercharged 6.2L Hemi SRT Hellcat V8 engine that cranks out 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. This car flirts with 11-second quarter miles with a manual transmission and is even faster with an automatic. Top speed is listed at 204 mph.

The full list of SRT Hellcat specs goes on and on, but highlights include an air-induction hood with dual heat extractors, and 6-piston front and 4-piston rear high-performance Brembo brakes with 15.4 vented and slotted rotors. The Hellcat’s go-fast-stop-fast abilities are a recipe for abrupt rides, so Dodge added a 3-mode high-performance Bilstein adaptive damping suspension.

Other Hellcat features include air-catcher headlamps to route cold air to the engine’s airbox and SRT Performance Pages with Launch Control, Shift Light Control, and Valet Mode. The SRT Hellcat introduced dual key fobs — a black key fob restricts many features and cuts the power to a mere 500-hp and a red key fob that opens the gate to full Hellcat fury.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody

As if the original Hellcat weren’t enough for street use, the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, starting price $71,495, takes the cat to another level. The Widebody gets fender flares, 20×11-inch aluminum wheels with 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires, and electronic power steering with selectable steering modes, plus heated and ventilated leather-trimmed performance seats.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Topping even the Hellcats, the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, starting price $84,995, claims a list of production car superlatives. The Demon, according to Dodge, has the most powerful V8 ever produced, the highest production car G-force, fastest 0 to 6o and 1 to 100 mph production car performance, and the fastest quarter-mile ever for a production car — the last certified by the NHRA.

Specific features found only on the SRT Demon include drag racing brakes with line lock, an after-run cooling system, Demon air grabber, drag mode, SRT Power Chiller , launch assist, torque reserve, drag radial tires, and passenger seat delete. The Demon’s infotainment system is the top-of-the-line uConnect 4C Nav with navigation but there are only two speakers to save weight.