The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata has a light show on its hood

Stephen Edelstein
Sedans are losing out to crossovers and SUVs in sales, in part because many car buyers seem to think a high-riding utility vehicle is cooler than a traditional four-door. Hyundai is setting out to prove them wrong with the 2020 Sonata, which hopes to win back buyers with a sleek new look.

The Sonata is Hyundai’s answer to the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, and this isn’t the first time Hyundai has tried to set it apart from the crowd with an evocative design. Like most of the Korean automaker’s other products, the Sonata initially emphasized affordability over style. But with the sixth-generation model (sold in the United States from 2010 to 2014), Hyundai took some major styling risks. The automaker then went back to a more conventional design for the current, seventh-generation Sonata. Now the pendulum is swinging in the other direction.

Hyundai says the 2020 Sonata has a “four-door coupe” silhouette, evoking cars like the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS. That is why the new Sonata’s roof is lower and sleeker than a conventional sedan’s (which probably has a negative effect on headroom). The 2020 Sonata is also longer, lower, and wider than its predecessor, giving better overall proportions.

Changing the proportions or chopping the roof are design tricks used across the car industry, though. To give the Sonata a unique look — day or night — designers added sinuous LED daytime running lights that stretch from the headlights back across the hood. When turned off, they look like regular chrome trim, but when on, they produce streaks of light that look like something out of Tron. Not every Sonata trim level will likely get this feature, but it’s impressive that it made it to production at all. It’s too bad the taillights aren’t as distinctive: They look like they were stolen from a Honda Civic.

We’re focusing on design because Hyundai isn’t ready to release any technical details on the 2020 Sonata just yet. All will likely be revealed at the 2019 New York Auto Show in April. The current Sonata is sold with conventional gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, and that mix will likely carry over to the 2020 model.

Despite the market shift toward crossovers and SUVs, automakers aren’t giving up on sedans just yet. In addition to the 2020 Sonata, updated versions of the Subaru Legacy and Volkswagen Passat will also launch later this year. Sedans remain a sensible choice, as their lower ride heights, lighter curb weights, and more aerodynamic bodies give them an advantage in handling and fuel economy over utility vehicles.

Don't Miss

Goodyear's new Aero concept tire transforms into a propellor for flying cars
cortica renesas autonomous ai self learning vehicles perception mob
Cars

Could unsupervised A.I. enable autonomous cars to learn as they go?

Cortica embedded its "Autonomous A.I." solution on the Renesas system-on-chip (SoC) for self-driving cars. Autonomous A.I. uses "unsupervised learning" to enable vehicles to make predictions based on visual data.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Alfa Romeo Tonale concept
Cars

Alfa Romeo Tonale concept is a plug-in hybrid, Italian style

Debuting at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept previews an upcoming plug-in hybrid crossover from the Italian automaker. It will be Alfa's first-ever plug-in hybrid model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Harley-Davidson LiveWire live
Cars

Harley-Davidson LiveWire has better range, acceleration stats than first thought

Harley-Davidson traveled to the Geneva International Motor Show to release additional specifications about the LiveWire, its first electric model. The LiveWire has an urban range of up to 140 miles and takes 3.0 seconds from zero to 60 mph.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Karma Automotive 2019 Shanghai Auto Show teaser
Cars

Karma Automotive continues clawing back from the brink with three new cars

Karma Automotive will bring three new cars to the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, including a long overdue redesigned version of its Revero plug-in hybrid and an all-electric concept car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Subaru Viziv concept
Cars

Subaru takes the wraps off its latest concept car at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The Subaru Viziv Adrenaline is the seventh member of the Japanese automaker's family of Viziv concept cars. It debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with design features that will influence future Subaru models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen T Roc R
Cars

Volkswagen’s hot-rodded T-Roc R is ready to shred its tires to confetti

Volkswagen has released a hot-rodded SUV named T-Roc R. Based on the T-Roc, a sub-Tiguan model sold in Europe, it receives a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Golf R and tuned to make 300 horsepower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Honda E Prototype
Cars

The Honda E Prototype is the electric car Apple should have come out with

Honda will travel to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to unveil a close-to-production prototype that previews an adorable, city-friendly electric car. The E Prototype will offer about 124 miles of range, and its interior is a tech lover's dream…
Posted By Ronan Glon
watch volvo test its full size driverless bus in singapore autonomous
Cars

Volvo goes big, puts autonomous driving tech into a full-size bus

Forget self-driving cars, and even self-driving shuttles. Volvo put its autonomous vehicle technology into a full-size electric bus and has been testing it in Singapore. Check out the video to see it in action.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Audi Q4 E-Tron concept
Cars

Audi’s Q4 E-Tron concept previews an electrifying, city-wise SUV

Audi has released more details about its Q4 E-Tron concept. Scheduled to make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show, the design study takes the form of an electric SUV with a muscular design and a tech-filled interior.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Jeep Renegade PHEV
Cars

Jeep’s smallest SUVs go the plug-in hybrid route for more efficient off-roading

The Jeep Renegade and Compass get plug-in hybrid powertrains for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Jeep claims this will not only improve gas mileage, but also make the pint-sized SUVs perform better off-road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mitsubishi Engelberg concept
Cars

Out of gas? Mitsubishi’s Engelberg Tourer concept can recharge with solar panels

The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept is a plug-in hybrid that comes with a set of solar panels for recharging its onboard battery pack. It can also serve as an emergency energy source during power outages.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
goodyear aero tire flying cars
Emerging Tech

Goodyear’s new Aero concept tire transforms into a propellor for flying cars

Goodyear's Aero tire might be the solution to building flying cars that can seamlessly transition from the ground to the air, adapt your car to road conditions, and alert the cars behind you if the roads are bad.
Posted By Ed Oswald
2019 Nissan IMQ concept
Cars

The Nissan IMQ concept can spawn a virtual passenger to keep you company

Nissan traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to unveil a concept car named IMQ. It's a high-tech hybrid with a Hot Wheels-like design, and clever driver-assistance features. It can also spawn a virtual passengers to keep motorists company.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Toyota Supra GT4
Cars

This race-ready Toyota Supra concept is too cool not to go into production

Debuting at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Toyota Supra GT4 concept previews a possible racing version of Toyota's resurrected Supra sports car. But Toyota hasn't committed to a production version yet.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein