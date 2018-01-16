The 2019 Acura RDX Prototype shows off style, performance, and technology

A new era is dawning with the new year for Acura. On January 15, the automaker debuted the 2019 Acura RDX Prototype at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, and the vehicle represents the most extensive redesign from the carmaker in more than 10 years. Later this year, the RDX will launch as the “quickest, best-handling RDX ever,” complete with five seats, a 2.0L DOHC VTEC Turbo engine, segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission, and torque vectoring Super-Handling All Wheel Drive.

Already one of Acura’s most popular vehicles, with five consecutive years of record sales and seven straight years of year-over-year sales growth, the RDX has long been one of the company’s mainstays. But the 2019 RDX promises to be “the first Acura model to fully embody Acura’s new design language as envisioned in the Acura Precision Concept, and its new interior design and technology as imagined in the Acura Precision Cockpit.” Entirely designed, developed, and manufactured in America, the new RDX is slated to launch in mid-2018.

Promising a lighter and stiffened body, a new chassis, and an all-new powertrain, the 2019 model ought to be fuel-efficient and easier to handle than its predecessors. The RDX Prototype also features a wider track, longer wheelbase, and shortened front overhang for a more athletic stance. Thanks to the longer wheelbase, the new RDX will have a larger passenger cabin with more rear legroom and cargo space.

As for interior bells and whistles, the RDX will see the launch of Acura’s new True Touchpad Interface, which boasts an Android-based operating system projected onto a dual-zone, 10.2-inch full-HD display. Meant to combine the benefits of a conventional touchscreen and a remote-based approach, this touchpad seeks to make the driving experience as seamless and as safe as possible. The SUV will also have a natural language voice recognition system, which ought to make controlling your vehicle simpler still.

“The all-new RDX delivers a powerful statement about who we are and where we are headed as a brand,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager of Acura. “For our customers, the new RDX is a quantum leap forward in design, style, and performance, with luxury features and technology that will elevate their ownership experience.”