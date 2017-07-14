Holy smokes, Honda's Accord sedan just got exciting for 2018

Why it matters to you Honda hopes giving the Accord a complete makeover inside and out will stop buyers from flocking to crossovers.

Designing the brand-new 2018 Honda Accord was easier said than done because buyers are increasingly abandoning the midsize sedan segment in favor of crossovers and SUVs. In a bid to stop the hemorrhaging, the Japanese company gave the 10th-generation model state-of-the-art technology features, turbo power, and trendsetting style.

The 2018 Accord is lower and wider than its predecessor, and it boasts a longer wheelbase. The design borrows styling cues such as a sharp front end with elongated headlights and C-shaped tail lights from the tenth-generation Civic, and it receives a sleek, fastback-like roof line. Combined, the tweaked proportions and the new look help make the Accord one of most stylish cars ever to wear a Honda emblem.

The cabin is more spacious than before, and it’s built with high-quality materials. Honda’s goal was to make the Accord a nicer place to travel in. The company promises its midsizer is more user-friendly, too, with a brand-new infotainment system displayed on an eight-inch touchscreen. It offers users a smartphone-like interface with customizable tiles, home-screen shortcuts, and — by popular demand — and old-fashioned knob for the radio. Honda thinks you’ll love it; if you don’t, the Accord comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility right out of the box.

The Accord’s base engine is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that’s both turbocharged and direct-injected. It produces 192 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 192 pound-feet of torque from 1,500 to 5,000 rpm. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) comes standard on every trim level, but buyers who opt for the Sport model can select an enthusiast-approved six-speed manual gearbox.

The top engine is no longer a V6. Closely following the industry’s downsizing trend, the Accord is optionally available with a nameplate-specific variant of the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that powers the acclaimed Civic Type R. In this application, it provides 252 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 273 pound-feet of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. It shifts through either a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. Front-wheel drive is the only configuration available regardless of which engine is selected, so motorists looking for weather-beating traction will need to invest in a good set of snow tires.

Honda expects that both four-cylinders will receive top fuel economy ratings, though more specific figures won’t be published until the EPA gets its hands on the car. The fuel efficiency champ of the lineup will be the hybrid model. Designers managed to preserve trunk space and the practical 60/40-split folding rear seat, but Honda isn’t ready to divulge technical specifications.

Built in Marysville, Ohio, the 2018 Honda Accord will go on sale nationwide in the coming months.