Digital Trends
Cars

Hybrid-like 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque steps up its predecessor’s fuel economy

Chris Chin
By
1 of 16
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends

When we originally drove the 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque around Lexington, Kentucky, not too long ago, official fuel economy figures weren’t yet available to publish. Ram brand representatives did say they predicted up to a 2-mpg increase in general. But now, the EPA officially revealed the fuel economy figures of the latest Ram 1500 eTorque with both the V6 and V8 engines, according to multiple sources.

Equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and the eTorque system, the 2019 Ram 1500 is capable of 20 miles per gallon on the city cycle and 25 on the highway, with a combined average rating of 22 mpg with just rear-wheel drive. Adding four-wheel drive into the mix drops the city figure to 19, highway to 24, and combined to 21.

Compare that to the outgoing model with the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, the Ram 1500, which had a rating of 17/25/20 (city/highway/combined).

As for the V8 model with the eTorque system, ratings clock in at 17/23/19, compared to 15/22/17 for the outgoing model with two-wheel drive. With the V8 eTorque combination and four-wheel drive, the city figure only drops by one mpg on the highway rating.

The Ram 1500’s new eTorque system is the truck brand’s name for its latest 48-volt electrical system and mild-hybrid status. In a nutshell, the eTorque system adds a secondary, more powerful 48-volt electrical supply on top of the already standard 12-volt supply. The 48-volt system is used to power a small electric motor mounted outboard of the engine like an ancillary. Said motor also acts as a starter to drive the gas engine, while doubling as an alternator to supply the 48-volt system with electrons converted from the gas engine’s kinetic energy.

1 of 2
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Chris Chin/Digital Trends

Not only does the 48-volt system allow for more computing power for more features, its electric motor/generator (EMG) also adds hybrid-like capabilities that replace the old automatic engine stop/start system. That means the Ram 1500 eTorque can sit at a traffic light without burning a single drop of fuel. And when it’s time to go, like a hybrid, the EMG applies power directly to the engine’s crankshaft via a heavy-duty belt, briefly propelling the truck and cranking the engine before the computer then transitions into all-gas power. This also means there’s no lag or jerky motions from the old engine stop/start system.

For a quick comparison, Chevrolet’s Silverado, with its 4.3-liter V6, is rated for 18/24/20 when similarly equipped to the Ram 1500 eTorque V6, while Ford’s F150 with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 achieves 20/26/22.

Don't Miss

The best American muscle cars
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6
Product Review

Luxurious but not soft, this Range Rover still has a taste for mud (and stairs)

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport tries to put the “sport” in “sport utility vehicle,” while trying to offer some of the luxury and off-road capability of the full-size Range Rover.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
Cars

Can the electric Mercedes-Benz EQC catch up to Jaguar’s segment-bending I-Pace?

Mercedes-Benz tried launching an electric car offensive with the B-Class. It wasn't great. Now, the company is taking another shot at the segment with the EQC, a purpose-designed electric crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla surprise for Grand Basel
Cars

Tesla’s big surprise at Grand Basel was the same Roadster we’ve seen before

Tesla avoids auto shows, but it made an exception to unveil its next-generation Roadster at the prestigious Grand Basel show that opens in Switzerland on September 5 -- a vehicle that we have seen glimpses of before.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
toyota reveals corolla touring sports wagon 2019 1
Cars

Toyota’s Corolla Touring Sports Wagon proves that hatchbacks can be pretty, too

Toyota recently revealed a new form of its popular and worldly Corolla model on the web. It’s called the Corolla Touring Sports, and it's basically a full five-door wagon version of the Corolla.
Posted By Chris Chin
Volvo 360c
Cars

Volvo envisions a future where you travel in a private business-class pod

Volvo unveiled a concept named 360c that shows how we'll be able to travel in the future. The box-like car is autonomous and electric. It offers a spacious cabin users can configure as a living room, a bedroom, or a meeting room.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 acura ilx overhauled gains a spec model
Cars

Acura’s entry-level 2019 ILX gets the extensive makeover it sorely needs

Acura’s entry-level ILX compact sedan has been with us since 2012 as a 2013 model-year car. Now, Acura has finally given it a complete makeover for 2019 with new equipment, a completely revised design inside and out, and more.
Posted By Chris Chin
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Amazon Delivery Service Partner program
Cars

Mercedes opens U.S. factory to build Sprinter vans, Amazon is first in line

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are getting a big dose of tech, and they'll be built at a new factory in North Charleston, South Carolina. Amazon has already ordered 20,000 for its Delivery Service Partner program.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best car chargers 81ohggtlpjl sl1500
Cars

Want the best car charger? Hit the road, Jack, with one of our favorites

Everyone knows the market is flooded with chargers, but few of them balance style with functionality. Thankfully, we've rounded up seven offerings that do, whether you use an iPhone or Android device.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Cars

Smoke the tires with the top American muscle cars

American muscle cars are undeniably awesome, but which ones are the best? Here are the top picks spanning five decades that define the genre, from Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, and AMC.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to delete your uber account
Mobile

Uber’s upcoming ‘Ride Check’ feature could save your life

Uber's Ride Check feature aims to get help as soon as possible if you're unlucky enough to be involved in a crash in one of its cars. The technology uses GPS and sensors built into smartphones, and launches in the next few months.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan Waymo Self-driving Test Fleet
Cars

FCA drops $30 million on Michigan autonomous-driving research facility

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will spend $30 million on an addition to its Chelsea Proving Grounds dedicated to testing autonomous cars and driver-assist tech. The facility will include a simulated highway and other testing areas.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bmw intelligent personal assistant
Cars

BMW revs up its own ‘Intelligent Personal Assistant’ voice tech

BMW is readying a voice assistant familiar with your car's operations that learns your preferences over time. Compatible with existing major voice assistants, BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant will be available in March 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
Cars

Chevy’s toughened, armored Colorado ZR2 Bison is ready to tackle any trail

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup truck was already a great off-roader, but Chevy turned to aftermarket manufacturer American Expedition Vehicles to try to make it better. The result is the ZR2 Bison.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
blackmore doppler lidar for autonomous cars bmw intersection
Cars

Continuous wave Doppler lidar instantly detects the speed of other vehicles

After more than a decade of testing with the U.S. military and now backed by BMW i Ventures and Toyota AI Ventures, Blackmore's FMCW Doppler lidar system could make autonomous cars safer than radar or pulsed lidar systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown