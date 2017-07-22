2018 Triumph Street Triple family hits the roads with more powerful engines

Why it matters to you If your motorcycle dreams focus on speedy point-to-point transport, Triumph has a new family it would like you to meet.

The 2018 Triumph Street Triple family has upped the ante for mid-sized streetfighter motorcycles. Three staged variants of a new 765cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine all have more power and techy go-fast components when compared to last year’s models Unlike Triumph‘s “modern classic” bikes such as the Bonneville Bobber, the Street Triples are sports performance bikes designed for speed above all.

The new Triumph Daytona-inspired engine has 90cc greater displacement than the Street Triple’s previous generation’s 675cc power plant. The 2018 models, available now, include the everyday-ride Street Triple S starting at $9,900, the more determined Street Triple R starting at $11,200, and the Street Triple RS, starting at $12,500. Triumph suggests the RS belongs on a race track.

Let’s start with what the 2018 Triumph Street Triples have in common, in addition to the core liquid-cooled 765cc three-cylinder engine. They all have 6-speed transmissions, chain drive, traction control, and ABS with dual-disc brakes in front and a single disc in the rear. They share a 56-inch wheelbase, 31-inch laden seat height, and 17-inch wheels front and rear. Each model weighs 366 pounds without fuel or fluids, also known as “dry weight.”

All three Street Triple versions have ride-by-wire controls for varying modes of throttle response and ABS and traction control settings. The Street Triple S has two modes: Road and Rain. The Street Triple R has four modes, adding Sport and Rider Programmable. Rider Programmable mode lets you set ABS and Traction Control to “off.” The RS adds Track mode, for a total of five settings. The R and RS Street Triples have a torque-assist slip clutch to help with low-speed shifts.

The base model Street Triple S engine develops 111 horsepower and 54 pound-feet of torque at 9,100 rpm. The front discs are from Nissin, while Brembos provide bite for the rear. The front and rear suspension are made by Showa.

The R model’s 116 horses pull 57 lb-ft of torque at a higher 9,400 rpm. The R has Brembo brakes front and rear. The R’s front and rear suspension are both adjustable. The R also adds an LED headlight and new body work. There is also a low height model available for the Street Triple R.

The all-in Street Triple RS has 121 hp and 57 lb-ft of torque at 10,800 rpm. In addition to the extra power, the RS has an upgraded suspension with Showa components in front and Ohlins in back, a lower chain guard, and a quick shifter for clutch-less shifting.

You’ll have to decide your level of street-fighter aggressiveness to choose among Triumph’s Street Triples. The brand’s Speed Triples have a larger 1,050cc engine but weigh more, making them a better choice for highways and open roads. If you’re on the larger side yourself and don’t mind muscling a heavier bike around town, the Speed Triple variants may be appealing, but for many riders, the 765cc will have enough power and entertainment value.