Whatever your riding style, Suzuki’s 2018 motorcycle lineup has a match

If you like lots of choices, you’ll love the huge selection of 2018 Suzuki motorcycles. With more than 30 distinct new models and carryovers from previous years, Suzuki tries to have a seat for every butt, from beginner to seasoned rider.

You can find brand new models from previous years at some dealers and on Suzuki’s website, a fairly common practice with motorcycles. We only include street-legal 2018 motorcycles in this article. We did not include off-road-only bikes but Suzuki also introduced three new motocross and three off-road motorcycles this year.

How to choose a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle

Suzuki introduced 32 street-legal bikes for 2018. If you’re looking for a bike, start with the riding style. Because motorcycle manufacturers use different terms to group their bikes by family or style, we’re sticking with Suzuki’s category names, which fortunately are generally self-descriptive.

Just know there is overlap. No one says you can’t take a small 200cc across the country or ride a fully decked out touring bike on errands around town — though neither would be the most comfortable for the purpose. Suzuki includes a single bike in more than one category fairly often, but we limited double-categorization except for one bike, the GSX-S1000F ABS, which shows up below in both the Sportbike and Standard groups.

Because Suzuki launched so many models, we’ve kept the descriptions to a minimum. We focus on each motorcycle’s differences from others in the group. More info on each is in the tables that follow the group descriptions. You may notice horsepower and torque specs are marked “Not available” in the tables. Like some other bike makers, Suzuki does not release engine power figures.

All prices are base or starting prices, but that means for a complete bike. Many riders seek options for their rides, which dealers and manufacturer’s love because of the high-profit margins for accessories and add-ons.

2018 Suzuki Sportbikes

Eight new Suzuki sportbikes are set up for the high-performance crowd, including engines, brakes, handling and suspension, plus body and riding style. These bikes are not the best choice for beginners.

The 2018 Hayabusa, $14,700 base, leads the sportbike list carrying the Suzuki’s nod as the “Ultimate Sportbike.” The 1340cc liquid-cooled engine has a body inspired by a Peregrine Falcon, a light frame, an adjustable suspension, and a Brembo ABS system.

The top 2018 Suzuki sportbike with a more traditional body, the GSX-R1000R, $17,200 base price, has a liquid-cooled 999cc 4-cylinder engine. The other GSX-R1000 bikes below have the same engine, electronic Inertial Measuring Unit (IMU) system that measures six factors to dynamically adjust the engine and chassis components for best performance in user-selectable modes SHOWA front and rear suspension, and Brembo anti-lock systems. The difference with the GSX-R1000R is its the IMU, suspension, and brakes are enhanced for even greater performance on and off the track. The R1000R also has a unique launch control for fastest starts off the line.

The 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000 ABS, $15,100 to start, looks like the R1000R in exterior appearance and components but backs off just a bit on race-worthiness. The Brembos are a bit smaller, the SHOWA shocks are one tick down the chart, and the traction control system electronic braking components are not as dialed in for fully leaned over performance as the R1000R.

The 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000, $14,700 to start, is the same bike as the GSX-R1000 ABS, minus the anti-lock braking system.

The 2018 Suzuki GSX-R750, $12,400 starting price, pulls off a slick performance trick by pairing a 750cc engine on a chassis originally designed for a 600xx supersport bike. The chassis’ lighter weight helps performance and handling. The GSX-R750 has SHOWA front and rear suspension and Brembo brakes but does not have ABS or the IMU used on the larger GSX bikes.

Starting at $11,300, the 2018 GSX-R600 is ready to race with a 599cc 4-cylinder engine, Brembos, and SHOWA suspension. Its lighter weight is means easier handling and flick-ability than the larger GSX models, but that still doesn’t mean it’s suitable for novices.

Suzuki includes the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S1000F ABS, $11,300 to start, in both the Sportbike and Standard categories. The letter before the model number denotes the difference in intended use. The GSX R bikes are set up for competition on racetracks, but the S stands for “street.” The GSX-S1000F has a balanced suspension with KYB components, Brembo and Nissin brakes with ABS, and a chassis set up for road comfort.

The smallest of the new 2018 Suzuki SGX models, the GSX250R, $4,500 to start, has a 248cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. Specifically designed to attract new riders to the sport and to the brand, the GSX250R has a slightly lower seat heat, a slim tank, and relatively low weight, all of which help inspire rider confidence.

Model 2018 Hayabusa 2018 GSX-R1000R 2018 GSX-R1000 ABS 2018 GSX-R1000 Starting price $14,700 $17,200 $15,100 $14,700 Engine type DOHC 4-cylinder DOHC 4-cylinder DOHC 4-cylinder DOHC 4-cylinder Displacement 1340cc 999.8cc 999.8cc 999.8cc Max horsepower Not available Not available Not available Not available Max torque (lb-ft) Not available Not available Not available Not available Engine cooling Liquid Liquid Liquid Liquid Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed ABS brakes Yes Yes Yes No Wheelbase (inches) 58.3 55.5 55.5 55.5 Seat height (inches, laden) 31.7 32.5 32.5 32.5 Wheels front/rear (inches) 17/17 17/17 17/17 17/17 Curb wet weight (pounds) 586 448 445 441

Model 2018 GSX-R750 2018 GSX-R600 2018 GSX-S1000F ABS 2018 GSX250R Starting price $12,400 $11,300 $11,300 $4,500 Engine type DOHC 4-cylinder DOHC 4-cylinder DOHC 4-cylinder SOHC parallel twin Displacement 750cc 599cc 999cc 248cc Max horsepower Not available Not available Not available Not available Max torque (lb-ft) Not available Not available Not available Not available Engine cooling Liquid Liquid Liquid Liquid Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed ABS brakes No No Yes No Wheelbase (inches) 54.7 54.5 57.5 56.3 Seat height (inches, laden) 31.9 31.9 31.9 31.1 Wheels front/rear (inches) 17/17 17/17 17/17 17/17 Dry weight (pounds) 419 412 472 392

2018 Suzuki Cruiser/Touring motorcycles

If you’re looking for a motorcycle for the look — let’s be real here — or just to tool around town, cruisers fill the bill. Tuned less aggressively and more comfortable to ride in upright positions than sportbikes, cruisers and touring bikes are what many people think of when they first consider buying a motorcycle. Touring bikes traditionally include windshields and saddlebags and often niceties such as heated handgrips and onboard audio systems. Suzuki includes its two touring category bikes in the cruiser category as well, so we lumped them together.

The 2018 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S., $15,000 starting price, is the biggest bad boy in the lineup. The M109R has a 1,783cc V-twin engine, blacked out styling, drag-style handlebars, slash-cut mufflers, a solo seat, and unique headlight nacelle (another word for the headlight cowl). It may look like a hardtail with a rough ride, but the M109R has a hidden monoshock rear suspension and large front forks for rider comfort.

The T2018 Suzuki Boulevard M90, $11,250, has slash-cut mufflers, drag bars, and a hidden rear shock, but uses a smaller, 1,462cc V-twin engine and goes for the chrome look rather than blacked-out style on the B.O.S.S. bikes. The standard setup is still a solo seat.

The Boulevard M50, $8,650 base price, drops the cruiser’s engine size to an 805cc liquid-cooled V-twin and adds passenger seating.

The C90 B.O.S.S., $12,450 starting price, features the 1,462cc V-twin and blacked-out B.O.S.S. style, but in this case has comfortable seating for rider and passenger, conventional bars, and floorboards.

Staggered chrome exhaust pipes, kicked-out forks, and chromed engine components for its 805cc V-twin give a traditional cruiser look to the Boulevard C50, $8,250 base price.

The Boulevard C90T, starting at $12,950, is also listed in Suzuki’s touring group. The C90T has standard leather-look, rigid side cases, a full windshield, and cushy passenger seat for longer trips. This bike has the 1,462cc V-twin and weighs in at 800 pounds dry weight.

The second Suzuki listed both as a cruiser and a touring motorcycle, the Boulevard C50T, $9,450 to start, gets its power from an 805cc V-twin. Long-distance comfort features include a full windshield and broad seats, a passenger backrest, and leather-look saddlebags. The C50T’s whitewall tires and studded detailing on the seats, bags, and backrest all contribute to its traditional look.

The smallest 2018 Suzuki cruiser, the Boulevard S40 ($5,750 base price), carries over from previous years with an updated blacked-out style. The entry-level cruiser’s 652cc single cylinder might not be the best choice for long trips, but its light weight and low seat should be a good choice for riding around town and short fun rides in the countryside.

Model 2018 Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. 2018 Boulevard M90 2018 Boulevard M50 2018 Boulevard C90 B.O.S.S. Starting price $15,000 $11,250 $8,650 $12,450 Engine type DOHC V-twin SOHC V-twin SOHC V-twin SOHC V-twin Displacement 1,783cc 1,462cc 805cc 1,462cc Max horsepower Not available Not available Not available Not available Max torque (lb-ft) Not available Not available Not available Not available Engine cooling Liquid Liquid Liquid Liquid Transmission 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed ABS brakes No No No No Wheelbase (inches) 67.3 66.5 65.2 65.9 Seat height (inches, laden) 27.8 28.2 27.6 28.3 Wheels front/rear (inches) 18/18 18/17 16/15 17/16 Dry weight (pounds) 764 723 593 758

Model 2018 Boulevard C50 2018 Boulevard C90T 2018 Boulevard C50T 2018 Boulevard S40 Starting price $8,250 $12,950 $9,450 $5,750 Engine type SOHC V-twin SOHC V-twin SOHC V-twin SOHC single Displacement 805cc 1,462cc 805cc 652cc Max horsepower Not available Not available Not available Not available Max torque (lb-ft) Not available Not available Not available Not available Engine cooling Liquid Liquid Liquid Air Transmission 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed ABS brakes No No No No Wheelbase (inches) 65.2 65.9 65.2 58.3 Seat height (inches, laden) 27.6 28.3 27.6 27.6 Wheels front/rear (inches) 16/15 17/16 16/15 19/15 Dry weight (pounds) 611 800 644 381

2018 Suzuki Standard motorcycles

You’ll find wide variations among the nine motorcycles Suzuki puts in the Standard grouping, from the GSX-S1000F ABS that’s also in the Sportbikes group to the VanVan 200, a fat-tired utility bike that’s just right for around town and on dirt roads. Seven of the nine “standard” bikes have sports bike styling. Two smallest, the TU250X and the VanVan 200, look a lot like bikes manufactured in the 1970s — with good reason. The TU250x, for example, was launched in 1994 purposely to resemble Japanese bikes from the ’60s and ’70s.

Also included in the Sportbike category, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S1000F ABS, $11,300 to start, is powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine. The GSX-S1000F ABS is set up and tuned for street performance with an advanced traction control system and a chassis designed for rider comfort.

Mechanically identical, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S1000 ABS ($10,800 base price) doesn’t have the aerodynamic fairing and windscreen that make the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S1000F ABS more suitable for longer rides.

A new member of the family, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S1000Z, starting at $11,000, is identical to the GSX-S1000 ABS except for style. The GSX-S1000Z sports a blacked-out look. While ABS is not in the bike’s name, this model includes the same anti-lock braking system on the GSX-S1000 ABS.

The 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750Z, $8,900 starting price, has a 749cc liquid-cooled 4-cylinder engine. This bike is the modern expression of a 30-year-old MotoGP racing bike, the GSX-R750. The Z at the end of the model name signifies that this variation has ABS brakes.

Some performance riders shun anti-lock brakes, preferring to maintain complete braking control themselves. For 2018, those riders will choose the Suzuki GSX-S750 ($8,300 base price). The GSX-S750 is identical to the GSX-S750Z without ABS and with a $600 lower price tag.

One of two sport-style standard Suzuki models with a 645cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, the SV650 ABS, $7,500 to start, has ABS brakes. The bike’s electronic fuel injection has a Low RPM Assist function that makes it easier to start off smoothly, a feature often appreciated by newer riders. The SV650 ABS balances performance and ease of handling with its midsize weight.

Everything that applies to the SV650 ABS is the same for the 2018 SV650 ($7,050 to start) except the lack of an anti-lock braking system.

A good starter bike that looks back at motorcycles from the 70s, the 2018 Suzuki TU250X starts at $4,600. The TU250X is lightweight at 326 pounds without fuel or fluids. The air-cooled 248cc single cylinder ride has a relatively low 30.3-inch seat height and a 6-speed transmission.

Model 2018 GSX-S1000F ABS 2018 GSX-S1000 ABS 2018 GSX-S1000Z 2018 GSX-S750Z Starting price $11,300 $10,800 $11,000 $8,900 Engine type DOHC 4-cylinder DOHC 4-cylinder DOHC 4-cylinder DOHC 4-cylinder Displacement 999cc 999cc 999cc 749cc Max horsepower Not available Not available Not available Not available Max torque (lb-ft) Not available Not available Not available Not available Liquid Liquid Liquid Liquid Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed ABS brakes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wheelbase (inches) 57.5 57.5 57.5 57.2 Seat height (inches, laden) 31.9 31.9 31.9 32.2 Wheels front/rear (inches) 17/17 17/17 17/17 17/17 Dry weight (pounds) 472 461 461 469

Model 2018 GSX-S750 2018 SV650 ABS 2018 SV650 2018 TU250X Starting price $8,300 $7,500 $7,050 $4,600 Engine type DOHC V-twin DOHC V-twin DOHC V-twin SOHC single Displacement 749xx 645cc 645cc 249cc Max horsepower Not available Not available Not available Not available Max torque (lb-ft) Not available Not available Not available Not available Engine cooling Liquid Liquid Liquid Air Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed ABS brakes No Yes No No Wheelbase (inches) 57.2 56.9 56.9 54.1 Seat height (inches, laden) 32.2 30.9 30.9 30.3 Wheels front/rear (inches) 17/17 17/17 17/17 18/18 Dry weight (pounds) 465 432 432 326

2018 Suzuki Adventure motorcycles

Compared to dual-sport motorcycles (see below) adventure bikes usually have more rugged frames and other components for extra off-road riding prowess. Adventure bikes often have available accessories such as saddlebags and larger windshields for more comfortable touring.

