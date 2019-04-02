Digital Trends
Cars

2019 Chevy Corvette to pace Indy 500 as rumors of radical redesign continue

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 4
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Indy 500 pace car
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Indy 500 pace car
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Indy 500 pace car
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Indy 500 pace car

April may have just started, but General Motors is already looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend. The Detroit automaker revealed the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport that will pace the Indianapolis 500 for the 103rd running of the legendary race. The green flag drops May 26.

The pace car leads the field of 33 race cars on a parade lap ahead of the start of the race, and gathers up the field during so-called “caution” periods, where racing is suspended due to dangers on the track, but cars are allowed to continue driving at a reduced speed. The choice of a Corvette isn’t exactly original: this will be the 16th time the sports car has paced the Indy 500, and the 30th time a Chevy has served as pace car.

The Corvette that will pace the 2019 Indy 500 is a Grand Sport model. Its 6.2-liter V8 produces 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission (Chevy also offers a seven-speed manual to customers). The Grand Sport also features aerodynamic and chassis upgrades from the Corvette Z06, giving it unflappable handling qualities. The car will do zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, according to Chevy.

Chevy has a long history of racing in the Indy 500. Chevy-powered cars have won the race 10 times, with famous drivers such as Emerson Fittipaldi and Will Power. Along with Honda, Chevy is one of just two engine suppliers for the NTT IndyCar Series, the race series that include the Indy 500. With this year’s Corvette pace car, Chevy has extra motivation for a victory over Honda.

The 2019 Indianapolis 500 will air live on NBC, with the pre-race show starting at 11:00 a.m. ET May 26. IndyCar Radio will also have live coverage on SiriusXM (Sirius channel 216, XM channel 209), indycar.com, indycarradio.com, and the IndyCar app.

Indy may be one of the current-generation Corvette’s last moments in the spotlight. Chevy is expected to replace it with a radically different mid-engined model soon. All production Corvettes have had their engines in front of the driver, but a mid-engined layout offers better weight distribution, which helps improve handling. That’s why Ferrari and Lamborghini build cars with the engine in the middle. It will break with tradition, but the change could take the Corvette to a whole new level of performance.

Don't Miss

Truck, yeah! Tesla is using its electric Semi to deliver cars in California
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2020 range rover evoque review ranger feat
Product Review

Range Rover’s all-new Evoque gets a big upgrade without losing its soul

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has been redesigned from a clean sheet of paper. A new chassis, a new tech-packed interior, and a new mild hybrid drivetrain make the compact Evoque even more of a Range Rover than it was before.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Midsize truck face-off: Jeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma

The midsize pickup segment in America is thriving once again thanks to new entries from Chevrolet, Ford, and now Jeep. Here is how the 2020 Jeep Gladiator compares to the Ford Ranger, the Toyota Tacoma, and the Chevrolet Colorado.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Product Review

When it's not crawling over rocks, the Jeep Gladiator can haul them

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has generated lots of hype, but is a pickup truck based on the Wrangler really a good idea? Find out how the Gladiator stacks up against other midsize trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Jeep will sell a limited-edition Gladiator pickup online for one day only

Jeep introduced the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Named Gladiator, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition
Cars

Future Jaguar Land Rover models could help stop the spread of superbugs

A concept from Jaguar Land Rover proposes using the ventilation systems in its future vehicles to neutralize pathogens and stop the spread of bacteria and harmful viruses including the cold, flu, and potential superbugs.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Volvo XC40
Cars

The compact XC40 crossover will kick off Volvo’s electric-car push

The Volvo XC40 will get an electric powertrain option, according to a new report. The electric version will be unveiled later this year, and go on sale in 2020. The XC40 will be the Volvo brand's first mass-market electric car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mobile

Laugh until you vomit: The best jokes from April Fools’ Day 2019

Is there a funnier day than April 1? If there is, we'd like to see it, because we need a laugh. In the meantime, April Fools' Day will have to do, and here are the best jokes online for 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Stanford Audi TTS
Cars

Stanford wants to teach its autonomous race cars to learn from their past

Researchers at Stanford are working on a new way to control self-driving cars. It leverages A.I. to help driverless prototypes plan their next move by analyzing data generated by the situations they have previously encountered.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla semi truck
Cars

Truck, yeah! Tesla is using its electric Semi to deliver cars in California

Tesla has been quiet about the Semi since unveiling the truck in 2017. The project is alive and well, and the California-based company released a video showing a prototype of the truck towing a load full of cars on the freeway.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Yaris
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Yaris offers big car tech in a small, Mazda-flavored package

Toyota resurrected the Yaris nameplate with a little bit of help from Mazda. Closely related to the Mazda2, the hatchback now stands out with a sharper design than before, and tech features normally found on bigger, more expensive cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
the worlds longest electric bus byd
Cars

This 3-in-1 vehicle is the world’s longest electric bus, apparently

Here's a bus so long that in foggy weather the driver might lose sight of the back of it. Built by Chinese firm BYD, the vehicle has a top speed of 45 mph and is said to be the longest pure-electric bus in the world.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Subaru Forester review
Product Review

Subaru’s spacious 2019 Forester aims to combat distracted driving

The 2019 Subaru Forester is the latest version of one of the most popular compact crossovers, boasting new tech and lots of other changes under the skin. But how does it fare against rivals like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
tesla drops full self driving option autopilot
Cars

Tiny red stickers managed to trick Tesla’s Autopilot software

New research published by Tencent Keen Security Lab found that it was possible to trick the autonomous vehicle software by placing small stickers on the ground that fooled the car into changing lanes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger