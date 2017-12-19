For 2019, the Jeep Cherokee finally takes off its Halloween mask

Jeep introduced the current-generation Cherokee in 2013 to mild derision. Critics argued it fell into an unspecified species of the SUV segment that, for all they knew, might have been spit-balled to Earth from a distant planet. The reason? Its polarizing front end. The updated 2019 Jeep Cherokee we’ll see next month at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show adopts a less contentious design.

The front end receives the bulk of the changes. Formerly separated, the headlights and the daytime running lights now form a single unit that starts at the edge of the hood and gently flows into the front fender. The new look is vaguely reminiscent of the brand-new second-generation Compass and, to a lesser extent, the bigger Grand Cherokee. It’s certainly more palatable.

Looking at the Cherokee’s rump reveals more visual tweaks. The lights are bigger, with integrated U-shaped LED accents, and the license plate moves up from the bumper to the hatch. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. To us, the updates Jeep made to the Cherokee are a step in the right direction.

The lone interior photos suggest the updates for the 2019 model year are mostly skin-deep. The Cherokee carries on with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a large screen embedded in the dash for Jeep’s latest Uconnect infotainment system, and an available driver-configurable screen in the instrument cluster.

Jeep promises the Cherokee also benefits from more fuel-efficient powertrain options, but it’s not ready to divulge full details yet. We’ll have to wait until the start of next year’s Detroit show to learn what’s under the hood. If we were to bet, we’d say the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine inaugurated recently by the brand-new 2018 Wrangler will replace the current Cherokee‘s 271-horsepower 2.7-liter V6 engine. It makes sense; the four generates about the same amount of power while using less fuel, thanks in part to a mild hybrid system.

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee will arrive in showrooms a few short months after it greets the show-going public in Detroit. Look for a pricing announcement before then. The new features could make the 2019 model slightly more expensive than the outgoing version, but it’s not expected to stray too far for the roughly $25,000 base price of the 2018 model.