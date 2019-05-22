Digital Trends
Cars

Parents will never miss soccer practice with BMW’s new 523-horsepower SUVs

Stephen Edelstein
By
2020 BMW X7 M50i

The BMW M badge was originally reserved for the automaker’s most hardcore performance cars, but lately, BMW has been less discerning. In addition to applying the M badge to SUVs, BMW launched an M Performance line of cars that are sportier than its regular models, but not up to the standards of full-on M vehicles. The latest models to get the M Performance treatment are the X5 and X7 SUVs. We can already hear the howls of purists.

The 2020 BMW X5 M50i and X7 M50i use the same engine, itself an upgrade of the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 already used in both SUVs. The M Performance version of the engine produces 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, increases of 67 hp and 74 lb-ft over the standard X5 and X7. That will get the X5 M50i from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, according to BMW, while the larger X7 M50i takes 4.5 seconds. Top speed for both vehicles is electronically limited to 130 mph with all-season tires or 155 mph with summer performance tires.

The twin-turbo V8 is teamed with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. BMW claims the all-wheel drive system can send all power to the rear wheels when extra traction isn’t needed, and the M Sport rear differential can actively shunt power side to side at the rear axle as needed. Both M50i models also feature adaptive air suspension that can lower the ride height by 0.8 inches in sport mode at speeds above 85 mph, or raise it by 1.6 inches when more ground clearance is needed. The X7 gets standard air springs, but they’re an extra-cost option on the X5.

The X5 and X7 M50i also get subtle exterior styling changes. The front bumpers have larger openings to let in more cooling air, and the rocker panels and rear bumpers have been reshaped as well, according to BMW. The X5 M50i comes standard with 20-inch wheels, while the X7 M50i gets 22-inch wheels as standard equipment.

If you wanted a fast X5, it’s worth noting that BMW will likely launch an X5 M soon. Also powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, the previous-generation X5 M made more power than the M50i (567 hp), but with an identical torque output, and was only 0.1 seconds quicker from zero to 60 mph. Expect the new X5 M to put much more distance between itself and the X5 M50i.

The X7 M50i, on the other hand, will likely be the fastest version of the X7 you can buy. BMW considers the X7 to be the SUV equivalent of its 7 Series sedan, and it has never made an M version of that car. The same status quo will likely apply to the X7, even if it means being outgunned by a potential new hot AMG version of the rival Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The 2020 BMW X5 M50i and X7 M50i will start at $83,145 and $100,595, respectively (both prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge). Production of both SUVs begins this summer at BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina, factory.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Tesla Model Y front
Cars

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

After posting a sizable $700 million loss in the first quarter of 2019, Tesla announced it will review every expense, no matter the size, to keep spending in check. Company CEO Elon Musk will personally approve every 10th expense page.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Bosch MEMS sensor flying taxi
Cars

Bosch sensors used in Skywalker’s lightsaber will keep flying taxis in the air

Bosch wants to help companies make flying taxis a reality. Aviation technology is too big and too expensive to power a flying taxi, so the German firm is developing a universal control unit using smaller, cheaper sensors already used in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
chevy requires seat belts for teens chevrolet traverse buckle 2 drive teen driver technology
Cars

Seat belts will be required in Chevrolet’s new Teen Driver Mode

Seat belts are a simple technology, yet teens are terrible at wearing them. To curb this tendency, Chevy has announced a new safety feature for its Teen Driver Mode that prevents the car from leaving Park if seat belts are not engaged.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
alexa and google compatible juiceplan simplifies ev charging at home juicebox pro 40 residential station wall mounted
Cars

Alexa and Google Home-compatible JuicePlan simplifies EV charging at home

JuicePlan, eMotorWerks' new residential electric vehicle level 2 charging service subscription plan that simplifies EV home charger selection and installation, is now available in parts of California, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Posted By Bruce Brown
uber vs lyft man driving in car the city ride share getaround zipcar
Cars

Many Uber and Lyft vehicles have open safety recalls, report says

A Consumer Reports survey of roughly 94,000 cars registered with Uber and Lyft in New York City and Seattle found that many had open safety recalls. The rate of open recalls was similar to that of personal cars, however.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
Cars

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport uses cameras to spot off-road obstacles

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a host of new tech features, including a camera system that shows what's underneath the car. It also gets a mild-hybrid powertrain to improve gas mileage.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
Product Review

The segment-bending 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is an SUV in a track suit

For the 2020 model year, Porsche is expanding the third-generation Cayenne lineup with a more stylish Coupe-badged model. It's lower than a regular Cayenne, a little bit wider, and it wears a more muscular design.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Uber vs. Lyft
Mobile

Lyft’s new safety features include an in-app 911 panic button

In an effort to improve the safety of its ridesharing service, Lyft is rolling out several new safety measures that include an in-app panic button so riders can quickly and easily make an emergency call.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tusimple autonomous trucks truck right angle
Cars

USPS taps self-driving big rigs to move mail between cities

The United States Postal Service is teaming up with autonomous-truck company TuSimple for a trial using its self-driving big rigs to transport mail between depots in Arizona and Texas.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Limebike Escooter
Cars

Cover your risky riding with Voom’s A.I.-driven insurance for e-rides and drones

Voom wants to protect your assets. An outgrowth of drone insurance provider Skywatch, Voom covers user risks for short-term mobility platforms. Without insurance, an hour riding an e-scooter or piloting a drone could end in financial ruin.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Cars

Weighing the risks: The most dangerous cars, trucks, and SUVs in the U.S.

Larger passenger cars are safer than smaller cars, reports iSeeCars. In its analysis of the NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) annual report, the fatal accident rate for passenger cars decreases as their size increases.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'
Cars

Live out your 007 fantasy with this special edition Aston DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin is releasing a limited-edition DBS Superleggera inspired by the James Bond movie On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The Superleggera's ancestor was 007's car in that movie.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss
Cars

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup lets you see through trailers — sort of

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck gets a handful of updates for the new model year, including a transparent trailer camera system and a big boost in maximum towing capacity.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
tesla model s
Cars

Insiders claim the Tesla Model S nearly became the long-rumored Apple car

Apple offered to buy Tesla in 2013, according to an analyst who spoke to people familiar with the talks. Apple made Tesla a great offer, but the deal fell through when Elon Musk refused to step away from the company he helped found.
Posted By Ronan Glon