Powered by a 1,037cc liquid-cooled V-twin, the V-Strom 1000XT ($13,300) leads the pack of 2018 Suzuki adventure bikes. The V-Strom 1000XT has a sport fairing with an adjustable windscreen and Suzuki’s Motion Track Anti-lock and Combined Brake System to help the rider stop and stay upright and in control. The differences between the V-Strom 1000XT and the V-Strom 1000 are the wheels and bars. The 1000XT has wire wheels and more tapered handlebars than the 1000 model, personal style preferences with no performance advantage.

For $300 less than the 1000XT, the V-Strom 1000 ($13,000 to start) has cast wheels and straighter bars. For touring purposes, or even just to carry supplies along on off-road day adventures, both models can be fitted with optional side bags, a top case, or both.

Recently redesigned to look more like the larger V-Strom 1000XT than previous 650XT models, the 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT (starting at $9,300) has spoked wheels to differentiate from the V-Strom 650. Both adventure motorcycles use a 645cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. Other features in common with the two models include ABS brakes, rider-adjustable traction control, and Low RPM Assist to lessen chances for stalling when first pulling out and when traveling at low speeds.

For 2018 the Suzuki V-Strom 650 ($8,800 base price), is styled to resemble the larger V-Strom 1000. The V-Strom 650 has relatively low weight compared to the more powerful bike, similar to the 650XT version, but the 650 has cast wheels.

Model 2018 V-Strom 1000XT 2018 V-Strom 1000 2018 V-Strom 650XT 2018 V-Strom 650 Starting price $13,300 $13,000 $9,300 $8,800 Engine type DOHC V-twin DOHC V-twin DOHC V-twin DOHC V-twin Displacement 1,037cc 1,037cc 645cc 645cc Max horsepower Not available Not available Not available Not available Max torque (lb-ft) Not available Not available Not available Not available Engine cooling Liquid Liquid Liquid Liquid Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed ABS brakes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wheelbase (inches) 57.9 57.9 61.4 61.4 Seat height (inches, laden) 33.5 33.5 32.7 32.7 Wheels front/rear (inches) 19/17 19/17 19/17 19/17 Dry weight (pounds) 514 511 470 476

2018 Suzuki Dual-Sport motorcycles

Traditional dual-sport bikes are equally home on and off-road. Neither would be the choice for most people to use only for cruising or touring or only for off-road exploration or racing. The dual-sport motorcycle is every manufacturer’s expression of compromise to fit both types of rider.

Suzuki’s largest dual-sport, the 2018 DR650S starts at $6,550. Powered by a 644cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor, the DR650S weighs 366 pounds. Ready for action both and off-road, the DR650S has an adjustable height seat for those put off by its standard 33.2-inch height.

The 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S ($6,700 starting price), has a 398cc liquid-cooled engine and a user-adjustable suspension. The DR-Z400S weighs in a just 317 pounds dry weight.

The smallest 2018 Suzuki conventional dual-sport bile, the DR200S, $4,600 to start, weighs just 278 pounds dry. With a 3.3-gallon gas tank and 88 mpg average fuel economy from its 199cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, the DR200S can serve as both a short distance commuting bike and an off-road dirt and trail ride.

With its fat front and rear tires the 2018 Suzuki VanVan 200, $4,600 to start, looks a little unusual. The VanVan’s retro styling elicits smiles while the 199cc engine, low 30.3-inch seat height, and super-low 282-pound weight make it an easy choice as a utility bike built for any casual use.

Model 2018 DR650S 2018 DR-Z400S 2018 DR200S 2018 VanVan 200 Starting price $6,550 $6,700 $4,600 $4,600 Engine type SOHC single DOHC single SOHC single DOHC single Displacement 644cc 398cc 199cc 199cc Max horsepower Not available Not available Not available Not available Max torque (lb-ft) Not available Not available Not available Not available Engine cooling Air Liquid Air Air Transmission 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed ABS brakes No No No No Wheelbase (inches) 58.7 58.5 55.3 54.5 Seat height (inches, laden) 33.2 36.8 33.3 30.3 Wheels front/rear (inches) 21/17 21/18 21/18 18/14 Dry weight (pounds) 366 317 278 282

2018 Suzuki Supermoto motorcycle

Motocross bikes are for off-road racing. Supermoto races and bikes include regular paved street sections, which means the bikes need turn signals and headlights and other niceties. Suzuki has one new supermoto style bike for 2018, giving a capable motocross ride street-legal fittings.

The lightweight, street-legal DR-Z400SM ($7,300 to start) adds supermoto features to a light, narrow ride ready for fun on and off road.